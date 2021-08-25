BJP’s Sunanda Palanetra becomes Mayor of Mysuru as Cong-JDS fail to reach deal

Mysuru, Aug 25: Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.
BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January.
Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.
BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.
The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor.
However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination.
Comments
Add new comment