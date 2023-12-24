  1. Home
  2. Bahrain India Society honors Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader

Bahrain India Society honors Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader

News Network
December 24, 2023

4BIS.jpg

The Diplomat Radisson Hotel in Bahrain was abuzz with excitement as the Bahrain India Society hosted an Honoring Ceremony for U T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. This event, held on December 21, 2023, was a momentous celebration of Khader's exceptional contributions and achievements throughout his journey from Student Union leader to Speaker.

The Honoring ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of chief guest Vinod K Jacob, Indian Ambassador, alongside distinguished members of the Bahrain India Society, prominent figures from government entities, private sectors, and esteemed businessmen.

"I had the privilege of spotlighting the remarkable achievements of U.T. Khader, underscoring the Speaker's profound impact on society. From his early days as a Student Union leader to managing crucial portfolios, including Minister of Health, Education, Urban Development, and reaching his current role as the esteemed Speaker, Khader's journey has garnered acclaim for its substantial contributions to societal betterment," said Mohammad Mansoor, Board Member of Bahrain India Society, as he addressed the attending guests, and he also hails from his home town.

Abdulrahman Juma, President of the Bahrain Indian Society, extended a warm welcome to the Honorable Speaker and expressed gratitude to the members of the House of Representatives, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and distinguished guests from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Juma emphasized the business-friendly atmosphere in Bahrain, supported by the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and Prince Prime Minister His Royal Highness Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He highlighted the facilitation of business setups through financial incentives such as the Tamkeen program, making Bahrain an appealing destination for international investments. Juma urged the Speaker to support investment promotions in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Vinod Jacob, Indian Ambassador, provided valuable insights into India's achievements, noting that 800,000 Indian tourists visited Bahrain within ten months of the year, with 340,000 Indian citizens actively contributing to Bahrain's economy. He emphasized Bahrain's status as a prime destination for investments.

Khader expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Royal Family for the longstanding friendly and bilateral relationship between Bahrain and India. He commended the Bahrain India Society for organizing an extraordinary event in a short span, acknowledging the contributions of all NRIs in Bahrain towards the development of India. Shri Khader pledged unwavering support to the visions of Bahrain and Karnataka, promising to act as a bridge between the two nations for cultural, bilateral, and economic development.

The Speaker extended an invitation for a high-level meeting between the Bahrain-India Society and the government of Karnataka. He expressed his commitment to arrange for Bahraini delegates to witness the assembly proceedings in Karnataka, thereby strengthening the ties between the two regions.

Khader, Juma, and Vinod Jacob expressed their gratitude to Mansoor for organizing this exceptional event. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Vinod Das, followed by a networking lunch that fostered discussions on opportunities for developing cultural, educational, sports, and economic ties between the two friendly countries. Attendees engaged in conversations about establishing new joint projects between Bahraini businessmen and their counterparts in India across various sectors.

8BIS.jpg
A.R. Juma, Chairman of Bahrain India Society, presenting the memento to U.T. Khader along with Vinod Jacob.

9BIS.jpg

7BIS.jpg

6BIS.jpg

5BIS.jpg

3BIS.jpg

2BIS.jpg

1BIS.jpg

13BIS.jpg

12BIS.jpg

11BIS.jpg

10BIS.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2023

3captives.jpg

Israeli occupation army, which has invaded Gaza under the pretext of rescuing hostages, has instead brutally killed three of them and then tendered an apology. 

Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26, who were captured by Hamas during October 7 operation, were shot and killed by Israeli army.

The military said the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza's north.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing on Friday.
 
More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after being captured in the 7 October operation.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv following the announcement and marched to an IDF military base in the city, calling on the government to secure a deal with Hamas for the release of the remaining hostages.

Demonstrators held candles and carried placards that read "Bring [them] home" and "Hostage exchange now!"

The bodies of the three men have been returned to Israeli territory, where checks confirmed their identities.

Families of the hostages said this week they were “shocked” by the announcement by the director of Israeli intelligence agency the Mossad that he was refusing to conduct new negotiations to free them, and demanded an explanation from the authorities.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers Israel had imprisoned, many without charge.

About 240 people were taken hostage when Hamas gunmen breached the separation barrier into Israel on 7 October and reportedly killed 1,200 people, mostly occupying soldiers and illegal settlers.

Israel’s ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli government has repeatedly claimed that bringing home all of the hostages is one of its chief war aims. But in seven weeks since ground troops pushed into northern Gaza, troops have not rescued any hostages, though they freed one early in the conflict and have found the bodies of several more.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Israel has detained more than 4,400 Palestinians since 7 October and is holding around half without charge.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 18,2023

sirsipicnic.jpg

Five members of a family including the newlywed woman drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka during a post-wedding picnic on Sunday, December 17. 

The deceased are Maulana Hafiz Muhammed Saleem Khalilur Rehman (44), his son Umar Siddique (14), Maulana’s sister’s son Nabil Noor Ahmad Shaikh (22), Maulana’s sister’s daughter Nadiya Noor Ahmad Shaikh (20), and Maulana's brother's daughter Misbah Tabussum (21).

According to police, one of the deceased Nadiya was married to a man from Hassan two weeks ago and the family had arranged a picnic-cum-party at Bhootanagundi on the Shalmala riverbed for the groom’s family who came from Hassan.

At around 3 p.m., Maulana Saleem's 5-year-old daughter, who was playing near the river, accidentally fell into river. Maulana Saleem immediately jumped into the river and save her. However, in the process, he got exhausted, and failed to get out of the river. 

Witnessing this, seven family members entered the river to rescue him. But all of them got trapped in the water. Five of them drowned trying to save each other. Three others were rescued. 

A police officer said none of the victims knew how to swim, and all of them jumped into the water to save one another. 

Bodies of five victims were retrieved after a joint effort by local youth, fishermen, and fire brigade personnel. After conducting post-mortem at Sirsi Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family. 

A case has been registered at Sirsi rural police station and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.