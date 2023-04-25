  1. Home
BJP looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore with 40% commission in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

News Network
April 25, 2023

Mysuru, Apr 25: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, in a rally in Mysuru, guaranteed that the Congress would strive to develop Karnataka and strengthen the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) if voted to power.

However, she called on people of the state to go by their own experience in the elections and base their votes on which government made their life better. "The BJP state government looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore with 40 per cent commission...They want people to remain poor. So that they don't question" Priyanka Gandhi said.

She was speaking at a Congress rally held at Helavarahundi in T Narsipura taluk, Mysuru district on Tuesday. 

She said, "With the money looted by the BJP state government, they could have built 100 AIMS, 30,000 smart classes, 2,025 km NH lines, 750 km metro line, and 30 lakh houses for poor. They are supporting rich corporates and not collecting GST from them. But they are collecting GST for even the smallest commodities used by people. Rates are fixed for every post, like Rs 35 to 40 lakh for assistant professor's post, and Rs 20 lakh for junior engineer's post and so on."

"This land is built by its people, and the culture and thoughts of great people. It is painful to see the way this land is being looted. People should choose a government which will understand their problems, strive for their wellbeing, protect their culture, and light up their life," the Congress leader added.

AICC state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, MLAs Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Tanveer Sait, T Narsipura candidate H C Mahedevappa, Nanjangud candidate Darshan Druvanarayan and several other Congress leaders, including Sunil Bose, participated in the rally.

Priyanka arrived in Karnataka at the Suttur helipad and joined the event. She subsequently left for Hanur of Chamarajnagar district to participate in an interaction programme with women. She will participate in a roadshow at K R Nagar of the Mysuru district in the evening. 

News Network
April 14,2023

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched four special economic zones that will offer companies financial and non-financial incentives as it seeks to attract more foreign investment and position itself as a global business centre.

The aim of the new zones, which will be located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, is to open up new opportunities for international investors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Saudi Arabia is open for business and welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer,” the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

“The new special economic zones launched today will significantly impact how business is done in the country, create tens of thousands of jobs, and contribute billions of riyals to our gross domestic product.”

The zones will take advantage of the Kingdom’s strategic location to create new hubs for businesses across key growth sectors so that they can launch and expand companies and technologies that will help shape the future, according to the SPA.

They will support existing national strategies and create new links with international frameworks, building on the competitive advantages of each region of the country to support key sectors such as logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other priority sectors in the Kingdom, it added.

The benefits to companies of operating in the zones will include: competitive corporate tax rates; exemption from customs duties on imports, production inputs, machinery and raw materials; 100 percent foreign ownership of companies; and flexibility to attract and hire the best talent worldwide.

The zones will also provide tremendous opportunities for developing the local economy, generating jobs, and localizing supply chains, officials said. They are said to represent a continuation of long-running initiatives that aim to transform the Kingdom into a global investment destination and a vital hub for global supply chains, by capitalizing on its position at the heart of global trade routes.

Thanks to a detailed program of regulations and incentives, the zones will offer rewarding and attractive benefits to foreign investors, officials said. The program will also allow for the acceleration of reforms required to facilitate business in all parts of the Kingdom, they added.

The new zones build on previous free-zone initiatives in the Kingdom, including the recent launch of an integrated special zone for logistics at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh. Together, they represent the first phase of a major, long-term program designed to encourage foreign direct investment, attract the most talented professionals from around the world, and promote entrepreneurship and economic development within the Kingdom, officials said.

The zones, which will be regulated by the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, will provide fresh solutions to the challenges many global businesses face as they attempt to localize and strengthen supply chains, they added, and help the Kingdom take advantage of key macroeconomic shifts to create a truly differentiated business environment, activating new sectors and value chains.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, who is the chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, said: “This is an exciting moment. We are proud to see the launch of these four special economic zones that offer the chance for foreign investors to have a stake in the world’s fastest growing economy.”

The Secretary-General of the authority, Mr. Nabil Khoja, added, “With hugely attractive financial incentives, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulations and streamlined procedures for investors, there has never been a better time to be part of Saudi Arabia’s economic success story. The zones will become engines of growth, increasing the Kingdom’s export competitiveness, attracting talent, boosting technology and improving our global links.”

Special economic zones – or SEZs – are geographically defined areas that facilitate specific economic activities, such as investment, trade and employment, by providing competitive advantages and legislative frameworks that differ from the base economy. 

The newly launched zones cover a wide range of industries:

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) SEZ

The premier destination for advanced manufacturing and logistics, from automobile supply chain and assembly to consumer goods, ICT to MedTech. Set in a prime location on the Red Sea, less than 90 minutes from Jeddah Airport, this 60km2 site offers unrivaled access to global trade routes through King Abdullah Port, ranked the world’s most efficient by the World Bank in 2022. Anchor investor Lucid, a leader in the global EV industry, will produce 150,000 EVs a year from its base in KAEC SEZ.

Jazan SEZ

An industrial center and key platform for trade with fast-growing markets in Africa and Asia. Jazan SEZ offers access to the largest port in the region for export of goods and import of materials, helping investors benefit from and contribute to large-scale infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and around the world, backed by easy access to both natural and industrial resources. Jazan is part of the Kingdom’s fertile southwestern region, providing opportunities for the manufacturing, processing and distribution of food products to cater for growing regional demand and meet food security challenges across the region.

Ras Al-Khair SEZ

A launchpad on the Arabian Gulf for leaders in the maritime industry, Ras Al-Khair SEZ is a fully integrated marine ecosystem, with a rich network of existing investors – 40% of the zone is already reserved – and myriad opportunities across shipbuilding and repair, offshore drilling and maritime value chains.

Cloud Computing SEZ, located in King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

In King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), a new Cloud Computing SEZ will serve as  a hub for emerging and disruptive technologies. A direct manifestation of the Kingdom’s ‘Cloud First’ policy, the Cloud Computing SEZ underlines the Kingdom’s commitment to digital innovation and the fast-growing tech sector. The Zone is based around an innovative hybrid model that allows investors to establish physical data centers and cloud computing infrastructure in multiple locations within the Kingdom. 

News Network
April 24,2023

Hassan, Apr 24: Taking on JD(S) in their home turf of Hassan district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told the people that voting for the regional party means backing the Congress, as he appealed them to choose BJP in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

He urged the voters to ensure that BJP candidates win and thereby strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You made JD(S) win in the last election, but what happened at the end, they sat along with Congress. So voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. Do you want to vote for Congress?" Shah asked.

Addressing the gathering after a mega road show here, he said, "If you don't want your votes to go failed, cast it directly to BJP and our candidates."

Hassan is the home district of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and the party in 2018 Assembly polls had won in six out of seven segments other than the Hassan Assembly seat, which BJP's Preetham Gowda had won, making it the first ever win for the saffron party in the Vokkaliga dominated district in recent times.

Senior JD(S) leader and sitting MLA H K Kumaraswamy is the party's candidate from Sakleshpur segment.

Noting that BJP has only one seat in Hassan district, Shah said Preetham Gowda has done a good job against the "dynasts", and on the basis of his work BJP is going to win more seats in the district.

He told the JD(S) and its leadership that he along with the entire working machinery of the BJP stands firmly with Preetham Gowda, and it is not easy to make his party worker to retreat from the fray.

"BJP will win this time in Hassan district and lotuses will bloom. I request the people and voters of Sakaleshpur to ensure 'Cement' Manjunath (BJP candidate) wins and strengthen Modi's hands," he added.

Stating that JD(S) and Congress had given four per cent reservation for Muslims in Karnataka, the Union Home Minister said the BJP government has removed it and increased reservations for Lingayats, Vokkaligas and SC/STs.

The JD(S) and Congress say that they will come to power and bring in Muslim reservation once again. "I want to ask whose (reservation) will you reduce? Will you reduce Vokkaligas or Lingayats or SC/STs? You are against whom? tell it to the people of Karnataka."

Shah, earlier held a massive road show in Sakleshpur segment's Alur, waving at a large crowd.

The Union Minister, standing in a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Preetham Gowda and Manjunath, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the roadside and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans praising BJP and PM Modi and shouting loud cheers.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and raising slogans, amid drum beats. Shah was seen throwing flower petals at the crowd.

News Network
April 25,2023

The Riyadh chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society, an NGO working for the poor and people irrespective of cast creed and religion, back home in Gulbarga, organized iftar get-together in Riyadh. 

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO and managing director universal inspection company attended the event as chief guest, while Syed Nasir Khursheed, president, Jeddah chapter presided the event.

Appreciating the activities performed by Gulbarga welfare society, Abdul Majeed Bathruddin explained the audience the difference of employment and empowerment he said our youngsters should be encouraged towards UPSC preparation.

Syed Nasir Khursheed highlighted activities of Gulbarga welfare society, he thanked Abdul Majeed bathruddin for his kind support to this organization. 

President Riyadh chapter Mohammed Imdad Ali explained the aims and objectives of the society. “We are successful in helping poor and needy people that is because of you all,” he said and thanked all the members and executive committee for their kind support.

Keynote speaker Mohammed Shams Qamar highlighted the importance of soft skills. He advised to read the famous book seven habits of highly effective people.

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin was felicitated by Gulbarga welfare society, for his dedicated Services to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and in India.

Interesting raffle draw was conducted by UIC, Lucky winners were given gifts.

Other prominent speakers of the event were Zaki Tameem ul Hasan and Dr Khaja Moinuddin. Masters of ceremony Mohammed Adil Ali and mohammed Ubaid Gotori conducted the event interestingly with their Urdu poetry.

Mukhtar Jagirdar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Arif Shazli and Syed Rizwan nasir welcomed the guests. Media coverage was handled by Imaduddin soherwardi, Mohammed khuddus and mohammed Yousuf.

Mohammed Hisamuddin delivered welcome speech; Program started with recitation of holy quran by ismail quadri.

Naath was recited by Syed Faiz. The program concluded with vote of thanks by shaikh Mohsin. All attendees enjoyed iftar and dinner.

