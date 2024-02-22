  1. Home
  2. Chinese vessel near Karnataka coast? Probe launched; Navy vigilant; coast guard on high alert

News Network
February 23, 2024

Mangaluru: Coastal security police and Navy intelligence have launched a joint investigation into alleged video purportedly showing a Chinese vessel in the vicinity of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, raising concerns over a possible breach.

Early inquiries suggest the video was captured by the captain of a fishing boat departing from Honnavar, which lies on the coast of the Arabian Sea.

The alleged sighting occurred in international waters about 200 nautical miles off the coast of Honnavar.

According to reports, the authorities have identified the vessel as registered in China’s Fuzhou Port. Inspector Victor Naiman of the Coastal Police Force stationed at Kumta is spearheading the investigation. 

With the suspicion of potential espionage, the Indian navy has remained vigilant while the coast guard maintained heightened readiness. 

News Network
February 16,2024

hafeeza.jpg

Puttur, Feb 16: A pre-university college student died of cardiac arrest in her sleep near Karvelu of Nekkiladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Uppinangady in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Hafeeza (17), daughter of local businessman Muhammad Dawood.

Hafeeza had previously attended the Indian School of Uppinangady and was currently pursuing her second PU Science at St Philomena College, Puttur.

It is learnt that that she had been studying until late at night on Wednesday and then slept. However, when she did not wake up on Thursday morning, her family members went to check on her and tragically discovered that she had passed away.

Hafeeza is survived by her parents and three brothers.

News Network
February 10,2024

israel.jpg

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the regime’s military to prepare a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Gaza’s Rafah ahead of an expected invasion of the densely populated southern city, despite warnings that such a move "would be a disaster."

On Friday, Netanyahu's office said he had ordered the military to come up with a "combined plan" that includes both a mass evacuation of civilians and attacks on Hamas' fighters in Rafah. 

"It is impossible to achieve the goal of the war of eliminating Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah," the statement said.

"On the contrary, it is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat," it claimed.

The evacuation orders are seen as part of Israeli propaganda.

At the start of the aggression on Gaza, the regime ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver. However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.

It also remains unclear where civilians can go as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that began in October has caused widespread destruction, especially in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu's order came in defiance of heavy international criticism, including from the US, of Israeli intentions to invade Rafah that borders Egypt and is now home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were displaced from their homes in other parts of Gaza because of the Israeli strikes.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel's conduct in the war is "over the top," the harshest US criticism yet of its staunch ally.

The US State Department also warned that an invasion of Rafah in the current circumstances "would be a disaster."

Israel has already begun to strike Rafah from the air since overnight.

Aid agency officials have also warned against any invasion of Rafah.

"We need Gaza's last remaining hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to stay functional," said Catherine Russell, head of the UN children's agency UNICEF.

"Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, taking more child lives."

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,947 Palestinians and injured more than 67,459 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

News Network
February 15,2024

lebanon.jpg

Beirut, Feb 15: At least 11 people, including children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon, according to a report.

A hospital director and three Lebanese security sources told Reuters that 11 people, including six children, were killed during strikes the Israeli military carried out against villages across southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The Tel Aviv regime said in a statement that it had responded to an earlier rocket attack conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement that killed an Israeli trooper. The resistance group, however, did not announce any operations on Wednesday.

Initial reports had said four civilians were killed in the strikes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the occupying regime waged a deadly war on Gaza on October 7.

Hezbollah, whose constant rocket fire has prompted tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to flee from the northern areas of the occupied territories, says its operations are meant to support Gaza’s resistance.

Two security sources said that a woman and her two children had been killed in an Israeli strike on the village of al-Sawana on Wednesday.

Another strike on a building in Nabatieh claimed the lives of four more children, three women and a man, according to the director of the town’s hospital, Hassan Wazni, and three other security sources. Wazni further said that seven people were also wounded in the strikes.

Sources also said that four Hezbollah fighters were also killed in separate strikes.

Hezbollah has warned it would expand the anti-Israel front in the south if the occupying regime escalated its acts of aggression against the Lebanese territory and the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the usurping entity continues its aggression against Gaza, which has so far killed more than 28,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 68,200 others.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah’s secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reiterated in a televised address that his group would only stop its exchanges of fire if a full and permanent ceasefire was reached for Gaza.

