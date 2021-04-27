  1. Home
CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Roshan Baig in Rs 4,000-crore IMA scam case

News Network
April 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 27: The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) ponzi scam case, officials said.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Bengaluru, the central agency has also named the then MD of IMA Group Mansoor Khan, the company, Baig's company Daanish Publications and others.

"It was alleged that the accused former minister received several crores of rupees from IMA funds for election expenditure. It was further alleged that the accused was also utilising the said funds for day-to-day expenditure, including salaries of employees of his firm. It was also alleged that the accused has spent the funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said in a statement.

The IMA scam pertains to over Rs 4,000 crore collected by IMA Group from over a lakh gullible investors in the name of providing attractive returns on investment following Islamic ways.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the money was diverted to Baig, a minister in the erstwhile Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, so that the IMA Group could continue its illegal activities, officials said.

The CBI had registered four cases in connection with the scam and earlier filed three chargesheets and three supplementary chargesheets against 33 accused, including Khan, company directors, several revenue and police officials. 

"It was alleged that the said Group had raised unauthorised deposits & cheated the public by failing to repay the principal and as well as the promised returns. These funds were allegedly diverted for acquiring properties, paying bribe amounts, etc. Several properties, including moveable & immovable, were identified and attached under KPIDFE (Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments) Act, 2004 by the competent authority," Joshi said.

News Network
April 23,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 23: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar today led a team of police to force a few establishments including jewellery shops in the city to roll their shutters dwon in accordance with the fresh covid guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. 

The revised guidelines from Chief Secretary P Ravikumar has ordered the closure of shops, commercial and private establishments other than those dealing with essential services.

As a part of crackdown on the traders and force the shutting of shops other than that of essential services, City Police Commissioner carried out a drive in Clock Tower, Hampankatta, Ambedkar Circle, Falnir and Kankanady areas on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Commissioner said that cases will be booked against those who violated the guidelines. “People and business establishment owners should behave responsibly. It is a natural tendency for the people to visit and buy when jewellery shops are open. Already appeal and advises were given to the traders. When they fail to adhere to the guidelines, the police have no option other than to book cases against them.”

The Commissioner also handed over roses to a few people who were found strictly adhering to the guidelines on various streets in the city.

The commissioner had even boarded a few city buses to ensure that the guidelines of wearing masks are strictly followed by the passengers, conductors and drivers.

Several shops dealing in electronic goods, mobile and mobile accessories, ready-made garments, jewellery were closed down by the police and Mangaluru City Corporation teams across Mangaluru.

News Network
April 24,2021

Vijayawada, Apr 23: All India Newspaper Employees Federation (AINEF) vice-president Chaladi Purnachandra Rao has claimed that 13 journalists have lost their lives due to Coronavirus while discharging their duties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states during the last seven days.

Mr.Purnachandra Rao said in a statement here on Saturday that 13 Journalists had lost their lives during the past week due to Covid -19 in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana States and appealed to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments to extend financial help to the bereaved families.

Mr.Rao said that K Amarnath, senior journalist, Hyderabad, Telangana, Jayaprakash, journalist, Karimnagar District, Telangana, Srinivas, reporter, Andhra Jyothi Telugu Daily, Yacharam, Rangareddy District, Telangana, Sainath, reporter, 99tv, Nirmal District, Telangana, D Ashok, reporter, Andhra Bhoomi, Nizamabad District, Telangana, Bura Ramesh, journalist, Vemulawada, Sircilla District, Telangana, P Ramesh, journalist, Karimnagar, Telangana, Ch Naga Raju, reporter, Eenadu, Siddipet District, Telangana, Ramachandra Rao, sub-editor, Sakshi, Hyderabad, Telangana, Kalpana, CEO, Bathukamma TV, Hyderabad, Telangana, P Tataiah, senior journalist, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, Chandrashekar Naidu, reporter, NTV Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and Srinivasa Rao, reporter, Prajashakti Daily, Jaggaiahpet, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, had died of Coronavirus during the last few days on both Telugu states.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao appealed to both the State Governments to announce financial assistance to the bereaved families and extend the required help.

Agencies
April 27,2021

ind.jpg

Apr 27: The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm on Monday at India's record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, saying the organisation was rushing to help address the crisis.

"The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

He spoke as India battles a catastrophic coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals, with crematoriums working at full capacity.

A surge in recent days has seen patients' families taking to social media to beg for oxygen supplies and locations of available hospital beds, and has forced the capital New Delhi to extend a week-long lockdown.

"WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies," Tedros said.

He said the UN health agency was among other things sending "thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies".

The WHO also said it had transferred more than 2,600 of its experts from various programmes, including polio and tuberculosis, to work with Indian health authorities to help respond to the pandemic.

The country of 1.3 billion has become the latest hotspot of a pandemic that has killed more than three million people worldwide, even as richer countries take steps towards normality with accelerating vaccination programmes.

The US and Britain rushed ventilators and vaccine materials to help India weather the crisis, while a range of other countries also pledged support.

Global surge

Since the virus that causes Covid-19 first surfaced in China in late 2019, the disease has killed more than 3.1 million people out of at least 147 million infected, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Tedros on Monday lamented that global new case numbers have been rising for the past nine weeks straight.

"To put it in perspective," he said, "there were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic."

The United States remains the worst-affected country, with some 572,200 deaths and over 32 million infections, followed by Brazil and Mexico.

But India, in fourth place, has in recent days been driving the global caseload.

The country, which has recorded over 195,000 deaths, registered 2,812 new deaths and 352,991 new infections on Monday alone -- its highest tolls since the start of the pandemic.

"The exponential growth that we've seen in case numbers is really, truly astonishing," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, told reporters.

She warned that India was not unique, pointing out that a number of countries had seen "similar trajectories of increases in transmission".

"This can happen in a number of countries ... if we let our guard down," she said. "We're in a fragile situation."

Covax hit

Meanwhile, the Indian crisis has taken a toll on the Covax programme aimed at providing equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, with a particular focus on 92 poorer nations.

Prior to the surge, India was exporting tens of millions of AstraZeneca shots made domestically by the Serum Institute through Covax, which is co-run by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

But once cases started surging, New Delhi froze exports -- including to Covax -- to prioritise India.

This has left Covax short 90 million doses that had been intended for 60 low-income countries in March and April, the WHO and Gavi said.

"Those have not been made available given the crisis in India. Now they're being used domestically," Gavi chief Seth Berkley told the briefing.

Covax, he said, was "looking at other options" while waiting for the supplies to resume.

Among other things, the Covax partners have appealed to countries that have excess vaccine doses to share them with the programme.

Berkley said that it was "early days" on those discussions, but so far France, New Zealand and Spain had vowed to share some of their doses.

To date, some 40.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to 118 countries and territories through Covax.

