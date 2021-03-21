  1. Home
  2. 2nd wave of covid-19 has begun in Karnataka, warns Health Minister

2nd wave of covid-19 has begun in Karnataka, warns Health Minister

News Network
March 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday warned saying that the second wave of Coronavirus has begun in the State and sought people's cooperation to contain the pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said "We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us join hands to curb its spread, next three months are crucial, as the cases have started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the Covid-19 situation and measures to be taken. The Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for trouble if certain activities were not controlled.

"We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts' report," Sudhakar said.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, "can any activity be an excuse for coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?"

The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the coronavirus situation since the byelections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.

The Chief Minister too had appealed to the people to exercise caution as coronavirus was on the rise at an alarming proportion.

He said that the State government would arrive at a decision on the functioning of Schools after observing the Covid situation for a week. Though Covid cases are on the rise in the State, the situation does not call for closure of schools. We will decide further course of action by observing the situation for a week."
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
March 21,2021

kvpy.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 21: CFAL students yet again deliver stellar performance! 8 CFAL students have qualified the KVPY Aptitude test and now advance to the final round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) examination. In the SX stream, their students Rakshitha has secured All India Rank 100 followed by Pannaga (AIR 400), Mohitha (AIR 614), Arthik (AIR 614), Hayyan (AIR 724), Sishir (AIR 924) and Calvin (AIR 1692).  In the SA category, CFAL student, Shreyas Adiga has secured AIR 603.

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore had conducted the KVPY 2020 exam successfully on January 31, 2021. The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam, KVPY 2020 was held for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2020 aptitude test can check their results on the official site, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The candidates must note that as per the notification, the final KVPY Result 2020 merit list will be released later, and the marks will be available by April 2021.

About KVPY

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), is an on-going national exam for fellowship in basic sciences initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract highly motivated students for pursing basic science courses and research career in science. Besides receiving a scholarship of Rs. 80,000/- to Rs.1,12,000/- per annum as fellowship, these students are also entitled to several other benefits- They get direct admission to institutions that specialize in Basic Sciences, they can attend study camps organized by various scientific institutions and can attend lectures and workshops of renowned scientists.  

CFAL has a progressive record of nurturing Kishore Vaigyani Scholars year after year with highest percentage, selections and ranks and the students have consistently attained the top ranks in Mangalore. They have 77 KVPY scholars, the highest in Dakshina Kannada District. Prominent among them are Sumith (AIR – 7 in 2013-14), Kenrick Pinto (AIR – 16 in 2015-16), Prathyush Poduval (AIR -7 in 2017-18), Vishnu Bharadwaj (AIR – 35 in 2018-19), Shreyas Pai (AIR – 68, 2018-19), Pranav Rao (AIR 70, 2019-20).

CFAL has successfully transitioned their classes online due to the ongoing pandemic. As part of their online offerings, they provide live interactive classes to aspirants of competitive exams like JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, Olympiads, KVPY etc. Their online offerings are a combination of live online sessions, recorded video lectures, mentorship and consistent online tests. With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year, 2021-22. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 12,2021

Beijing, Mar 12: Ahead of the Quad summit on Friday, China said exchanges and cooperation between countries should contribute to mutual understanding rather than targeting a third party and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs.

US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will attend the virtual summit, which is the first conclave of the top leaders of the Quadrilateral alliance, on Friday.

Known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.

Asked for China's reaction to the Quad conclave, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that exchanges and cooperation between nations should contribute to the mutual understanding and trust among nations, rather than targeting a third party or damaging the interest of a third party.

We hope that relevant countries uphold the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs and do things that are conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

The meeting to be held virtually is expected to last about 90 minutes, during which all the four leaders would also lay out their vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscles in the strategically-vital region.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.

Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: Taking a cue from Australia, India should enact a law to make tech giants such as Facebook and Google pay local publishers of news content, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, "The government must make Google, Facebook and YouTube pay print and news channels for the news content they are using freely."

The Indian government should take a cue from the Australian parliament that passed the world's first law last month to ensure news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, he said.

"I would urge the government of India that the way they have notified Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code to regulate social media and OTT platforms, they should enact a law on the pattern of Australian Code so that we can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media," he added.

India, Modi said, should take the lead in making Google and Facebook pay a fair share of their earnings from domestically produced news content on the internet to the publishers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the suggestion is "worth considering".

Modi said the traditional print and news broadcast media, whose content is freely available on platforms run by the tech giants, are passing through their worst phase in recent history as advertisements have shifted to tech platforms.

"They are in deep financial crisis. Earlier, it was because of the pandemic and now it is because of tech giants like YouTube, Facebook and Google," he said.

The traditional news media, Modi said, make heavy investments employing anchors, journalists and reporters who gather information, verify it and deliver credible news.

But advertisement, which is their main source of revenue, has in the past few years shifted away from them with the advent of tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube, he said.

"Advertising earnings are going to these tech giants (and) because of this print media, news channels are passing through a financial crisis," Modi said.

"I would urge (that) we should follow a country like Australia which has taken the lead by enacting a law -- News Media Bargaining Code -- by which they have compelled Google to share advertisement revenue with the news media," he said.

Google threatened to blackout news from its portal but ultimately surrendered, the BJP leader said.

"Australia has set a precedence and now France and other European countries are making laws for advertisement revenue sharing," Modi said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.