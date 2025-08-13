  1. Home
Boom in new schools despite zero admissions in some —  over 100 approved in 5 years in Dakshina Kannada

August 13, 2025

Mangaluru: Even as several government-aided and unaided schools in Dakshina Kannada face zero admissions and eventual closure, the district continues to see a surge in new institutions being sanctioned.

Official data shows that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the education department approved 108 new schools — all in the aided or unaided category. Many of these, insiders note, are run by minority managements.

In the current academic year alone (2025-26), 24 new schools have been cleared, either to start fresh or upgrade existing institutions, according to Govinda Madivala, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada.

“This year we received over 36 applications. The number is rising annually. To start a school, 28 specific requirements must be fulfilled,” he said.

Sources in the Department of School Education and Literacy revealed that of the 108 approvals in the last five years:

•    Several were for launching new primary schools,

•    Others for upgrading existing primaries to grades six to eight,

•    And some for opening new secondary sections.

The highest concentration of new schools is in Mangaluru (North and South), Bantwal, Puttur, and Belthangady BEO limits, with growing demand for private English-medium education even in rural areas.

August 6,2025

Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen communication and foster harmony, Kannada lessons will soon be introduced in madrasas across Karnataka, announced Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, President of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kannada language workshop for around 180 madrasa teachers, Dr. Bilimale emphasized,

“No community should face humiliation due to language barriers. Any community that learns the state language gains the confidence and spirit to live harmoniously in the land they inhabit. It is therefore vital for minority communities to learn Kannada.”

Dr. Bilimale also urged Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring the Urdu Academy under the Department of Kannada and Culture, while ensuring that its autonomy remains intact.

He further revealed that the KDA is preparing to publish 100 books under the series ‘Foundations of Kannada Linguistic Harmony’ aimed at student communities, which will be released soon.

U Nisar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, announced that Kannada learning will be rolled out in all 2,000 madrasas across the state, with the syllabus being prepared and printed by the KDA.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured that the necessary arrangements for this initiative will be made promptly.

August 10,2025

swim.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A grim tragedy unfolded today at the municipal swimming pool in Ladyhill, Mangaluru, where 52-year-old swimming coach and lifeguard K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru drowned during maintenance hours. 

The pool was closed to the public, but Rai entered the water for a swim and tragically lost his life. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Rai was not just any coach—he was a celebrated record-holder. On 15 September 2022, he was recognized by the India Book of Records for completing 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute and 2 seconds at age 49 years, 5 months, and 11 days. 

While an online source called the Worldwide Book of Records claims he achieved 28 somersaults in one minute on 13 April 2023. 

Police are investigating the drowning incident.

Summary of Verified Facts:

Date & Place: August 10, 2025, at Ladyhill swimming pool, Mangaluru

Victim: K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru, aged 52

Records Held: 

India Book of Records – 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute 2 seconds (record confirmed on September 15, 2022) 

Worldwide Book of Records—28 somersaults in 1 minute on April 13, 2023 
 

August 1,2025

moideenudupi.jpg

Udupi, Aug 1: A tragic incident in Udupi turned into a near-miracle on Friday when the presence of mind of a 65-year-old school van driver averted what could have been a major accident involving several children.

The driver, Moideen Bava, a resident of Neere Bailoor in Karkala, was ferrying students to school when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain. Instead of panicking or trying to continue driving, he carefully brought the vehicle to a halt. 

Bava spotted social worker Nityananda Volakadu walking along Maruthi Veethika. He informed Volakadu about his condition, after which the social worker quickly arranged an ambulance and rushed him to Ajjarkad District Hospital. Sadly, doctors declared Bava dead on arrival.

However, his timely decision to stop the vehicle and seek help ensured that the children in the van were unharmed, preventing what could have been a devastating accident.

