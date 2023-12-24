Bahrain India Society honors Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader

The Diplomat Radisson Hotel in Bahrain was abuzz with excitement as the Bahrain India Society hosted an Honoring Ceremony for U T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. This event, held on December 21, 2023, was a momentous celebration of Khader's exceptional contributions and achievements throughout his journey from Student Union leader to Speaker.

The Honoring ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of chief guest Vinod K Jacob, Indian Ambassador, alongside distinguished members of the Bahrain India Society, prominent figures from government entities, private sectors, and esteemed businessmen.

"I had the privilege of spotlighting the remarkable achievements of U.T. Khader, underscoring the Speaker's profound impact on society. From his early days as a Student Union leader to managing crucial portfolios, including Minister of Health, Education, Urban Development, and reaching his current role as the esteemed Speaker, Khader's journey has garnered acclaim for its substantial contributions to societal betterment," said Mohammad Mansoor, Board Member of Bahrain India Society, as he addressed the attending guests, and he also hails from his home town.

Abdulrahman Juma, President of the Bahrain Indian Society, extended a warm welcome to the Honorable Speaker and expressed gratitude to the members of the House of Representatives, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and distinguished guests from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Juma emphasized the business-friendly atmosphere in Bahrain, supported by the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and Prince Prime Minister His Royal Highness Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He highlighted the facilitation of business setups through financial incentives such as the Tamkeen program, making Bahrain an appealing destination for international investments. Juma urged the Speaker to support investment promotions in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Vinod Jacob, Indian Ambassador, provided valuable insights into India's achievements, noting that 800,000 Indian tourists visited Bahrain within ten months of the year, with 340,000 Indian citizens actively contributing to Bahrain's economy. He emphasized Bahrain's status as a prime destination for investments.

Khader expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Royal Family for the longstanding friendly and bilateral relationship between Bahrain and India. He commended the Bahrain India Society for organizing an extraordinary event in a short span, acknowledging the contributions of all NRIs in Bahrain towards the development of India. Shri Khader pledged unwavering support to the visions of Bahrain and Karnataka, promising to act as a bridge between the two nations for cultural, bilateral, and economic development.

The Speaker extended an invitation for a high-level meeting between the Bahrain-India Society and the government of Karnataka. He expressed his commitment to arrange for Bahraini delegates to witness the assembly proceedings in Karnataka, thereby strengthening the ties between the two regions.

Khader, Juma, and Vinod Jacob expressed their gratitude to Mansoor for organizing this exceptional event. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Vinod Das, followed by a networking lunch that fostered discussions on opportunities for developing cultural, educational, sports, and economic ties between the two friendly countries. Attendees engaged in conversations about establishing new joint projects between Bahraini businessmen and their counterparts in India across various sectors.

A.R. Juma, Chairman of Bahrain India Society, presenting the memento to U.T. Khader along with Vinod Jacob.