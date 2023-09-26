  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru girl cooked up ‘love jihad’ story to take revenge against techie boyfriend after break up: Police

News Network
September 26, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The so called ‘love jihad’ of Bengaluru wherein a woman techie lodged complaint against her former boyfriend, also a software engineer from Jammu and Kashmir, turned out to be a drama enacted by her to frame him.

Investigations revealed no so called love jihad angle to the case and that the woman had made false allegations after break up, police said on Monday.

Though the love jihad charges against the accused man were dropped, charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation will be probed, they added.

During the probe, the police found that the complainant woman from Bengaluru and the accused from Kashmir had broken up two years ago.

Recently, the man got engaged to another girl.

Unable to accept it, the woman, who is five years his senior, had made love jihad allegations against him, police said.

The police had arrested 32-year-old Mojeef Ashraf Baig from Jakura in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir last week following the complaint by the woman techie.

He was arrested on charges of rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and cheating.

The woman software professional had claimed that the man -- with whom she was in a relationship -- forced her to adopt Islam. She also alleged that the accused, after promising to marry her, exploited her sexually "as part of love jihad".

A special team of police was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend the accused considering the sensitivity of the issue.

The FIR has been booked against Mojeef Ashraf Baig, who used to reside at Shikaripalya in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused had met the techie in Shikaripalya and befriended her. Soon, they began liking each other and entered into a relationship.

The woman claimed that after Baig promised to marry her, they got physically intimate.

Baig had promised that he would get married to her in court without any religious traditions. She claimed that after they got into physical intimacy, the accused began forcing her to get converted to Islam.

The woman refused to do so, and insisted he stick to his earlier stand.

She also claimed that Morif Ashraf, Baig's brother, called her and issued life threats to her.

The police had also booked a case under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
September 13,2023

Udupi, Sept 13: Karnataka police have arrested hardline Hindutva activist and rabble-rouser Chaitra Kundapura for allegedly cheating an industrialist of crores of rupees after promising him a BJP ticket to contest in the recently-held Assembly election.

The special wing City Central Branch (CCB) if Bengaluru police arrested her late on Tuesday night in Udupi following a complaint in this regard. 

According to police, accused had promised a BJP ticket to Govinda Babu Poojari from Baindur constituency in Dakshina Kannada district claiming that she knew leaders from the RSS who could get the ticket for him.

Govinda Babu came to Bengaluru whenever he was called. Kundapura also organised meetings with a group of people introducing them as the decision-makers at the level of the high command. The accused woman had allegedly taken Rs 4 crore from Govinda Babu. However, when Babu failed to get a ticket, he asked Kundapura to return his money.

In his complaint, Babu had claimed that the accused had refused to return his money and cheated him. The CCB police arrested the girl in this connection and launched an investigation. She is popular among right wing activists and Hindutva followers. FIRs have been lodged against her in connection with delivering hate speeches. 
 
Babu had identified himself as a social worker and leader of the Billava community, which is influential in the coastal Karnataka region. 

The police have also arrested Gagan Kadur, Srikanth Nayak and Prasad, all associates of Chaitra in connection with the case. Chaitra and Nayak are being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

News Network
September 26,2023

Even as the capital of Karnataka is witnessing a complete bandh today (September 26, 2023) in protest of the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, the formers in Tamil Nadu have continued their protest demanding the release of water. 

A group of farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli held dead rats in their mouths to protest against the Karnataka government.

Earlier, the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers Association under the leadership of Ayyakannu held a protest on Monday in Tamil Nadu's Trichy by holding parts of the human skeleton and demanded the sharing of Cauvery water.

The protestors demanded the sharing of Cauvery water to save the standing 'kuruvai' crop cultivation in TN.

The visuals from Trichy showed the protestors raising slogans demanding the release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and saving farmers.

Earlier, on Sunday, a group of farmers in Trichy staged a protest by standing in the Cauvery River water over the ongoing dispute with Karnataka.

Both states have been witness to protests after Karnataka hardened its stance on sharing Cauvery water citing sever drought in parts of the state.

The Cauvery water management authority then ordered the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to neighboring Tamil Nadu. The court however, declined to entertain an application filed by the Tamil Nadu government to increase its current share of Cauvery water from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs per day.

News Network
September 26,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 26: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused who came in a motorbike, allegedly entered the premises of the mosque on Sunday night and raised the slogans. They left the place on seeing the religious head of the mosque who came out on hearing the noise.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the mosque. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

