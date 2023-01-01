  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s Roopesh Shetty lifts Boss Kannada 9 trophy; takes home Rs 50 lakhs

Mangaluru’s Roopesh Shetty lifts Boss Kannada 9 trophy; takes home Rs 50 lakhs

News Network
January 1, 2023

colors.jpg

Kiccha Sudeep brought down the curtains on the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The grand finale night was fun and exciting and had many dance performances. Sudeep took the fun factor to another level with his hosting skills and even raised the hand of Mangalurean actor-RJ Roopesh Shetty in victory. 

After defeating fellow housemates and spending over 100 days locked up inside the Bigg Boss house Shetty was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs 50 as the prize money. Rakesh Adiga is the first runner-up.

The two were among the four finalists from the show’s OTT version. After surviving the 42-day season, Rupesh and Rakesh entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 after spending a few days in isolation following Covid-19 protocol.

It was an emotional moment for the housemates when the video of their journeys was shown by Sudeep to the viewers and the formerly evicted contestants. After clashes inside the Bigg Boss house, everyone spoke highly of each other. 

Sudeep also confronted the evicted contestants and the finalists on the various issues that remained the highlight of the season. Housemates also performed on the stage on memorable songs from movies and made it an evening to remember.

The main theme of this season was creating a power imbalance on the show. "The combination of Bigg Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one can ever imagine,” said Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2022

protest.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 12: Leaders of Muslim community appealed for peace while Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar vowed to arrest the culprits behind the coldblooded murder of Abdul Jaleel at Surathakl, as hundreds of mourners staged a peaceful protest stopping the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the victim for last rites. 

43-year-old Jaleel, who was running a fancy store, died in a hospital last night hours after he was stabbed by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal, sparking fear and tension among people in the communally sensitive region which had witnessed a series of communal killings in the past.

Hundreds of mourners today blocked the ambulance which was carrying the mortal remains for last rites and staged a flash protest demanding the police to nab the culprits immediately. They accused the local people’s representatives of indulging in murder politics for their personal gains. 

They held the government and politicians responsible for the killings of innocent Muslim men in the region.

Meanwhile, former Mangaluru North MLA and Congress leader B A Mohiuddin Bava, Wakf board chairman Shafi Sa’adi, former Mangaluru Mayor Ashraf rushed to the spot and attempted to console the protesters. 

The police commissioner, who visited the spot, urged the people to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order and promised to nab the culprits behind the murder soon.  

ambulance.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2022

surathkal.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: A day after a middle-aged Muslim merchant was stabbed to death in communally sensitive Krishnapura area of Surathkal on the outskirts of the city, his brother suspected political motive behind the brutal crime. 

Abdul Jaleel, who owned a grocery store, was stabbed by two assailants at fourth block last night by two bike-borne miscreants. He breathed his last in a hospital.

“He was innocent and law abiding citizen, who did not involve in any political activity or any organisation. He was staying with his wife and children at Katipalla. He was making a living running a shop for last 15 years. He shared good bonding with people of all religions. An innocent was murdered for politics,” said victim’s aggrieved brother Muhammad, who urged the police to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission for parties that are likely to feature indecent dances, and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner, Bajrang Dal divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal and district coordinator Puneeth Attavar, said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebrations. 

“It has come to our knowledge that a few organisers of the celebrations in hotels and pubs, have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of the drugs and sex mafia widening their network at such parties.”

The city police commissioner had recently stated that a task force had been formed, to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.