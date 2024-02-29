  1. Home
4 injured in low-intensity explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

News Network
March 1, 2024

blast.jpg

At least four people are said to be injured after a low-intensity blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in east Bengaluru on March 1, 2024.

Fire department officials said they received a call at 1.09 p.m. Initially suspected to be a cylinder blast, fire department officials have now dismissed this, and the source of the blast is yet unknown.

“It is very clear that the blast has not happened because of any cylinder or any other kitchen-related equipment as none of it was near the blast site. All our equipment is at the back of the restaurant. There is only a handwash area with a sink, dustbin and a stand to collect plates. Some people told us that someone came and kept a bag there and went and the blast happened after that. We have found a bag that exploded at the spot,” Divya Raghavendra, Managing Director and founder, The Rameshwaram Cafe, said.

Three of our staff members and one customer have been injured and they’re being treated at a hospital. The doctors have told us that they’re out of danger. The police are further investigating the matter and we are providing full support. We’ve already given them access to all the CCTV footage,” she added.

Speaking to media persons near the restaurant, Shabarish, an eye witness said, “There was a loud sound a little after 1 p.m. which must have been audible up to a kilometre away. There was a lot of smoke around the restaurant. When I went and checked, a few customers and employees were injured and bleeding. We sent them to hospital in the ambulance.”

Sachin Lamani, a security guard with The Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookfield told The Hindu that he was just outside the cafe when he heard a loud explosion at around 1:15 pm. As he rushed inside, he saw smoke and fire near the wash basin area, he said.

“There was a big explosion-like sound and there was a burnt smell. I don’t know how the blast occurred. I saw many people injured and helped them rush to a hospital,” he said. The cafe was filled with people as it was a Friday and lunch time. “I did not see how the fire occurred. But it was not a cylinder blast or an electric short-circuit as there were no cylinders or any equipment near the wash basin,” he added.

Another eye witness, Suresh, who was opposite the cafe when the blast happened, said he heard a huge explosion sound and rushed to the cafe. “There was dense smoke and none of us could go in. It took us over 10 minutes to get inside the cafe. We saw at least eight people injured,” he said.

The eatery is very popular among locals and usually bustling with people during lunch hour.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2024

industrial.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday assured that henceforth 24.1 per cent of the land in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs, as per rules.

In a meeting convened with the delegation led by the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association Working President Srinivasa, he said that violations of rules will not be allowed.

The delegation brought to the minister's attention that while regulations mandate 24.1 per cent reservation for Dalit enterprises in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16 per cent. Particularly in 12 industrial areas of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar district, 653 acres of land remains to be allotted to Dalit entrepreneurs, Srinivasa said.

In response to this, the Minister stated that nothing could be done in industrial areas where already enterprises are set up. However, moving forward, 24.1 per cent of the land will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs in neighbouring industrial areas, he added.

He said that the government remains committed to the cause and authorities concerned will be instructed to adhere to the norms. He said that further discussions would be held with the association.

The Minister Patil said that the issue of unequal treatment towards Dalit entrepreneurs predates the current administration and has persisted through previous governments. He also assured the delegation that necessary actions would be taken accordingly. Principal Secretary, Industries, S. Selvakumar and KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh were present at the meeting.

News Network
February 24,2024

assam.jpg

Ahead of introducing an Uttarakhand-like bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Assam government has decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935.

The State Cabinet, which met late on Friday night, approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era marriage and divorce Act specific to Muslims.

Tourism Minister and government spokesperson, Jayanta Malla Baruah told journalists after the meeting that the decision to repeal the Act was made as the State is heading towards the UCC.

“The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) has been clear about the UCC. So, we took the very important decision to repeal Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935,” he said.

“Muslim marriages and divorces will no longer be registered under this Act. We want all marriages to be registered under the Special Marriage Act,” Mr. Baruah said, adding the Act was being misused for marriages of minors.

“We felt it was an obsolete pre-Independence Act that has lost its relevance today and we believe its repeal will be a big step against child marriage,” he said.

The minister said district commissioners and district registrars will be authorised to take custody of registration records currently in the custody of 94 Muslim marriage registrars on the repeal of the legislation under the overall supervision, guidance, and control of the State’s Inspector General of Registration.

“A one-time compensation of ₹2 lakh will be provided to each Muslim marriage registrar for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed,” Mr. Baruah said.

Posting the Cabinet decisions on X, the Chief Minister said the provisions of the Muslim Marriages Act offer “scope for registering marriages of intended persons below 21 years (for males) and 18 years (for females) and there is hardly any monitoring for implementation of the Act”.

Among the other decisions made by the Cabinet was on protecting the land rights of the indigenous communities.

“For the protection of land rights of the indigenous communities, Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Gurkha communities are to be included in the list of protected classes of persons in the Balipara (north-central Assam) Tribal Belt who have been occupying the land prior to 2011,” the minutes of the meeting said.

“This will protect land rights of the indigenous communities who are bona fide Indian citizens,” it said.

The opposition Congress and the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) criticised the State’s BJP-led government for targeting Muslims through the “unconstitutional step” of repealing the Act.

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said the Cabinet nod for repealing the Act dealing with marriages and divorces of Muslims was a deliberate attempt to cater to Hindu sentiments at the expense of the Muslim community.

“The Assam government could not bring in any Bill on polygamy or the UCC. So, they have targeted this Act although the Cabinet does not have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right,” AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam said.

“This is a policy to target Muslims ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

News Network
February 18,2024

rahulbank.jpg

Kundapur, Feb 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a motorbike claimed the life of a local branch manager of a bank at Gangolli in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, February 17. 

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Balakrishna Ramkambe, the Maravanthe branch manager of Canara Bank. Rahul, who hailed from Maharashtra, had got married just a few months ago. He had purchased the ill-fated bike during his wedding. 

The tragedy took place when Rahul was heading home located in Kundapur after completing his work at the branch on Saturday evening. 

It is learnt that a speeding truck, traveling from Byndoor to Kundapur, collided with Rahul’s motorbike from behind.

Rahul was thrown onto the road and sustained grievous injuries in the collision. A group of local people including Ibrahmi Gangolli rushed him to Kundapur Hospital using their 24x7 Apathbandava ambulance service. However, Rahul breathed his last en route to the hospital.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the collision, prompting locals to chase him. The driver manoeuvred through Hemmadi market area and attempted to escape towards Byndoor. However, while trying to drive on the wrong side at the Mullikatte divider, the truck got stuck in a drain along the highway. Subsequently, the truck was lifted with the assistance of a crane, and the police apprehended the driver.

Gangolli Sub-Inspector Harish and personnel conducted a spot inspection at the accident site. 

