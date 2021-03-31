87-yr-old Deve Gowda, wife test covid positive, self-isolating with family

Lucknow, Mar 18: In a shocking incident a 16-year old girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, allegedly after her father, who had declared to contest for the post of 'pradhan' (village panchayat chief), refused to withdraw from the poll as demanded by his rival.

According to the police sources, the teen, who was a resident of a village in Jaidpur area in the district, was kidnapped by four youths from her village while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

The youths took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her. They later dumped her on the road near her home, sources said.

The teen's father said that his rival had been exerting pressure on him to withdraw from the contest but he had refused. ''I was also offered money if I withdrew from the poll,'' he said.

He said that the alleged culprits were supporters of his rival and that they 'gangraped' his daughter to 'punish' him for not withdrawing from the contest.

Police said that a case was registered against the four youths, who were absconding. The victim was sent for medical examination, they added. A senior police official said in Barabanki that it was being ascertained if the incident had any connection with the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Though the dates of the panchayat polls were not yet declared, they are expected to be held shortly.