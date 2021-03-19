  1. Home
  'Anti-national' forces trying to derail efforts to end farmers protest: RSS

News Network
March 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The RSS on Friday claimed "anti-national and anti-social" forces were trying to thwart efforts towards finding a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said it is not in anyone's interest for any kind of protest to be prolonged.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, holding a two-day meeting (March 19, 20) of its Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the organisation, here from Friday said discussions were a must and some agreements must be reached even if not all issues could be sorted out.

The farmers have been staging protests for over 100 days on the borders of Delhi against the three contentious farms laws, demanding that they be repealed as several rounds of talks held by the Centre have failed to break the ice.

"It is not in anyone's interest for any kind of agitation to be prolonged for a long time. Discussions are a must, but with a view to finding a solution. It is possible that not all issues are agreed upon, but it is essential that some agreements must be reached upon," RSS said in its Report-2021

It was also a matter of concern that day-to-day life remained affected due to agitations and "the problem becomes more serious when anti-national and anti-social forces try to thwart the ongoing efforts towards a solution," it said cautioning that the leadership of the present agitation should not allow such a situation to arise.

Noting that in the near past, "we have felt that such anti-national forces are trying to create an environment of disturbance and instability in the country to achieve their political ambitions", the Sangh said, "We believe that there are no unsolvable problems. What is needed is sincere efforts."

In a democracy, all have the freedom of expressing their views, but none can be given the right to create disturbance and instability in the country, it said.

Pointing out that the three bills relating to agriculture were passed by a majority in Parliament and farmer organisations opposing the action through protests, the RSS said the intensity of the agitation increased with time.

Several rounds of talks went on between the government representatives and agitating farmer organisations, but the agitators remained firm on their demand despite the government accepting a few proposals to modify the laws, it said.

Intensifying their agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for 'Sampurna Bharat Bandh' on March 26 and on March 28 the protestors will burn copies of the three laws during 'holika dehan'.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, have been maintaining these laws would lead to eliminating the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and allow big corporates to dominate.

News Network
March 17,2021

AUVC.jpg

Allahabad, Mar 17: The vice-chancellor of Allahabad University, a Central university, triggered a controversy after she virtually termed the 'azaan' (a call from the mosques for prayers at prescribed times) as "noise pollution" and said it disturbed her sleep.

Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, the VC of the varsity, in a letter entitled "Noise Pollution in Civil Lines" to the district magistrate, said she was not against any religion but any religious practice must not disturb others.

"Every day in the morning at about 5.30 am, my sleep is disturbed due to loud azaan done on the mike by the maulvi in the surrounding mosque...even before the Eid, they announce Seheri (breakfast before Roza) at 4 am...the sleep so disturbed does not resume even after trying very hard...this also results in headache throughout the day," she said in the letter.

She quoted an adage that "your freedom ends where my nose begins" and said that the 'azaan' might be recited without the mikes.

Prof Srivastava also referred to some judgements of the Supreme Court regarding permissible sound levels.

According to the sources, the police have asked the mosque custodian to keep the sound levels within the permissible limits.

Sources said the mikes of the mosque facing the direction in which the house of the VC was situated has been turned off.

However, the letter triggered sharp reactions from the Muslim clerics, who referred to the 'Bhajan-Kirtans' and 'Aartis' in the temples to question the VC.

News Network
March 6,2021

pope.jpg

Bagdad, Mar 6: Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the top religious authority for most Shia Muslims, hosted the head of the world’s Catholics, Pope Francis, on Saturday in the shrine city of Najaf.

Sistani, 90, almost never holds meetings but made an exception for 84-year-old Francis, who is making the first-ever papal trip to Iraq to encourage dwindling Christians and extend his hand to Shia Muslims.

The historic meeting in Al Sistani’s humble home was months in the making, with every detail painstakingly discussed and negotiated between the Ayatollah’s office and the Vatican.

Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday and met with senior government officials on the first-ever papal visit to the country. 

It is also his first international trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Iraqis have welcomed the visit and the international attention it has given the country as it struggles to recover from decades of war and unrest.

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be held for two days starting from March 19 in Bengaluru that will deliberate on ways to expand the RSS Sangh work in the country, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the ABPS will focus more on networking with people and engage them in a constructive way, besides deliberating on cultural and social issues.

"The ABPS will also discuss ways to expand the Sangha work in the country," he added.

According to him, the ABPS will review the work done in the last three years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next three years.

Speaking on the work during the pandemic, he claimed that people and volunteers from all walks of life, who served the society in their own way, came in contact with the Sangh (RSS).

"Therefore the ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way. The ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues," he explained.

According to him, ABPS 2021 will be a hybrid event due to the Covid pandemic and it could not be held last year 2020 owing to an outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that the ABPS would commence on Friday (March 19 at 8.30 am and conclude on March 20th. "The ABPS also forms an electoral college and will also vote for the Sarkaryavaha (General Secretary)," he said.

Kumar said that generally 1,500 delegates take part in the annual ABPS meeting but due to the prevailing pandemic, only 450 delegates are present in Bengaluru while the remaining will be attending through an online facility established in 44 pranths (working units of RSS) across the country.

He said that the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal had already commenced which will conclude on Thursday (March 18th) in which agenda of the ABPS along with resolutions will be finalised.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukhs Narendra Thakur and Sunil Ambekar, Kshetriya Karyavah of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Na. Thippeswamy, and Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Prachar Pramukh Pradeep were also present.
 

