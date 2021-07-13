  1. Home
  2. C T Ravi bats for new policy to control population in Karnataka

C T Ravi bats for new policy to control population in Karnataka

News Network
July 13, 2021

Bengaluru, July 13: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.

"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.

"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.

State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.

Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2: The Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) to get eligibility to teach classes 1 to 8 (KARTET-2021) will be conducted on August 22.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said this in a press statement.

Those, who have completed PUC, DEd can apply for grades 1 to 5 and for grade 8, one should have completed any degree with DEd or BEd.

July 20 is the last date to submit the applications.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2021

karkala.jpg

Udupi, July 9: A Congress worker from Karkala in Udupi who was allegedly subjected to atrocities by police after summoning him to the station over a Facebook post offending soldiers, has been admitted to the hospital.

The victim Radhakrishna who hails from Hirgana in Karkala had shared Facebook posts criticising the Union and state governments in his Facebook page while he was working for a private company in Bengaluru, it has been alleged.

But in August 2020 some miscreants by creating a fake Facebook ID in his name had made offensive posts against soldiers. Radhakrishna himself had lodged complaints in this regard at the Uttara Gangammana Gudi station of Bengaluru on 26-8-2020 and then again on 4-9-2020 as per the request of the cops.

Later, the police had secured his statements. Meanwhile, he had lost his job and had returned to Karkala. He had even suffered a heart attack following which he had undergone a surgery for implanting stent in April this year.

It is said he was summoned to the Karkala police station recently. Though he had visited the station twice, the station officer was not present. His family has alleged that he was all of a sudden attacked by a police officer Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla has alleged that Radhakrishna was assaulted at the behest of the BJP MLA and sought stern action against the guilty in this case.

In a tweet on Friday, former chief minister and leader of the opposition CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the incident and has demanded thorough probe to secure justice to the Congress worker.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.