  1. Home
  2. 499 children in Bengaluru test covid positive in last 10 days

499 children in Bengaluru test covid positive in last 10 days

News Network
August 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 12: As many as 499 children have tested positive for covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days and out of these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old.

The Health Department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the infections.

In the coming few weeks the number might get three times more than this, sources in the health department explain.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly and avoiding them from crowded places.

The state is recording 1,500 plus Covid cases on an average and so far 15,919 deaths have occurred due to the virus.

At least 19 children between the ages of 0 and 9 have died and 26 children in age group of 10 to 19 have lost their lives. Hence, 45 children of the age group of 0 to 19 years have died. As many as 279 of the age group of 20 to 30 have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is all sent to join the BJP on August 5 in the presence of party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru.

"For the sake of my future in politics, I've decided to join the BJP" Mahesh, who was ousted from the BSP in 2019, confirmed.

Asked whether he had discussed about his joining the BJP with party veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mahesh said, "Yes, he asked me to join." 

Mahesh was seen along with Yediyurappa during his visit to Chamarajanagar district last week to console the family of his supporter, who allegedly died by suicide, as he was upset over the resignation (of Yediyurappa) from the post of the Chief Minister. 

The Kollegal MLA said he decided to join the BJP keeping in mind his political future and the future of his constituency. 

"All my well wishers and karyakartas suggested that it was safe for us to go to BJP, as Congress will be difficult for us. There is no place in Congress too as it never invited me to the party, while BJP has been asking me to join it for two years now," he said. 

Stating that he has not put any condition for joining the party like becoming a Minister in the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mahesh said neither the party has assured anything nor has he put any such condition. 

"They (BJP) have told me, come let’s work together. I have had association with them for the last two years, it has convinced me (to join the party)," he said. 

To a question on him accepting a divergent ideology by joining the BJP, Mahesh said, "Ultimately what is the net result of the ideology? It is working for the people. We will have to work for the people. I think I will have the opportunity to work for the people and continue with it." 

National president of BSP Mayawati had, in July 2019, expelled the lone party MLA in Karnataka Mahesh for allegedly violating the party decision to vote in favour of the H D Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust-vote in the Assembly. 

The BSP had contested the May 2018 Assembly polls by tying up with the JD(S) which, in a post-election understanding, joined hands with Congress to form the government following a fractured verdict. Mahesh, who was part of the Kumaraswamy Cabinet as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had in October 2018 quit his post citing personal reasons. 

But, he had said he would continue to support the ruling coalition. After the BJP came to power following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government led by Kumaraswamy, he has been taking a stand in favour of the saffron party in the Assembly. Out of four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district, the ruling BJP has only one MLA, and the induction of Mahesh is likely to help the party in the region in the days to come.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation led by NIA and Karnataka police, India's premier intelligence agency on Friday arrested suspected ISIS operatives from Bhatkal in the monthly online magazine Voice of Hind case.

Jufri Jawhar Damudi, who is known as Abu Hazir Al Badri in the cyber space, was arrested along with one of his associates Ameen Zuhaib, NIA said in a statement.

The Voice of Hind case was registered on June 29 by NIA in Delhi.

Jufri used to radicalize and recruit people online by creating pseudo accounts. He was also instigating his cyber contacts to kill kafirs, police personnel, journalists etc and inflicting damage to temples and government properties.

Jufri also looked after logistical support including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideens and recruitment. His real identity was established after seeking leads from Umar Nisar, who was earlier arrested by NIA in multiple search operations in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

He is also the younger brother of Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested for ISIS-related activities in 2016 and is currently under detention in a separate NIA case.

Earlier, NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three accused persons Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, Rameez Ahmad Lone, besides Umar.

During the search operations, NIA seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, and SD cards among other items.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.