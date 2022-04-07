  1. Home
  2. Allowed or not? Fear mounts among hijab girls ahead of II PU exam in Karnataka

News Network
April 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Students with hijab in Karnataka are fearing whether they would be allowed to write the II PU exam beginning later this month nor not. 

The education department has issued an order that candidates must wear the prescribed uniform and if there is no uniform prescribed, they must wear dresses that safeguard equality and integrity, and maintain public order.

The exams are scheduled from April 22 to May 18.

Though the order did not say that the hijab is banned in as many words, the circular signed by Padmini SN, undersecretary, education department (PU), referred to the Feb 5, 2022, order on uniform in schools and PU colleges and the HC upholding the same in its order on March 15, 2022.

The government has been extensively citing the circular and the high court order while not allowing students wearing hijab in schools and colleges.
For the SSLC exam that is currently under way, primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh had announced that girls in hijab will not be allowed to write the exam.

School and college teachers who wear hijab have been taken off SSLC examination duty and they will not be drafted for the II PU examinations too, according to the state government.

There have been several cases of hijab-clad girls not being allowed to enter II PU practical exam centres across the state. In Gadag, seven teachers were suspended for allowing a student to write the SSLC exam wearing the hijab.

News Network
April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

News Network
April 2,2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, Apr 2: Muslims across Karnataka will fast tomorrow (April 3) as the Qadhis in the region have confirmed the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan tonight.

In Saudi Arabia and a few Middle Eastern countries, the blessed month already commenced today (April 1) after sighted crescent last evening. 
 
In Mangaluru, Udupi, Bhatkal, and Bengaluru - the announcement of commencement of Ramadan was made following maghrib praers as the cresent moon was sighted in a few places.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: After seeking a ban on halal, Muslim traders in temples and religious fairs, the Hindutva organisations have now started another campaign asking Hindus not to engage Muslim drivers and Muslim-owned transport companies when they go for temple tours and pilgrimages.

Prashanth Bangera of Bharatha Rakshana Vedike on Friday made an appeal to Hindus not to take Muslim drivers with them when they go for temple trips and pilgrimages. He had also given out a call to not to use vehicles owned by Muslim transport companies.

He urged that all Hindu organisations should support his call and bring awareness among the people in this regad. Sri Ram Sena lent its support to this call.

Meanwhile, Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena has urged that Muzrai department should issue notice to the Muslim merchants and vendors in famous Savadatti Yallamma pilgrimage center in Belagavi district of north Karnataka.

He maintained that if the shops were not vacated, Sri Ram Sena activists would meet Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and demand to vacate them.

Pramod Muthalik had met the Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Anand Mamani earlier and urged that non-Hindu merchants should be vacated from the premises of the Savadatti Yellamma pilgrimage center. He stated that lakhs of pilgrims visited the temple and there are more than 50 per cent of Muslim merchants carrying out their business here, he had claimed.

