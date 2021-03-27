34-yr-old NRI killed in road accident during vacation in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Aam Aadmi Party has sought further clarification from MSCL and Mayor Premananda Shetty on PMC termination. AAP-DK maintains that the response released via the Deccan Herald article dated 5thMarch, 2021 was not satisfactory and is still concerned about the effective utilization of Rs 2,000 Crores of taxpayer’s money by Mangalore Smart City Limited (MSCL).

Commenting on the same, AAP - DK Convenor and RTI Activist Rajendra Kumar said, "We understand from the above-mentioned Deccan Herald article that the PMC termination has no bearing on the smart city projects and commend the action taken by MSCL. Our sole intent is to ensure that the tax payer’s money is not wasted, so insist, that the impact be assessed and details be shared across the public domain.

He further added that MSCL needs to maintain transparency in its operation and address the following:

1. Execution strategy of its projects post termination of the contract with M/s Wadia Techno Engineering (WTE)

a. Will an in-house team be hired or a new PMC consultant be appointed?

b. As per the technical evaluation report (TER), MSCL requires a PMC to have -

>> Similar type of work in a single urban infrastructure project with consultation fee not less than 10 crores in last 7 years.

>> Implementation of ICT project of project value not less than 5 Crores in last 7 years.

>> Successfully structured and signed concession agreement PPP project in last 7 years

Does MSCL possess the above experience to execute projects, which is a prerequisite? If so, can MSCL specify who on its payroll will satisfy the above?

c. The key personnel as per the TER of MSCL mentions the highly qualified/ experienced manpower. This includes team leader with urban management specialist, infrastructure/structural expert, PPP specialist, E-Governance/ ICT specialist, to name few. About 50 nos. of key professionals are being referred. Can MSCL guarantee the availability of such specialist personnel and in required numbers, either on MSCL payroll or in the payroll of the consultant to be hired?

2. The benefits & disadvantages (including the cost and technical impact) of terminating the PMC contract with WTE.

3. Detailed report on the impact on schedule of its projects (ongoing & proposed) as an effect of PMC termination.