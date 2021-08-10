  1. Home
  2. CM Bommai to seek high command’s help to counter dissident voices

CM Bommai to seek high command’s help to counter dissident voices

News Network
August 10, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: As all efforts to assuage the disgruntled leaders upset over the cabinet portfolio allocation seems to be failing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is preparing to visit New Delhi to find a solution to quell the dissidence in the party.

Bommai has already announced that he would be making a Delhi trip over the issue of Mekedatu in the coming week. The party insiders said that meeting party high command over rising dissidence is also one among the top agendas of Bommai's Delhi trip.

He is going to convey the message that it is not possible to quell the dissidence at the state level and party high command should intervene, they added.

Bommai already held a first round of talks with MTB Nagaraj, the minister for Municipal Administration who has been venting out in public that he did not get what he wished for. "I have been demoted by the BJP government. If nothing changes, I will take my call," he stated.

MTB Nagaraj resigned as a cabinet minister from the Congress-JD (S) coalition government to join the BJP.

Anand Singh, a three-time MLA from Vijayanagar, has made his displeasure public as soon as he was allocated the Tourism portfolio. Party sources said he is simmering with discontent and even contemplating resigning. "I was the first one to resign from the Assembly to bring the BJP to power. Eight days later everyone followed. Is there no contribution from me to the party," he questioned.

MTB Nagaraj is the richest man in the cabinet and Anand Singh is also quite resourceful, Bommai is trying hard to convince them but they seem to be not relenting, say sources.

In another development, prominent Backward Class leader B. Sriramulu ironically stated that he is neither satisfied nor disappointed with the allocation of cabinet berth. Sriramulu's supporters staged a protest in Ballary alleging that their leader was snubbed by the party.

Senior party leader from Mysuru A. Ramdas did not turn out to welcome Bommai, when he took charge as the Chief Minister. Sources in the party confirmed that even as Bommai tried to get in touch, Ramdas has avoided it.

Senior BJP leader Apachu Ranjan's followers are planning a car rally from Madikeri to Bengaluru to protest against the non-inclusion of their leader into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, former minister C.P. Yogeshwar has camped in New Delhi to meet top leaders over the issue of non allocation of cabinet berth. He is expected to stay in Delhi for two days. If the high command hears him out, then all other disgruntled elements would parade to New Delhi, party sources said.

In another important development, powerful BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped from the cabinet following the sex-cd case when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, had been meeting former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Shettar declined a cabinet berth as he called Bommai his junior.

BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi has been trying to arrange a meeting of former minister C.P. Yogeshwar, Chief Minister aspirants Aravind Bellad, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, former minister Sreemanth Patil and MLA Mahesh Kumatalli. Party sources also said that Balachandra Jarkiholi is in touch with Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra.

State intelligence has briefed about all these developments to Bommai. Party sources explained that he has decided to deal with the situation without giving any room for further developments. Sources further stated that Bommai would discuss counter strategy to deal with the existing situation, including reallocation of ministries.

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The newly elected leader of BJP legislature party Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday promised to work hard to provide good governance by taking along all sections of the society.

Speaking to the media after getting elected as new leader, he said "I will strive hard to keep the confidence reposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and the outgoing Chief minister BS Yediyurappa".

"With the able guidance of the party leader Yediyurappa, I will take all measures to protect the interests of all the people especially the farmers" he said.

The CM-designate also thanked all party leaders, who proposed and seconded his name for the coveted post.

News Network
July 28,2021

Bengaluru, July 28: Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured an efficient, honest and people-friendly government, as he asserted that there will be no multiple power centres in his administration and rejected suggestions about him being likely a "rubber stamp CM".

"My government will have the stamp of being a pro-people administration in the history of Karnataka and I will ensure it," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on him being perceived in some quarters as a rubber stamp Chief Minister as he is a confidant of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Responding to a question on power centres being created in the state with Yediyurappa still around in active politics, Bommai said in his administration the centre of power will be in the team not with individuals.

"In our system and the constitution there is the position of the Chief Minister, there is a Cabinet, there is bureaucracy, executive and judiciary. The Chief Minister is first among equals, he is the team leader and I want to take everyone together," he said.

Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state.

The Chief Minister said he will be visiting flood-ravaged Karwar on Thursday and was waiting for the Prime Minister's appointment for Delhi visit.

He also clarified that his first visit to Delhi is for meeting PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda to thank them, and thereafter he will discuss with leaders on the Cabinet expansion.

Asked about his statement on working under Yediyurappa's guidance, Bommai said, "When I say I will work under the guidance of Yediyuyrappa it means, following the strong and pro-people decisions taken by him during Covid. Despite coronavirus and financial distress, he had formulated several schemes in the Budget and has given a good administration."

The Chief Minister, who held a single-member Cabinet meeting and meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments, said officials have been given a "broader picture on the orientation" of his government. "There should be efficient, honest and people-friendly administration and with effective administration we should make people feel that the government is in favour of the last person of the society, the poor, the farmers, backward, women, and the downtrodden. Not by mere orders, but by its effective implementation." He stressed the need for micro-level management, owning responsibility for effective implementation of department's programmes, inter-department coordination and time bound implementation.

"We should work as a team." Warning officials against "chalta hai" attitude, Bommai stressed the need for financial discipline, and asked officials to reduce unnecessary expenditure in departments to less than five per cent by March 31 next year, without affecting programmes.

To lessen the delay in file movements a new system will be introduced, and a file clearance drive will be held and detailed order will be issued in this regard, he said.

"Intention is to bring in an updated file clearance system, where files are cleared within 15 days."

Speaking on improving the state's financial condition, the Chief Minister said discussions will soon be held with the finance department on reducing committed expenditure along with planned expenditure, aimed at bringing in financial discipline.

"The immediate priority is Covid and floods management," he said, adding, steps that need to be taken on controlling the possible coronavirus third wave and vaccination, will be given utmost importance. 

