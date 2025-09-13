  1. Home
  2. 9 including 3 engineering students killed as lorry rams into Ganpati procession in Hassan

9 including 3 engineering students killed as lorry rams into Ganpati procession in Hassan

News Network
September 13, 2025

Lorry.jpg

Hassan, Sept 13: At least nine people, including three engineering students, were killed after a tanker lorry rammed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district, officials confirmed.

“Between 8 pm and 8:45 pm yesterday, a tanker lorry drove recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession at Mosale Hosalli. Nine people have died in the incident, and the driver was also injured. Among the deceased are three engineering students and six villagers,” Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah said according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn that several people lost their lives and over 20 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry collided with a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan. I pray for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. On behalf of the government, a compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to each of the bereaved families, and the state will bear the medical expenses of the injured. This is a profoundly painful moment, and we must all stand with the families affected,” he said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees were run over by a truck during the procession. May God grant peace to the departed and give strength to their families to endure this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The state government must ensure the best free treatment for those undergoing care,” he said in a statement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 10,2025

QatariPM.jpg

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has condemned the Israeli strike on Doha as “state terrorism”, warning that Qatar will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty.

He made the comments during a televised press conference.

Israel struck the headquarters of Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as the group’s top figures gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Hamas said in a statement its top leaders survived the strike but that five lower-level members were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya — Hamas’ leader for Gaza and its top negotiator — three bodyguards, and the head of al-Hayya’s office, according to sources.

The surprise strike will not be “overlooked,” and Qatar “reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” the prime minister told a press conference, according to RT. 

“Today, we have reached a turning point for there to be a response from the entire region against such barbaric conduct,” he stressed. He accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of disrupting regional stability for the sake of “narcissistic delusions” and personal gains. The Qatari PM added that his country will not abandon the role of a mediator in the region.

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru may be a booming hub for education and healthcare, but when it comes to air connectivity, the city is left wanting.

A petition by Sidharth Agrawal has thrown light on the ordeal of thousands of students who flock to the region’s prestigious institutions. Between Mangaluru and neighbouring Udupi, there are nearly 300 engineering, medical, and management colleges. From Uttar Pradesh alone, around 40,000 students make their way here every year. Yet, there is no direct Lucknow–Mangaluru flight.

The result? Endless layovers. Students currently depend on connecting flights via Bengaluru — seven a day from Lucknow to Bengaluru and another seven from Bengaluru to Mangaluru — turning what should be a simple trip into a long, exhausting journey.

The connectivity crunch doesn’t end there. Just days ago, a parent from West Bengal, Ananda Roy, took to X demanding more flights on the Mangaluru–Kolkata route. “Most of the travellers are students and patients going to Manipal,” she wrote, calling for a survey to assess the growing demand.

Frequent flyers have also been pressing for direct links to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata — destinations that send a steady stream of students, patients, tourists, and business travellers to the coastal belt.

For a city that prides itself on being a national destination for learning and healthcare, the lack of direct flights is more than an inconvenience. It is a bottleneck that urgently needs fixing.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.