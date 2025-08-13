Boom in new schools despite zero admissions in some —  over 100 approved in 5 years in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Even as several government-aided and unaided schools in Dakshina Kannada face zero admissions and eventual closure, the district continues to see a surge in new institutions being sanctioned.

Official data shows that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the education department approved 108 new schools — all in the aided or unaided category. Many of these, insiders note, are run by minority managements.

In the current academic year alone (2025-26), 24 new schools have been cleared, either to start fresh or upgrade existing institutions, according to Govinda Madivala, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada.

“This year we received over 36 applications. The number is rising annually. To start a school, 28 specific requirements must be fulfilled,” he said.

Sources in the Department of School Education and Literacy revealed that of the 108 approvals in the last five years:

• Several were for launching new primary schools,

• Others for upgrading existing primaries to grades six to eight,

• And some for opening new secondary sections.

The highest concentration of new schools is in Mangaluru (North and South), Bantwal, Puttur, and Belthangady BEO limits, with growing demand for private English-medium education even in rural areas.