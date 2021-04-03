  1. Home
  2. 6 including wife, children charred to death as man sets house on fire after fight in Kodagu

April 3, 2021

Madikeri, Apr 6: Six people, including four children, succumbed to burn injuries in Mugutagere village of Virajpet taluk, Kodagu early on Saturday morning after the house in which they were sleeping was set on fire.

According to initial reports, a person, E Bhoja (50), set the house on fire over some family dispute. 

He allegedly climbed the roof of the house under the influence of alcohol, poured petrol on the house and set it on fire.

"Three people died on the spot due to the burn injuries while three others died in the hospital," said Kodagu SP.

Senior police officers reached the incident site and launched an investigation.

The victims include Bhoja’s wife Baby and children Vishwas, Pararthana and Prakash.

March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Burglars decamped with huge quantity of gold and cash from the residence of an areca-nut trader near Mangalore University campus at Konaje, police said here on Thursday.

The house belong to Habeeb, son of Ibrahim Kodichal, a prominent politician and Congress leader in Dakshina Kannada. 

It is learnt that the thieves have taken away Rs 5 lakh in cash and 100 pound sovereign gold. 

The house owner had reported kept cash for a business deal. The jewellery was brought from the bank locker and for an upcoming wedding in the house.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer squads have been pressed into service. Police have registered a case in this connection.

March 25,2021

burgled.jpg

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning. 

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments. 

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting. 

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered. 

March 23,2021

Kuwait City, Mar 23: The Kuwaiti cabinet has announced that it would exempt those who had received an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as Kuwaiti students from the compulsory hotel quarantine.

The revised measures come after the country last month said all travellers arriving on direct flights from high risk countries would have to resort to institutional quarantine in one of the local hotels for 14 days. Additionally, it had said travellers coming from the rest of the world would have to quarantine institutionally for one week and another week at home.

According to Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohamad Al Sabah, the new rules will come into effect as of March 23.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, also announced that the nationwide curfew would be slightly relaxed and would now be from 6pm to 5am — as opposed to the earlier timings of 5pm to 5am.

It was also announced that restaurants and cafes would be allowed to provide home delivery services during the curfew.

Furthermore, residents would be allowed to engage in outdoor exercises from 6pm to 8pm, provided they wore masks and adhered to social distancing rules. 

The cabinet urged residents and citizens of the country to abide by social distancing rules, mask mandates and all other precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

