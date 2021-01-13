As BSY expands cabinet, 7 ministers including Sullia MLA S Angara take oath

  1. Home
News Network
January 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Jan 13: As Karnataka Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa expands his 17-month old cabinet, seven ministers took oath today; at least three of them are the Chief Minister's loyalists.

Three MLCs M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar, C P Yogeeshwar and four MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), Arvind Limbavali (Mahadevapura), Murugesh Nirani(Bilgi), S Angara (Sullia) are the seven ministers who were sworn in to the state cabinet. 

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered them the oath of office and secrecy at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at around 4 PM.

With 27 members, seven posts were earlier vacant in the cabinet. However, Excise Minister H Nagesh was today dropped from the post. 

"We have kept one post vacant, and (regarding) Nagesh...I will discuss with him and try to convince," the 77-year-old Chief Minister today said. 

At least three of the seven new ministers -  Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali and Murugesh Nirani - are seen as BS Yeddiyurappa loyalists. 

MTB Nagaraj and CP Yogeshwar were earlier with the Congress and R Shankar was an independent who was made a minister in the Congress-JDS coalition government just before it fell last year.

News Network
January 7,2021

Mangaluru, Jan 8: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of H5N8 avian influenza, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has issued a notification barring transportation of poultry from Kerala into Dakshina Kannada.

In a notification issued Dr Rajendra said that vehicles taking poultry from Dakshina Kannada to Kerala should be disinfected while re-entering the district after offloading material there.

Asking poultry farm managements to be vigilant, Dr. Rajendra said that the managers should ensure cleanliness of their premises. People should keep a close watch on birds in the sanctuary and also at water bodies. Veterinarians should regularly visit poultry farms in their areas.

In case of unnatural deaths of chicken and other birds, people should immediately report them to veterinary officials. The departments of Health and Family Welfare and Animal Husbandry have taken precautionary measures and there was no need for people to panic, he said.

The carcass of a crow suspected to have been infected by H5N8 avian influenza has been sent for tests at the South Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (SRDDL) of the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Hebbal, Bengaluru.

According to sources, this crow was among the four found dead at Manjanady, which borders Kasaragod district of Kerala.

News Network
January 2,2021

Mangaluru, Jan 2: The district unit of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday condemned the move of police to arrest three youths for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans outside a counting centre in Ujire in Belthangady.

Riyaz Farangipet, an SDPI national committee member, charged, “There is no evidence to prove that youths were engaged in raising slogans. False allegations were levelled against the SDPI workers.”

He claimed that the police had barged into the houses of youths and arrested them at night. The SP is a puppet in the hands of BJP and Sangha Parivar, he alleged.

The incident in Ujire was a conspiracy of Sangh Parivar, he charged.

Riyaz said there is a need to conduct a high-level probe into the incident to bring out the truth. The arrested youths should be released immediately, he urged and added that the audio in the video clip was manipulated to make it appear like pro-Pakistan slogans.

The incident is an attempt to disrupt peace in the district, he said.

SDPI state secretary Ashraf Machar warned of picketing SP office in Mangaluru.

abdullah
 - 
Sunday, 3 Jan 2021

It is 100 percent act of anti natinal sanghis who hoisted flag in Sindgi. Police are acting as puppet of sanghis and arrested innoents wehreas not payemtn interest to look for the reality of video clip. Police should be partial and should not target anyone without proof.

Agencies
January 3,2021

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia will resume international flights, opening land and sea ports as from 11am on Sunday, amid strict precautions against the new COVID-19 variant, an official source said.

The country had suspended international flights and closed overland and sea ports for a fortnight starting from December 20.

The kingdom stipulated that any foreign passenger, who wished to enter Saudi Arabia from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and any other country determined by the Ministry of Health (in which the new mutated type of COVID-19 has spread) must spend at least 14 days outside the country impacted with the mutated virus before entering the Kingdom, the source added.

These passengers must also undergo a PCR test after the expiration of this period, to prove that they don't have COVID-19.

Citizens and passengers allowed to enter the country on humanitarian grounds, coming from countries with a wide spread outbreak of the new mutated strain of the coronavirus, will be quarantined in their homes under surveillance for 14 days, with two PCR tests - the first after arrival within a maximum of 48 hours, and the second before the end of the quarantine period, on the 13th day.

As for the countries that have recorded cases of the strain, passengers from these nations are to be quarantined in their homes under observation for 7 days, and undergo a PCR test, before the end of the quarantine period, on the sixth day of arrival.

With regard to the rest of the countries, the precautions currently in place will be followed, including home quarantine for seven days, or the home quarantine for three days, and a PCR test.

