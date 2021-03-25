BJP by-poll ticket aspirant paid money to party high command: HDK

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that an aspirant had paid a huge amount to the BJP high command for a ticket in the bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency

Speaking at a press meet here, Kumaraswamy said that this was the reason behind the brewing disgruntlement among the local BJP workers. As it was a money matter, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Basavakalyan segment, he charged.

Clarifying that the regional party will not be fielding its candidate in the Maski assembly by-poll, Kumaraswamy said the party will go all out to ensure the victory of the JD(S) candidate in Basavakalyan.

"A person from the minority community has been fielded to give a befitting answer to the Congress and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who is publically questioning the secular credentials of the party. They are spreading canards to make people belonging to the Muslim community oppose the regional party," he charged.

Expressing his displeasure over problems of the common people being dodged and not discussed in the recently concluded Legislative session, the JD(S) leader said that both the national parties wasted time discussing the "worthless" sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. 

Kumaraswamy also advised the girl embroiled in the scandal to meet the Speaker and appeal to him to give her protection.

The Union government is destroying democracy by wresting the powers given to the states. The state government has no money even for committed expenditure, Kumaraswamy said.

Those who came to power from the back door failed to bring the state's share from the Centre, he added.

Agencies
March 11,2021

The world's largest democracy is actually an 'electoral autocracy', according to a report.

According to a report by Sweden-based institute Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), India is now among top 10 countries globally along with Brazil and Turkey where democracy has declined. 

In an electoral autocratic regime, "ruling governments first attack the media and civil society and polarise societies by disrespecting opponents and spreading false information," the report said.

Currently, countries moving toward autocratisation outnumber countries where democracy is advancing, it added.

V-Dem's report said that India's Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) "declined from 0.57 in 2010 to 0.34 in 2020, following the government led by Prime Minister Modi placing restrictions on multiple facets of democracy such as civil society and free speech."

According to the report, a "striking pattern" has emerged within (former) democracies. "After the attack on media and civil societies, there is disrespect for political opponents to feed polarisation while using the machinery of the government to spread disinformation. Finally, there is an attack on core democratic foundations: elections and formal institutions", it said.

In India, it is only after the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in 2014 that reportedly led to India's 23-percentage point drop on the 0 to 1 LDI scale. 

It is under the regime of this government, the report finds, that the "diminishing of freedom of expression, the media, and civil society have gone the furthest" with censorship becoming a routine affair.

According to V-Dem's report, India is at the same level of autocraticity as Pakistan and is worse than Nepal and Bangladesh. The Modi-led government repeatedly used "laws on sedition, defamation and counterterrorism to silence critics," it added.

As for elections, "the overall freedom and fairness of elections also was hard hit, with the last elections held under Prime Minister Modi’s reign in 2019, precipitating a downgrading to an electoral autocracy," the report said.

The report also claims that the current government has stifled dissent in academia and opposition under the garb of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the government is repressing civil society organisations by controling which ones enter or exit the nation by using the Forign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). On the other hand, it also alleges that civil society organisations that align themselves with Hindutva movement and ideology have gained more freedom.

Last week, a US 2021 Freedom House report downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free." It cited India's "crackdown" on critics and its "ham-fisted" Covid-19 lockdown leading to "dangerous and unplanned displacement" of millions of migrant workers as the reasons for the slip in the country's status. The Indian government, however, strongly critiqued the report's claim, calling it 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced.'

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Saturday, 20 Mar 2021

INDIA "ELECTORAL AUTOCRACY"
I am an Uttar Pradesh Non-Resident Indian ["UP NRI"] residing in Canada since 1975, I have studied, travelled and worked around the world for over 50 years. My comment is based on my learning and experience, present India is absolutely lawless, corruption, bribery and influence-peddling have irreparably damaged the country. I witnessed illiterates, uncivilised gangsters are chosen as IAS, IPS and PCS their sole purpose to join the public service to loot the innocent public and they inflict atrocities, crimes against humanity whoever they target. The Indian Leaders mostly believe in "Might is Right", Leaders dance around IAS, IPS and PCS like dancers and worship IAS, IPS and PCS as their Gods. The majority of Leaders put a large red spot on their head and fold their hands to fool the public. The Indian Leaders at every level lack leadership having no vision for the future. India has an honest world-class High Courts and the Supreme Court justice with genuine wisdom to protect the people of India, tragically the majority of the litigants are irreparably damaged by the Subordinate Court Justices who have no legal skill and no legal mind. Tragically I became the victim, IAS, IPS and PCS who inflicted atrocities on me and my family of Canada. I Prayed Modi, Yogi and several others for the protection of my life and property, all of which turned a blind eye to my genuine prayers. The Liberal Democracy of India is a facade to hoodwinked people. A big red spot on the head and folding hands is a false facade to cheat the public. In my opinion, the future of India is uncertain.
With gratitude
Ramesh Mishra
Canada

News Network
March 18,2021

Lucknow, Mar 18: In a shocking incident a 16-year old girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, allegedly after her father, who had declared to contest for the post of 'pradhan' (village panchayat chief), refused to withdraw from the poll as demanded by his rival.

According to the police sources, the teen, who was a resident of a village in Jaidpur area in the district, was kidnapped by four youths from her village while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

The youths took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her. They later dumped her on the road near her home, sources said.

The teen's father said that his rival had been exerting pressure on him to withdraw from the contest but he had refused. ''I was also offered money if I withdrew from the poll,'' he said.

He said that the alleged culprits were supporters of his rival and that they 'gangraped' his daughter to 'punish' him for not withdrawing from the contest.

Police said that a case was registered against the four youths, who were absconding. The victim was sent for medical examination, they added. A senior police official said in Barabanki that it was being ascertained if the incident had any connection with the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Though the dates of the panchayat polls were not yet declared, they are expected to be held shortly. 

News Network
March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his house in Delhi on Wednesday.  He was found hanging in his residence and the door was closed from inside, according to Delhi Police.

The circumstances of the death are in the initial stages of investigation, police added.

"It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP from the district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

A parliamentary meeting of the BJP, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled following the death of the MP.

