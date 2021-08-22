  1. Home
  2. CM Bommai's first acid test on Sept 3 amidst noises of disgruntlement

News Network
August 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making an all-out effort to come out of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa's shadow, he faces his first litmus test in the upcoming local body elections, amidst noises of disgruntlement brewing up in the state's political cauldron.

As many as 58 wards in Belagavi, 55 wards in Kalaburgi, and 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad corporations are going for elections on September 3.

Importantly, these elections will not see Yediyurappa vigorously leading them due to his health condition, and hence the organisational skills of Bommai will be put to test.

So far, he has been working on the mantra of providing good governance by visiting the border areas, adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra, and holding review meetings to expedite development works and check the spread of Covid in the state.

The victory of the BJP in the upcoming local bodies' elections will depend on the support of top local leaders. Without their support, Bommai would have to put in a big effort to post victories.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, Bommai needs the support of former deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Arvind Bellad, who are not his council ministers. While Shettar had opted out of the race for a ministerial post, Bellad had made efforts to get an entry into the cabinet.

In Belagavi, the chief minister needs the support of Jarkiholi brothers, who have been spearheading the group of disgruntled MLAs who have been omitted from being inducted into the cabinet.

For the first time, neither Ramesh Jarkiholi and Bhalachandra Jarkiholi (Both BJP), nor Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) are in the ministry.

Otherwise, one of the Jarkiholi brothers was a minister in any cabinet led by any chief minister belonging to any party. Therefore, they are desperate to make it to the ministry. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been frequently visiting Delhi to use his connection with a central BJP leader.

More than anyone else Yediyurappa and his supporters are keeping a close watch on the moves made by Bommai and the chief minister is aware of it.

The chief minister is also aware of the past when he did not follow suit and join Yediyurappa's KJP. The Lingayat strongman had quit BJP after he was asked to step down from the chief minister's post over corruption charges against him.

He is also aware of the way in which Yediyurappa had dismantled DV Sadananda Gowda from the post of the chief minister a year later after he had been allowed to succeed him.

Amidst this, one thing certain for Bommai is the support of the central leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda. Therefore, it will not be easy for any party leader including Yediyurappa to dismantle Bommai.

The elections were pending as the matter of delimitation and ward-wise reservation was before the Court.

On August 16, notification will be issued and the process of filing of nomination will start. The voting date is fixed for September 3.

The votes will be counted on September 6. The last date for submissions of nominations is on August 23.

News Network
August 12,2021

rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he will be "thrown" out of power by a "storm" created by the voices of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers in the country.

He said that the people of the country understood the current situation in the country and the Congress and its frontal organisations have a job to remind them that they need not fear any force but challenge it.

"A voice of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers will be heard in the country. It will gather momentum gradually and turn into a storm that will throw Narendra Modi out of Prime Minister's residence," Gandhi said addressing partymen at the 'Halla Bol' protest at Jantar Mantar.

The SC/ST department of the Congress organised the protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits. "Our job is to remind people of India what Baba Saheb and Mahatma Gandhi said. They said - do not be afraid of anyone. These cowards and hollow people will run away, the day country starts fighting them.

"It's job of Congress, SC/ST department, Youth Congress and NSUI to remind people of India that they can challenge any force without fearing it," Gandhi said. He claimed that the Constitution is under attack from all sides in the country.

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament if we raise the issues of farmers, Dalits, backward classes and women," he alleged. "For the first time in the history of the country, parliamentarians were beaten and shoved in the Rajya Sabha," he alleged further. The Congress leader attacked the prime minister, alleging he committed "atrocities" on farmers and destroyed the small and medium businesses in the country by demonetisation and GST.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we demanded that people should be directly provided money and small and medium businesses needed to be helped. But, Narendra Modi gave money to his 4-5 industrialist friends and others got nothing," he alleged. The protest was also attended by many senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Nitin Raut, Sushmita Dev and Delhi unit president Anil Kumar.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 11,2021

pumpwell.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Dozens of men belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal today attempted to lay siege to the house of B M Basha, son of former MLA B A Idinabba located at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The development comes days after a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house over alleged terror links of the one of the family members. NIA also has seized the passport of a woman member of the family who supposedly got converted to Islam from Hinduism. 

Local police intervened to prevent the agitators from forcefully entering the house and took them to custody. VHP regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell was among those who were briefly detained by the cops. 

The agitators accused the family members of late Idinabba of indulging in so called ‘love jihad’ and urged the people of Ullal to boycott the family. 

Two days ago, Mr Pumpwell had announced that the saffron groups would hold a placard protest in Ullal between 7.30am and 9am. Mr Pumpwell went on to claim that the coastal region has been witnessing anti-national activities. 

“The recent arrest of former MLA’s kin by the NIA proves that the anti-nationals have made the coastal region their centre of activities. Hindu community should wake up against such terror activities,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2021

saudibangera.jpg

Udupi, Aug 18: Harish Bangera, who spent around 19 months in jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after being arrested on charge of 'blasphemous' Facebook post against holy mosque of Makkah, finally walked free. 

A resident of Gopady village, Koteshwar near Kundapur in Udupi district, 34-year-old Bangera flew back to Bengaluru from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport on August 17. He was greeted by his wife Sumana, daughter Anishka and others at the airport. The family is expected to reach their home in Udupi by night.

Following investigation based on a complaint by Bangera's wife, Udupi police in Oct 2020 arrested Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez, brothers from Moodbidri on charge of impersonating as Bangera on social media and posting blasphemous content.

This development had reportedly played a crucial role in securing the release of Bangaera.

saudibangeraairport.jpg

