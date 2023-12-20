  1. Home
  Spectacular display of talent and unity marks annual day of Shepherds' International Academy

Media Release
December 20, 2023

Mangaluru: The annual day programme of The Shepherds' International Academy was unfolded with grandeur and enthusiasm as parents were welcomed by Ms. Zunaira, marking the commencement of a memorable event. The event was held on 16th December 2023 at Town Hall, Mangaluru featured a series of engaging activities and presentations that showcased the school's achievements and celebrated the talents of its students. The theme of this year's cultural extravaganza was "Realms of Children".

The formal proceedings commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Master Armaan, eloquently translated by Ms. Aroosh of Grade 5, setting a spiritual tone for the day. Following this, Ms. Lubna Banu, the school's Principal, delivered a warm welcome speech, extending her greetings to the chief guest, management, staff, parents, and students present.

The spotlight then shifted to the distinguished Chief Guest of the day, Dr. Airani Mohammad Khan, a senior professor and chairman of the Department of Electronics, and former Registrar of Mangalore University. Dr. A.M. Khan captivated the audience with his insightful words on parenting, emphasizing the importance of quality time spent by parents with their children. Architect Mohammad Nisaar, the Chairman of the school, felicitated Dr. A.M. Khan for his valuable contribution to the event.

A special moment ensued as students who excelled in academics were recognized and felicitated for their outstanding achievements. The chairman, Architect Mohammad Nisaar, addressed the gathering, acknowledging the collective efforts of the school community in nurturing excellence.  He thanked the school management, principal, staff, parents and the students for their contributions.

The Annual Report for the academic year 2022-23 was eloquently presented by Ms. Qizra Noorain, providing an overview of the school's accomplishments, academic progress, and extracurricular achievements.

Expressing gratitude to all contributors and participants, Ms. Neelofer delivered the vote of thanks, for the formal event.

The event, a culmination of months of meticulous preparation and dedication, was attended by a vibrant gathering of students, parents, and staff, all contributing to the joyous ambiance of the day.

Amal Fathima, a fifth-grade student, provided a brief insight into the theme, setting the stage for the captivating performances that followed. The program was skillfully hosted by the charming trio of Khadeejah Raba (Mont 3), Sheikh Isa (Mont 3), and Ilan Abbas (Grade 3), with Nafeesa Ayath (Grade 4) joining them in steering the program seamlessly.

The enchanting journey commenced with the youngest performers from Mont1 expressing gratitude through an action song titled 'Pizza in my Pocket.' Mont2 students then painted a 'cotton candy sky' with their innocence, while Mont3 students used a 'Nasheed' to express the kaleidoscope of childhood emotions. The stage came alive with Grade 1 students presenting a Kannada action song 'Dhandikere Muduka' and a skit on the "Excessive Impact of Screen Time."

Grade 2 students conveyed a vital message on environmental conservation through a Hindi group song 'Aao hum sab haath milaye,' followed by Grade 3 students showcasing their musical prowess with the empowering song 'Our Own Superhero.' Grade 4 students presented a captivating Mime on 'Sin Chair,' while Grade 5 students delivered a thought-provoking Hindi skit 'Mansik Vatavran Ki Jagruta,' depicting a child's emotional well-being.

The cultural extravaganza reached its zenith with Maaz Naushad of Grade 5 sharing poignant reflections on Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) behavior with children. The program concluded on a high note with Luqmaan (Grade 3) delivering a heartfelt vote of thanks.

The annual day programme was a testament to the diverse talents nurtured at The Shepherds' International Academy and underscored the collective achievements and high spirits of the academic year. As the curtains fell, the audience departed with indelible memories, a renewed sense of accomplishment, and eager anticipation for the forthcoming year, solidifying the sense of unity and pride within The Shepherds' International Academy community.

Comments

News Network
December 14,2023

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Parliament security breach incident is a warning to all.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Speaker Khader appealed to the people "to cooperate as the directions are given to check the genuinity of the visitors. But, it is also suggested not to create hassles for students and good citizens to issue passes visiting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi".

After the Parliament incident, the security has been beefed up in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Manoranjan, one of the accused in the smoke canister attack in Parliament case, does not have a social media account and had cut off bonding with his old friends for the past six years.

Manoranjan had created his own circle of friends in Bengaluru. The authorities are probing how Manoranjan got in touch with other accused from North India. Police sources explained that Manoranjan might have the social media accounts under different names.

He had completed an engineering course from the Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru. He went to Cambodia in 2016. The initial probe has revealed that accused Manoranjan was issued Parliament pass thrice by the office of MP Pratap Simha.

The accused had studied the security arrangement in detail during the visits and planned the attack. The investigations also revealed that the office of Pratap Simha had refused to issue the pass initially and later the accused brought pressure from a local personal assistant from Mysuru city and got the pass.

Comments

News Network
December 8,2023

India's top culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has found its winner. Premiered exclusively on SonyLIV, Mohammed Aashiq, a 24-year-old south Indian city of Manglauru has been adjudged as the champion.

The other contestants who were in the race to win the coveted MasterChef golden coat included Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak. 

Managluru boy

A food enthusiast, Aashiq hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. With dreams of becoming a chef, Aashiq opened a small juice shop in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. The sole breadwinner for his family, Aashiq auditioned in the previous season of MasterChef India but got through the show only this season with his audition recipe, Fish Fry Mangalurean style.

Toughest challenge 

In an interview with NewsBytes in November, Aashiq recalled one of the toughest challenges he faced in the MasterChef kitchen. A savory chef, Aashiq had trouble replicating Chef Pooja Dhingra's macaroons for an immunity pin challenge. "It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process."

Audition round

The decision over his audition dish was kept on hold by Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar over its portion size. The pending decision was the biggest learning for Aashiq in the kitchen.

"It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate," he said.

Mangaluean recipes

Whether it was the Fish Fry Magalorean Style or the Crispy Paradise, Aashiq's food inspiration has mostly been a reflection of his Mangalorean upbringing. "Presenting Manglurean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated," he had said in an interview.

Comments

News Network
December 18,2023

Five members of a family including the newlywed woman drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka during a post-wedding picnic on Sunday, December 17. 

The deceased are Maulana Hafiz Muhammed Saleem Khalilur Rehman (44), his son Umar Siddique (14), Maulana’s sister’s son Nabil Noor Ahmad Shaikh (22), Maulana’s sister’s daughter Nadiya Noor Ahmad Shaikh (20), and Maulana's brother's daughter Misbah Tabussum (21).

According to police, one of the deceased Nadiya was married to a man from Hassan two weeks ago and the family had arranged a picnic-cum-party at Bhootanagundi on the Shalmala riverbed for the groom’s family who came from Hassan.

At around 3 p.m., Maulana Saleem's 5-year-old daughter, who was playing near the river, accidentally fell into river. Maulana Saleem immediately jumped into the river and save her. However, in the process, he got exhausted, and failed to get out of the river. 

Witnessing this, seven family members entered the river to rescue him. But all of them got trapped in the water. Five of them drowned trying to save each other. Three others were rescued. 

A police officer said none of the victims knew how to swim, and all of them jumped into the water to save one another. 

Bodies of five victims were retrieved after a joint effort by local youth, fishermen, and fire brigade personnel. After conducting post-mortem at Sirsi Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family. 

A case has been registered at Sirsi rural police station and investigations are on. 

Comments

