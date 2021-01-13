As BSY expands cabinet, 7 ministers including Sullia MLA S Angara take oath

Bengaluru, Jan 13: As Karnataka Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa expands his 17-month old cabinet, seven ministers took oath today; at least three of them are the Chief Minister's loyalists.

Three MLCs M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar, C P Yogeeshwar and four MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), Arvind Limbavali (Mahadevapura), Murugesh Nirani(Bilgi), S Angara (Sullia) are the seven ministers who were sworn in to the state cabinet.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered them the oath of office and secrecy at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at around 4 PM.

With 27 members, seven posts were earlier vacant in the cabinet. However, Excise Minister H Nagesh was today dropped from the post.

"We have kept one post vacant, and (regarding) Nagesh...I will discuss with him and try to convince," the 77-year-old Chief Minister today said.

At least three of the seven new ministers - Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali and Murugesh Nirani - are seen as BS Yeddiyurappa loyalists.

MTB Nagaraj and CP Yogeshwar were earlier with the Congress and R Shankar was an independent who was made a minister in the Congress-JDS coalition government just before it fell last year.