  2. BJP’s Sunanda Palanetra becomes Mayor of Mysuru as Cong-JDS fail to reach deal

August 25, 2021

Mysuru, Aug 25: Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.

BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January. 

Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.

BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.

The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor. 

However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination. 

August 19,2021

New Delhi, Aug 19: India is following the events in Afghanistan "very carefully" and the focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of Indian nationals who are still in the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar told reporters in New York on Wednesday. 

Asked how Narendra Modi-led government of India views and deals with the Taliban leadership, he said it is still "early days", not offering direct comment on whether or not India was in touch with the Taliban.

"At this point of time, we are looking at the evolving situation in Kabul... as Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul and I think we need to take it from there," he added when asked whether India has had any communication with Taliban in the recent days.

Asked whether India will continue its investments and engagement in Afghanistan, the minister said the "historical relationship with the Afghan people" continues. "

That will guide our approach in the coming days. I think at this time, these are early days and our focus on safety and security of the Indian nationals who are there," he added.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the UN Security Council, Dr Jaishankar said the situation in Afghanistan is "really what has been very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the UN Secretary General and other colleagues who are here as well as the US Secretary of State."

"At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there," he said.

India has assured that it would repatriate Hindu and Sikhs from Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the country will stand by its friends and allies in the war torn country, which many are desperate to leave.

On Tuesday, India evacuated the last of its staff from the embassy in Kabul including the ambassador and the Indo-Tibetan Border Policepersonnel who were in charge of security. The pullout took place amid curfew declared by Taliban, which made took over Kabul on Sunday.

Dr Jaishankar had reached New York on Monday for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. India - a non-permanent member of the Security Council - holds its Presidency for this month.

This was the second time in 10 days that the UN body met to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.

August 24,2021

Udupi, Aug 24: Karnataka Kannada and Culture minister, V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the state government will take a call on reducing the duration of the 'Nada Geethe' (State Anthem) during the 10-day legislature session starting from September 13.

The Nada Geethe - Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate (Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India) - is a Kannada poem, which was penned by Karnataka's most revered poet Kuvempu and this poem was officially declared the state anthem of Karnataka on 6 January 2004.

Since then, there has been demand for reducing the duration of this song which currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

The 'Nada Geethe' is sung at all government functions and in schools.

Participating in an official meeting here, the minister told reporters that besides reducing the duration of the state anthem the state government will also take a decision on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari (Goddess of Kannada land) is to be displayed.

He added that his department would also be holding meetings with Youth Empowerment and Education departments to deliberate celebrating various 'Jayanthis' (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people.

"Tentatively we have decided to meet on August 27 in this regard," he said.

The minister added that he was also thinking of involving these three departments to be part of 'amrit mahotsav' celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among youths, students and people.

In 2014, there was a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute 50 seconds by the committee headed by Kannada prominent poet Channaveera Kanavi as the song currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

However, the formal proposal in this regard was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) in July 2019 to cap the duration of Naada Geethe - Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaathe - at two minutes and thirty seconds but the successive state government had been dilly dallying over this.

Prior to making this proposal, in November 2018, the committee headed by KSP president Manu Baligar was formed to decide on the capping the duration without leaving out any lyric from the composition of poet laureate, Kuvempu.

This committee was headed by eminent poets and jnanapeetha awardee Chandrashekar Kambara, Siddalingaiah, Doddarange Gowda, Kamala Hampana, B.T. Lalita Naik and other eminent personalities were part of the committee, who had given nod for the proposal.

August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: The Mangaluru International Airport has shown a massive growth in its domestic traffic with both arrivals and departures picking up pace in the first fortnight of August as compared to the same periods of June and July, with gradual re-opening of airports by various states and starting of flight services.

Latest data shows that 12,717 passengers departed from MIA from August 1 to 15 as compared to 7,784 passengers on July 1 to 15, a jump of 63 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 4,989 departures. Similarly, 13,924 passengers arrived in the first fortnight of August as compared to 8,495 passengers in July 1 to 15, a rise of 64 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 3,818 arrivals at the airport, a release from the MIA said.

MIA has worked relentlessly through the pandemic and has continuously provided uninterrupted connectivity to travellers while creating a safe environment for passengers and personnel, the release said.

The gradual opening of offices across India is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth of services from the airport.

Air India Express started flights to the UAE on Wednesday after the MIA provided world class Rapid RT PCR facility at the airport in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the health requirements for the UAE-bound passengers, each passenger must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport within six hours of boarding the flight.

In order to make it easier for the passengers to take their flights to Middle East and beyond, MIA has provided the facility.

The airport also has a separate facility for RT PCR tests for the benefit of passengers. In the last few months, MIA had implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by health and government bodies to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel, the release said.

