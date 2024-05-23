3 posh hotels in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; disposal squads swing into action

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka’s capital has once again got bomb threat in 10 days, with three reputed hotels in including The Oterra receiving terror emails today.

Following this, the Bomb Squad and Police teams rushed to the spot and are currently at The Oterra Hotel, DCP South East Bengaluru said.

The recent development comes as Delhi's North Block that houses the home ministry office, received a bomb threat on Wednesday.

According to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, the threat was received through an email which was sent around 3.30 PM to a senior officer posted at the ministry. The email stated that the building will explode as a bomb is planted.

Subsequently, the Police and fire department personnel, bomb disposal and detection teams, and a dog squad were deployed for the search operation at the North Block. However, the threat was later declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found.

In another similar incident that occurred in the city last week on May 14, eight schools in various parts of Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email. This too was later declared a hoax by the city police.

On May 13, six private hospitals in Bengaluru also received bomb threat through email, although it did not specify which branch. Acting swiftly, the state police deloyed teams to all the hospital branches, initiating a comprehensive search operation in the hospitals.

The email was sent to the Bengaluru Police's Special Branch, alleging the presence of explosive materials inside the hospitals. However, during the investigation and combing operation, the threat was found to be a hoax.