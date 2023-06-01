  1. Home
  2. CM knows it’s impossible to fulfil ‘Cong Guarantees’; BJP ready for massive protests: Nalin Kumar Kateel

News Network
June 1, 2023

kateel.jpg

Mangaluru, June 1: Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has threatened that his party would launch a massive protest if the ruling Congress government failed to fulfil the poll promises immediately. 

Speaking to media persons in the city today he said, “Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar had made several poll promises before the elections. They had also said that these promises would be fulfilled within 24 hours of government formation. But now, despite 20 days of being in power, they haven’t fulfilled their guarantees.”

“Now, the Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah has realized that it is impossible to fulfil the poll promises. He has financial knowledge despite that he lied to the people,” said Kateel.

He went on to warn that if any untoward incidents takes place in the state due to unfulfilled promises, the Congress government will be held responsible. 

He said officers and staff of Bescom and KSRTC are facing the wrath of people because of the promises of Congress. 

The Congress had promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ – 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

There is mounting pressure on the new government from opposition parties and various sections of people from across the state, to fulfill its five guarantees as promised ahead of polls.

News Network
May 22,2023

kejriwal.jpg

The Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections by promising free electricity, free ration and unemployment allowance in its poll manifesto, taking cue from the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He said the AAP has succeeded in its efforts to bring some change in the country's political discourse as other parties are also now seeking votes on issues like education and health.

He was addressing AAP leaders who won seats in just-concluded Uttar Pradesh local body elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tried to change the narrative of the country's politics. If you look at Karnataka polls, the Congress party has won on our manifesto," Kejriwal said.

"We said we will provide free electricity, they (Congress) also said so. We said we will provide unemployment allowance, free ration, and Rs 1,000 (per moth to women, They also said so," he said.

The BJP is also now making such promises, he said, adding, political parties earlier used to seek vote on the basis of caste and religion.

The AAP won three Nagar Palika chairperson seats, six Nagar Panchayat chairperson seats and six Nagar Nigam councillor seats besides several wards in the urban local body polls that were held in Uttar Pradesh in two phases — on May 4 and May 11.

More than half of the AAP's victorious candidates belonged to the minority community, according to the poll results available on the state election commission's website.

Kejriwal congratulated the AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders, saying it was a "difficult" election as the state is considered a BJP stronghold. "You worked hard and defeated the BJP, the SP and other parties."

Kejriwal said the AAP leaders' victory in several seats in the local body elections is an indication that people of Uttar Pradesh "are ready for change". "They want good governance and development in the state," he added.

He said the AAP will now focus on expanding its foothold in Uttar Pradesh and contest the next assembly polls with full strength.

"We will build our organisation with the help of Sandeep Pathak (AAP national organisation secretary). We will form active committees of 10 members in every village and booth. Once our organisation is built in Uttar Pradesh, no one can stop us," he said. 

Kejriwal asked the elected representatives to work for the people in various sectors like health and education so that the AAP is strengthened in the state.  

"All of you have got more responsibility now… If you do good work in Uttar PRadesh that fragrance will spread across the state. We will get an entry in Uttar Pradesh through you," he added.

News Network
May 31,2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: The Cyber-crime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) wing of the Mangaluru City Police has apprehended Kalathur Vishwanath Shetty, a businessman from Mumbai, in connection with a financial fraud case.

The arrest comes after allegations of Shetty’s involvement in defrauding Rohan Monteiro, the managing director of Mangaluru-based construction firm Rohan Corporation, and Harish, the owner of a financing company in Thokkottu.

According to the police, Vishwanath Shetty, along with an accomplice known as Kadam from Mumbai, had promised to help avail a loan of Rs 300 crores to the building construction company. 

The accused had reportedly taken an advance of Rs 1.75 crore from them. However, it was later revealed that Shetty failed to deliver on his promise.

Hence, a case of cheating was filed against Shetty.

News Network
May 30,2023

Dhoni.jpg

Ahmedabad, May 30: Chennai Super Kings' triumphant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said for that to happen, his body will have to hold up.

Under the 41-year-old Dhoni's leadership, CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans here on Monday.

"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL," Dhoni said after the final.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

This IPL his fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played.

"It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout.

"I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple," Dhoni said.

Speaking about the match, Dhoni said, "Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn't work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today.

"I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya (Rahane) and a few others are experienced, so you don't worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask."

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who considers Dhoni his mentor, said he didn't mind losing to the two-time World Cup-winning India captain.

"I think we tick a lot of boxes and we play with our heart. We've always been a team that has stood together and no one gave up. We win together and we lose together. Maybe one of those games today," he said.

"I mean, I'm not one of those guys who makes excuses," Hardik said.

When asked about Dhoni, he said, "I'm very happy for him. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people."

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of the final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball.

