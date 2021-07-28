  1. Home
  2. Appointing ministers is left to the discretion of new CM, says Nalin Kateel

News Network
July 28, 2021

Bengaluru, July 28: A new Council of Ministers under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be sworn in within a week, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony of Bommai, he said that appointing ministers to the state Cabinet was left to the discretion of the CM. "He will take a decision in consultation with BJP high command," Kateel said.

On whether 'migrant' legislators will be accommodated in the Cabinet, he said that the high command would take a call.

Meanwhile, MTB Nagaraj — among the migrants from the Congress-JD(S) coalition — said that he was confident that the party and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would fulfill their promise and continue those who joined from Congress and JD(S) in the Cabinet.

News Network
July 18,2021

Makkah, July 18: Hajj pilgrims streamed out of the holy city of Makkah Sunday, launching the rituals of the great pilgrimage which Saudi Arabia is holding in a scaled-down form for a second year to ward off coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents of the kingdom to take part, far from the vast crowds that descend on Mecca in normal times, when the ritual draws some 2.5 million pilgrims.

Since Saturday, groups of pilgrims have been performing the "tawaf" at Makkah's Grand Mosque, circling the Kaaba, a large cubic structure draped in golden-embroidered black cloth towards which Muslims around the world pray.

After that, pilgrims have been making their way to the Valley of Mina, where they will spend the night.

"46,000 pilgrims have arrived in Mina," Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdelfattah bin Suleiman Mashat told AFP on Sunday morning.

"The number of women participating in the Hajj this year exceeds 40 percent," he added.

Mina sits in a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains, and is transformed each year into a vast encampment for pilgrims.

"Public health teams are monitoring the health status of pilgrims around the clock upon their arrival in Mecca," said Sari Asiri, director of the hajj and umrah department at the health ministry.

Anyone found to be infected would be taken to isolation facilities, he added.

In the high point of the hajj, worshippers will on Monday climb Mount Arafat.

Also known as the "Mount of Mercy", it is the site where it is believed that the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

Worshippers will undertake hours of prayers and Quranic recitals.

After descending the following day, they will gather pebbles and perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil".

The hajj, usually one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.

This year's pilgrimage is larger than the pared-down version staged in 2020 but drastically smaller than in normal times, creating resentment among Muslims abroad who are barred once again.

Participants were chosen from more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, with the event confined to fully vaccinated adults aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses, according to the hajj ministry. 

"I thank God that we received approval to come, even though we did not expect it because of the small number of pilgrims," said Abdulaziz bin Mahmoud, an 18-year-old Saudi.

Saddaf Ghafour, a 40-year-old Pakistani woman travelling with her friend, was among the increasing number of women making the pilgrimage without a male "guardian", which was a requirement until recently.

"It is a privilege to perform hajj among a very limited number of pilgrims," she said.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 507,000 coronavirus infections, including over 8,000 deaths. Some 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country of over 34 million people.

The hajj, which typically packs large crowds into congested religious sites, is potentially a super-spreader event for the virus. 

But the hajj ministry has said it is working on the "highest levels of health precautions" in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.

Pilgrims are being divided into groups of just 20 "to restrict any exposure to only those 20, limiting the spread of infection", ministry undersecretary Mohammad al-Bijawi said.

Aside from strict social distancing measures, authorities have introduced a "smart hajj card" to allow contact-free access to camps, hotels and the buses to ferry pilgrims around religious sites.

The hajj went ahead last year on the smallest scale in modern history.

Authorities initially said only 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed, although local media said up to 10,000 eventually took part.

No infections were reported as authorities set up multiple health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to cater for the pilgrims, who were taken to the religious sites in small batches.

News Network
July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

News Network
July 24,2021

Bengaluru, July 24: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office here.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood like situation," Yediyurappa noted.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga, and directed them to take up relief and rescue works, he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position. ...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26. His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga, among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation. The airport will start operations by next April, he added.

Comments

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Sunday, 25 Jul 2021

Step mother treatment to other parts of Karnataka

