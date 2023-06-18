  1. Home
AAP comes to Karnataka’s rescue, says Punjab govt ready to provide rice to help Cong fulfill poll promise

News Network
June 19, 2023

Bengaluru, June 19: When BJP and Congress are engaged in a war of words over the implementation of free rice scheme and refusal of the Central government to sell rice to Karnataka, Karnataka AAP unit stated that Punjab is ready to help in this regard.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the state president of the party, Prithvi Reddy, said that the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab state government will provide complete support to overcome the problem of rice shortage in the state.

“Congress party in the state has come to power today without any prior preparations, completely copying the programmes of Aam Aadmi Party and announcing many hasty guarantees for vote bank politics. We will not engage in any political hypocrisy in this situation where the poor people of the state are in trouble due to these half-baked guarantees.”

Now the poor people of the state are in trouble. The aim of our party is to alleviate the suffering. In my conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to give a full helping hand in principle. We are ready to provide complete technical support required by the Chief Minister of the state to hold talks with the Punjab Chief Minister immediately,” said Prithvi Reddy.

Speaking at the same occasion, Prithvi Reddy condemned the attitude of the BJP government at the Centre as anti-poor and sad. A letter has already been written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state. Prithvi Reddy has urged the government to get surplus rice from the Punjab government to solve the problem.

Commenting on this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that his government would hold another round of talks with the Punjab. He maintained that Punjab had earlier told Karnataka that rice was not available.

News Network
June 11,2023

Indore, June 11: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress does not want to get involved in polarisation and is leaving that issue to the Bhartiya Janata Party.

“Let us not discuss issues on emotions, let us only discuss issues of development. Emotional issues do not have any value and we must remember that India is a land of diversity. We don't want to go to any polarization issue and we leave that chapter to BJP,” he told reporters here on his way to Ujjain.

On the issue of whether chapters related to the first RSS chief Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are being removed in Karnataka, he said India is a land of diversity.

Queried on whether the land given to RSS and its affiliated organisations by the previous BJP government in Karnataka would be taken back, he said, “Such issues are looked into by the minister of the concerned department. Who all are eligible, who all are doing good charitable works will be looked into".

Responding to a query on the poll promise by Karnataka on banning Bajrang Dal-like organisations, he said, “Any organisation which tries to bring unrest, destroy the peace of the state...we are looking into them and we will set an example. No moral policing will be allowed and no one should unnecessarily create confusion in the minds of the people. Karnataka is a developing state and we will restore peace".

He didn't respond to the query on a statement by a BJP leader who said that by keeping a beard like Osama Bin Laden, Rahul Gandhi wants to become like prime minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka deputy CM said he didn't understand the question in Hindi.

BJP’s Bihar chief Samrat Choudhary has stoked a controversy by comparing Rahul Gandhi’s appearance to slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

On the issue of upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Shivakumar said, “People have decided for change. They have understood the present government has failed. People have also seen the role of the opposition. Congress will have a mandate with an absolute and clear majority (in MP)”.

News Network
June 19,2023

Bengaluru: A delivery boy was killed after a car hit his bike and dragged him for 100 metres near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, said police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Prasanna Kumar, a resident of H.D. Kote in Mysore district, worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery app.

He had come to Bengaluru to earn a livelihood. The accused driver, Vinayak was thrashed by the public and then handed over to the police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Vinayak, worked as a sales executive in a car showroom. He had got an incentive following which he partied with his friends. His friends, including three girls, travelled in the car in an inebriated state. They were on their way to drop one of their friends home at Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The car had crashed into the bike from behind and after the crash, the accused had not stopped the vehicle and dragged the body for 100 metres. Later, the accused tried to escape from the spot. The passers-by who witnessed the accident chased the car for one kilometre and caught the driver.

The locals told police that three girls and one boy managed to escape from the spot. The irate mob smashed the windows of the car and handed over the accused to the Byatarayanapura traffic police. 

News Network
June 16,2023

Newsroom, June 16: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has called upon the heads of the mutts to convene a 'maha panchayat' to save Hinduism.

The call comes after Congress government of Karnataka repealed controversial anti-conversion bill introduced by previous BJP government and made it mandatory to read preamble of Indian constitution in schools and colleges across the state besides dropping lesson on RSS founder.

Speaking to media persons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, the BJP leader said: “There is a necessity to re-convert using four techniques of 'Sama, Dama, Danda, Beda." 

"To protect ourselves, self-protection measures should be taken. There is a need to bring back those who have converted to other religions, back to the fold of Hinduism," he stressed. 

