Allowed or not? Fear mounts among hijab girls ahead of II PU exam in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Students with hijab in Karnataka are fearing whether they would be allowed to write the II PU exam beginning later this month nor not.
The education department has issued an order that candidates must wear the prescribed uniform and if there is no uniform prescribed, they must wear dresses that safeguard equality and integrity, and maintain public order.
The exams are scheduled from April 22 to May 18.
Though the order did not say that the hijab is banned in as many words, the circular signed by Padmini SN, undersecretary, education department (PU), referred to the Feb 5, 2022, order on uniform in schools and PU colleges and the HC upholding the same in its order on March 15, 2022.
The government has been extensively citing the circular and the high court order while not allowing students wearing hijab in schools and colleges.
For the SSLC exam that is currently under way, primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh had announced that girls in hijab will not be allowed to write the exam.
School and college teachers who wear hijab have been taken off SSLC examination duty and they will not be drafted for the II PU examinations too, according to the state government.
There have been several cases of hijab-clad girls not being allowed to enter II PU practical exam centres across the state. In Gadag, seven teachers were suspended for allowing a student to write the SSLC exam wearing the hijab.
