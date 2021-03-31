  1. Home
  87-yr-old Deve Gowda, wife test covid positive, self-isolating with family

87-yr-old Deve Gowda, wife test covid positive, self-isolating with family

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said today he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," tweeted Deve Gowda, 87.

The senior Janata Dal Secular leader lives in Padmanabhanagar in south Bengaluru.

Karnataka reported nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,984 cases.

March 18,2021

Lucknow, Mar 18: In a shocking incident a 16-year old girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, allegedly after her father, who had declared to contest for the post of 'pradhan' (village panchayat chief), refused to withdraw from the poll as demanded by his rival.

According to the police sources, the teen, who was a resident of a village in Jaidpur area in the district, was kidnapped by four youths from her village while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

The youths took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her. They later dumped her on the road near her home, sources said.

The teen's father said that his rival had been exerting pressure on him to withdraw from the contest but he had refused. ''I was also offered money if I withdrew from the poll,'' he said.

He said that the alleged culprits were supporters of his rival and that they 'gangraped' his daughter to 'punish' him for not withdrawing from the contest.

Police said that a case was registered against the four youths, who were absconding. The victim was sent for medical examination, they added. A senior police official said in Barabanki that it was being ascertained if the incident had any connection with the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Though the dates of the panchayat polls were not yet declared, they are expected to be held shortly. 

March 20,2021

Kolkata, Mar 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016

March 30,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 30: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has has imposed a ban on all kinds of religious congregation in public places across the coastal district in the wake of fresh wave of covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders. The prohibitory order has already come into effect.

The DC said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, religious festivals at religious places.”  

He emphasised that festivals or gatherings for Ugadi, Holi, Shab-eiBaraat, Good Friday etc should not be held at public places, grounds, gardens or markets during till the prohibitory order is lifted. More than five people should not gather in groups, he said.

The decision is taken in the wake of recent spike in covid-19 cases in the district and amid possibilities of further spread of the coronavirus. 

