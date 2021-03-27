34-yr-old NRI killed in road accident during vacation in Dakshina Kannada

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 27, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 27: A 35-year-old non-resident Indian, who had come home from a Gulf country on vacation, was killed in a ghastly road mishap today in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Jaabir. The incident occurred near Padangadi Gram Panchayat limits in Belthangady taluk. 

Sources said that Jaabir had returned from the Gulf earlier this month. 

It is learnt that Jaabir was riding a motorbike when KSRTC bus heading to Dharmasthala from Udupi knocked him down. 

A case has been registered at Venoor Police Station and investigations are on. 

Media Release
March 15,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Aam Aadmi Party has sought further clarification from MSCL and Mayor Premananda Shetty on PMC termination. AAP-DK maintains that the response released via the Deccan Herald article dated 5thMarch, 2021 was not satisfactory and is still concerned about the effective utilization of Rs 2,000 Crores of taxpayer’s money by Mangalore Smart City Limited (MSCL).

Commenting on the same, AAP - DK Convenor and RTI Activist Rajendra Kumar said, "We understand from the above-mentioned Deccan Herald article that the PMC termination has no bearing on the smart city projects and commend the action taken by MSCL. Our sole intent is to ensure that the tax payer’s money is not wasted, so insist, that the impact be assessed and details be shared across the public domain.

He further added that MSCL needs to maintain transparency in its operation and address the following:

1.    Execution strategy of its projects post termination of the contract with M/s Wadia Techno Engineering (WTE)
a.    Will an in-house team be hired or a new PMC consultant be appointed?
b.    As per the technical evaluation report (TER), MSCL requires a PMC to have -   
>>    Similar type of work in a single urban infrastructure project with consultation fee not less than 10 crores in last 7 years.
>>    Implementation of ICT project of project value not less than 5 Crores in last 7 years.
>>    Successfully structured and signed concession agreement PPP project in last 7 years
Does MSCL possess the above experience to execute projects, which is a prerequisite? If so, can MSCL specify who on its payroll will satisfy the above?

c.    The key personnel as per the TER of MSCL mentions the highly qualified/ experienced manpower. This includes team leader with urban management specialist, infrastructure/structural expert, PPP specialist, E-Governance/ ICT specialist, to name few. About 50 nos. of key professionals are being referred. Can MSCL guarantee the availability of such specialist personnel and in required numbers, either on MSCL payroll or in the payroll of the consultant to be hired?

2.    The benefits & disadvantages (including the cost and technical impact) of terminating the PMC contract with WTE.

3.    Detailed report on the impact on schedule of its projects (ongoing & proposed) as an effect of PMC termination. 

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Health Minister K Sudhakar sparred on Saturday over the number of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka. 

Siddaramaiah demanded a white paper on the Covid-19 situation in the state after he discovered a data mismatch on the deaths caused due to the virus, accusing the government of lying. 

“According to the Department of Health & Family Welfare, the number of Covid-19 deaths till December 2020 is 12,090. According to the Planning & Statistical department, it is 22,320 till December 2020,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, posting both data sets. “Which of the above data is true,” he asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Sudhakar. 

The Congress leader did not stop there. “BJP’s inefficiency, corruption & lies are the reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless BJP government,” he said. 

Raking up allegations of misappropriation of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders were lying. “BJP leaders have not just lied about the Covid-19 related deaths, they have also lied about medicines, masks, sanitizers, PPE kits and other procurements,” he said, chagrin that Sudhakar has been “consistently lying to hide corruption and inefficiency”. 

Demanding a white paper on the pandemic, Siddaramaiah said Covid-19 can be “won through treatment and not through lies.” 

Sudhakar shot back saying the figures were not final. “These figures are provisional entries in e-Janma software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India,” he said. “The verification process is near completion and the final figures are yet to be released.”

Siddaramaiah’s accusation is an “insult” to Corona warriors working tirelessly over the past year, Sudhakar said. “Our government neither intends to hide any figures nor is it necessary. People in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains,” he said. 

News Network
March 15,2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, March 15, said that it has conducted searches at 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case.

"NIA along with local police units conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including eight locations in Kerala spread over Districts of Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi ," the agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to the alleged terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, the official said.

Three people -- Ameen and his associated Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid -- were arrested after preliminary examination, the NIA official said.

The group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the module, the NIA official said.

The NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA (P) Act on March 5, 2021.

The NIA official said the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Ameen and having allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, had identified certain people in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

During the searches, several digital devices including Laptops, Mobiles, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinized and will be sent for forensic examination.

