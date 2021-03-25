BJP by-poll ticket aspirant paid money to party high command: HDK

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that an aspirant had paid a huge amount to the BJP high command for a ticket in the bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency

Speaking at a press meet here, Kumaraswamy said that this was the reason behind the brewing disgruntlement among the local BJP workers. As it was a money matter, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Basavakalyan segment, he charged.

Clarifying that the regional party will not be fielding its candidate in the Maski assembly by-poll, Kumaraswamy said the party will go all out to ensure the victory of the JD(S) candidate in Basavakalyan.

"A person from the minority community has been fielded to give a befitting answer to the Congress and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who is publically questioning the secular credentials of the party. They are spreading canards to make people belonging to the Muslim community oppose the regional party," he charged.

Expressing his displeasure over problems of the common people being dodged and not discussed in the recently concluded Legislative session, the JD(S) leader said that both the national parties wasted time discussing the "worthless" sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Kumaraswamy also advised the girl embroiled in the scandal to meet the Speaker and appeal to him to give her protection.

The Union government is destroying democracy by wresting the powers given to the states. The state government has no money even for committed expenditure, Kumaraswamy said.

Those who came to power from the back door failed to bring the state's share from the Centre, he added.