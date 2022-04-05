  1. Home
  Amid campaign against Azaan, Karnataka police issue circular to take action against noise pollution in religious institutions

Amid campaign against Azaan, Karnataka police issue circular to take action against noise pollution in religious institutions

News Network
April 6, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Amid the row over mosque loudspeakers, the Karnataka Police on Wednesday issued an internal circular to initiate action against noise pollution in religious institutions and other places.

Director General and IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood issued the circular to all the Inspector Generals of Police (IGP), Superintendents of Police (SP) and Commissioners of Police in the state.

"With regard to the matter of noise pollution, you are directed to adhere strictly to the decision of the High Court of Karnataka. In this regard, you are directed to take action against religious institutions, pubs and any other institution and functions, if found violating The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as per the law," the circular reads.

Reacting to the slew of developments in the state relating to religious matters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had stated that all are equal before the government and it would work without any bias or discrimination. "All steps would be taken to ensure peace by not letting any individual or organisation take law into their hands," he said.

Explaining about 'Azaan', the Chief Minister said that there was already an order by the Apex Court in this regard. "There is also another order questioning why its orders are not being implemented. The limit of decibel is prescribed and there is an order to purchase a decibel meter.

"This is work which has to be done by taking everyone into confidence. It can't be done forcefully. At the ground level meetings are being conveyed by the police with the community leaders. It will be done in the future also and action would be taken," he said.

However, the circular follows the statement of the Chief Minister CM Bommai has again raised concerns over the use of loudspeakers during 'Azaan' in the ongoing Ramzan season. According to the statistics submitted to the court by the police department, a total of 301 notices have been issued in connection with the noise pollution in the state between 2021 to 2022 February. Among which 125 notices have been issued to mosques, 83 temples and 22 churches. Along with this, 59 notices are issued to pubs, bars, restaurants and 12 Industries have been given notices.

Meanwhile, the Hindu organisations continue to demand banning the Muslim merchants from temple premises and religious fairs. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary Ravi Hosur has submitted a memorandum to Ramdurga Tehsildar in Belagavi district to restrict Muslim merchants from participating in Venkateshwara religious fair. Hindu organisations have staged a protest in Kalaburagi demanding removal of loud speakers from mosques.

News Network
March 31,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not honour the Karnataka high court’s verdict on hijab should be taught a lesson.

The Minister's comment came as a section of Muslims had called for a statewide bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Girls' Pre University College, who wanted Hijab to be allowed along with the school uniform in classrooms.

The girls who petitioned to the High Court had contended that hijab was their essential religious practice and challenged the Government order which banned any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. "Those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them should be taught a lesson. We are telling them sincerely that you should not function this way in this country. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only," he told reporters here.

On the halal row, the minister said the government has a limited role to play on the issue pertaining to the issue, which is left to the wisdom of people.

Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows." He also wondered why the BJP was blamed by some for the campaign, which is related to faith and sentiments and individual choices.

The Minister also blamed intellectuals for lecturing only the Hindus and not the others. He said, "Secularism flows in our blood." 

A day after the Ugadi festival, which will fall on April 1, a section of Hindus who eat non-vegetarian food, organise 'Hosa Tadaku' where they cook meat. The Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and various Hindu outfits have been running a door-to-door campaign asking people not to use halal meat. They have been distributing leaflets as well.

News Network
March 24,2022

russia.jpg

NATO has estimated that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior NATO military official said the alliance's estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but President Volodymr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe's biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine's government seemed likely.

But with Wednesday marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign.

Zelenskyy — who has riveted the world's attention with ad hoc videos and speeches to legislatures seeking military aid for his country — seized on the anniversary to plead for people around the world to gather in public Thursday to show support for Ukraine, saying the war breaks the heart of “every free person on the planet.”

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in English during an emotional video address to the nation, recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv.

"Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”

Speaking in Russian, Zelenskyy appealed to Russians “to leave Russia so as not to give your tax money to the war.”

Tens of thousands of Russians already have fled their country since the war began, fearing an intensifying crackdown on dissent that has included the arrest of thousands of antiwar protesters and suppression of the media.

Zelenskyy, who will speak to NATO members by video on Thursday, also said he is asking the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion.

With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on the tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.

A senior US defense official said Wednesday that Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions 15 to 20 kilometers outside Kyiv, the capital, as they make little to no progress toward the city centre.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said it appears the forces are no longer trying to advance into the city, and in some areas east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian soldiers farther away.

Instead, Russian troops appear to be prioritising the fight in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the Donbas, in what could be an effort to cut off Ukrainian troops and prevent them from moving west to defend other cities, the official said.

The US also has seen activity from Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, including what appear to be efforts to send landing ships ashore with supplies, including vehicles, the official said.

In an ominous sign that Moscow might consider using nuclear weapons, a senior Russian official said the country's nuclear arsenal would help deter the West from intervening in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state aerospace corporation, Roscosmos, said in televised remarks.

He noted that Moscow's nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons, designed for use on battlefields, along with far more powerful nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. Roscosmos oversees missile-building facilities.

US officials long have warned that Russia's military doctrine envisages an “escalate to deescalate” option of using battlefield nuclear weapons to force the enemy to back down in a situation when Russian forces face imminent defeat. Moscow has denied having such plans.

Rogozin is known for his bluster, and he did not make clear what actions by the West would be seen as meddling, but his comments almost certainly reflect thinking inside the Kremlin.

Putin has warned the West that an attempt to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine would draw it into a conflict with Russia.

Western nations have said they would not create a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine.

As US President Joe Biden left for Europe to meet with key allies about new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there is a “real threat" Russia could use chemical weapons.

On the eve of a meeting with Biden, European Union nations signed off on another 500 million euros ($550 million) in military aid for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face of Russia's efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them over to its side, and noted during his national address that Ukraine has not received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested. He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems.

“It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth,” he said.

The US has determined that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, and it will work to prosecute the offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other sites.

Still, major Russian objectives remain unfulfilled, including in Kyiv, where near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday as the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.

The shelling also claimed the life of another journalist Wednesday.

The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said Russian journalist Oksana Baulina had been killed in a Kyiv neighbourhood.

In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting.

But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which had 430,000 people before the war.

Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.

Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.

In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theatre and an art school where civilians were sheltering.

In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Kateryna Mytkevich, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she spoke about what she had seen.

The city is without gas, electricity or running water, said Mytkevich, 39, and entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

“I don't understand why we have such a curse," she said.

Despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance" with plans.

The NATO official said 30,000 to 40,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded.

In its last update, Russia said March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.

The figures from NATO represent the alliance's first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began.

The US government has largely declined to provide estimates of Russian or Ukrainian casualties, saying available information is of questionable reliability. 

News Network
March 24,2022

subinspector.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 24: A sub-inspector attached to Konaje police station suffered stab injuries while attempting to catch a thief in Pavoor in the city's outskirts last night. 

Sharanappa had received information that the accused thieves Nasir and his associate Saddiq were hiding in a relative's house in Pavoor. The police team, including Sharanappa, raided the house.

However, Nasir succeeded in giving the police a slip after stabbing Sharanappa. Sadiq was arrested by the police. This is not the first time that Nasir has stabbed a cop.

Earlier, Vinod and Praveen, cops attached to Bunder police station, had tried to arrest Nasir on a tip-off that he was attempting to sell a stolen expensive wristwatch. Nasir, however, stabbed both cops before fleeing on his two-wheeler.

