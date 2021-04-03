6 including wife, children charred to death as man sets house on fire after fight in Kodagu

Madikeri, Apr 6: Six people, including four children, succumbed to burn injuries in Mugutagere village of Virajpet taluk, Kodagu early on Saturday morning after the house in which they were sleeping was set on fire.

According to initial reports, a person, E Bhoja (50), set the house on fire over some family dispute.

He allegedly climbed the roof of the house under the influence of alcohol, poured petrol on the house and set it on fire.

"Three people died on the spot due to the burn injuries while three others died in the hospital," said Kodagu SP.

Senior police officers reached the incident site and launched an investigation.

The victims include Bhoja’s wife Baby and children Vishwas, Pararthana and Prakash.