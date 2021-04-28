  1. Home
  2. CM urges people to follow 'close-down' rules to defeat covid in Karnataka

April 28, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Hours after the 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka to contain Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of infections.

"The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Roads in urban areas wore a deserted look while the bustling markets fell silent as the lockdown came into force on Tuesday night. The government has allowed sale of essential goods and continuity of essential services.

It has allowed the sale of essential products such as vegetables, grocery, milk supply, medical stores, and hospitals to operate. These measures have been taken after the daily Covid-19 cases in the state climbed to more than 30,000. The state has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

April 20,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Any public programme or celebration would be considered illegal in Dakshina Kannada now if they organizers failed obtained passes from their respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats in advance. 

K V Rajendra, the deputy commissioner has made it compulsory for all to obtain passes before organizing any event in the wake of mounting covid cases in the coastal district. 

Passes will be issued by ULBs or GPs based on the number of participants, and it should be as per the fresh covid guidelines issued by the government.

The maximum number of people allowed for wedding ceremonies in open grounds is 200 and only 100 guests in a hall. Other functions like birthdays should be limited to participation of 50 people in open spaces and 25 in closed places. 

While 50 people will be allowed to take part in funerals in open spaces, only 25 persons will be allowed in closed places. While 200 people may gather in political and other public programmes, religious rituals are prohibited as per the decision taken by the government.

Accordingly, passes will be issued by the commissioner of MCC in case a programme is scheduled in the city limits. Meanwhile, chief officers of other ULBs and panchayat development officers of GPs have been authorised to issue passes in their jurisdictions.

The DC has warned that the cases would be registered under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (2020), Disaster Management Act and sections 51 to 60 of IPC if the order is violated.

April 27,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 27: Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the 14 lakh mark while the active cases in the state crossed the three lakh figure with 31,830 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday, the Health department said.

As many as 180 deaths took the toll to 14,807, it said.

According to the health bulletin, Karnataka’s cumulative COVID cases now stood at 14,00,775, while there are 3,01,899 active cases including 2,063 in ICUs.

So far 10,84,050 people were discharged cumulatively including 10,793 in the state on Tuesday.

Of the three lakh active cases in the state, 2,06,223 are in Bengaluru Urban district alone.

The city contributed more than 50 per cent of day’s cases and mortalities with 17,550 fresh infections and 97 deaths on Tuesday.

The city has so far reported 6,87,751 infections and 6,002 deaths.

Mysuru emerged as the second major COVID hotspot with 2,042 infections and nine deaths.

The department said 1,196 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 907 in Ballari, 772 in Kalaburagi, 737 in Mandya, 736 in Raichur, 599 in Bengaluru Rural, 548 in Kolar, 544 in Chikkaballapura, 531 in Vijayapura and 503 in Hassan.

Cases were also reported in Yadgir, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Koppal, Gadag, Davangere, Dharwad, Bidar, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada.

Other than Bengaluru and Mysuru, 18 fatalities have been reported in Ballari, seven in Kalaburagi, six in Ramanagara, five each in Bidar, Dharwad and Hassan, four in Vijayapura, three each in Tumakuru, Haveri, Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural, two each in Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Shivamogga.

There were 1,70,117 tests done on Tuesday including 1,51,631 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.51 crore, the department added.

Over 90 lakh people have been inoculated so far, it said. 

April 27,2021

New Delhi, Apr 27: Under the high tin roof, 50 funeral pyres burned fiercely on Tuesday, the hot air filled with smoke, fine ash and muted sobs of shell-shocked famlies.  

Nearby, lying unattended on the floor, and in scores of parked vehicles, more corpses awaited their turn, which relatives were told would come 16 to 20 hours later. 

Shaking Delhi's spirit and soul, an unimaginable tragedy is unfolding at New Delhi's crematoriums struggling to cope with the deluge of the dead arriving at frightening pace.  

"I have not seen such a bad situation ever before in my life. People are moving with the dead bodies of their loved ones from pillar to post ... almost all Delhi crematoriums are flooded with dead bodies," Vineeta Massey, the owner of Massey Funerals, told PTI.   

By official count, 3,601 people have died this month, of them 2,267 in the last seven days alone in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is terrorising and tormenting the city. In all of February, the death toll was 57, and in March 117. 

As if the trauma of losing a loved one to the virus so suddenly is not enough, there is more grief in store for relatives who are not even able to give them a proper send-off.

They arrive at crematoriums with bodies, only to be turned away. They drive to another facility, and yet another, traversing the city with the mortal remains in personal cars or ambulances, desperately seeking a graceful exit for their father, mother, son or daughter from the material world.

The trauma is no less for the relatives of those who died of non-Covid causes but are being swept up in the collective national tragedy driven by the pandemic.  

Aman Arora, a young entrepreneur from West Delhi's Ashok Nagar, lost his father M.L. Arora to a heart attack on Monday afternoon. 

"We rushed him to many private hospitals when he started feeling discomfort in his chest but he was not even checked by the medical staff there. They demanded that we produce a Covid-negative report. He eventually passed away," said Aman.  

On Monday afternoon, Aman was told by the staff in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar crematorium to wait until Tuesday morning to perform the last rites.   

When Aman realised there was no point in pleading, he arranged for a refrigerator to prevent his father's dead body from decaying.  

"What could I have done when there was no space? We kept the body in a rented fridge and have come early today (Tuesday)," said Aman, waiting for his turn as many other people milled around silently with dead bodies lying on the floor.  

Outside, ambulances and  cars honked and competed for parking space but inside all one could hear was the crackling of dry wood from the burning pyres -- all 50 of them roaring simultaneously.  

A few sobs arose over the sound of the fires,  and one could hear the unemotional intonations of instructions being given by the crematorium staff.  

"Apna dead body uthao aur udhar line mein ja ke khade ho jao (Pick up your dead body and go stand in line)," said a young staffer.  

A woman in her 40s was so stunned she couldn't make out what was 'nabhi' (navel) or 'chhati' (chest) when a staff member asked her to place sandalwood sticks on the body of her father who had died of Covid.

The body was still packed in a white sack, which was placed on the pyre without opening.

Holding the sandalwood sticks in trembling hands, she moved around the body before being helped by someone.

"I didn't even see the face of my father," wailed the woman, who was alone.      

Manmeet Singh, a 40-year-old assistant professor, also carried his father Gurpal Singh's dead body in his car to the Subhash Nagar crematorium on Monday afternoon.

But the staff politely told him his father couldn't be cremated because the pyre chambers were already full and the CNG crematorium at the centre could only accommodate two bodies at one time.

It takes about 90 minutes to dispose of one body in a CNG chamber and a PTI correspondent counted 24 bodies waiting in queue for a slot.  

With no option left, Manmeet left for the MCD crematorium in Pashchim Vihar about six kilometres away and luckily got space with the help of an MCD inspector.

"If you can't provide oxygen to the patients in hospitals, then at least provide some space in the cremation ground so that people leave the world comfortably," said Manmeet.  

The ground at the crematorium was full of filth and covered with leftovers of the previous cremation. It was muddy and rotten fruits were scattered all over. Plastic bags, sacks, buckets, mugs littered the ground. But none of that mattered to the relatives. What mattered was enough space to light  a pyre.

According to rules, said a senior official at the Delhi Health Department, if somebody dies of Covid-19 in hospital, the district administration has to arrange a hearse van, and the hospital is supposed to deploy staff for the disposal of the dead body at the crematorium and graveyard.

But the crush of the dead has made it impossible for hospitals to provide hearses. So relatives are simply taking the bodies in their vehicles. 

"If family members move with the body of their loved ones in their personal vehicles, there are chances of being infected," another government official said.   

Ajeet, a staff member at the MCD crematorium, told PTI they have created more than 100 extra makeshift chambers in an adjacent space to accommodate the increasing number of dead people -- both Covid-19 and natural deaths.  

"I can't move my arms, I am dead tired. The whole day we arrange for cremation and then in the night we have to take care of the pyres, so that the fire consumes the bodies properly," said Ajeet.

The chaos at the crematoriums has raised questions about the Delhi government's preparedness for the second wave, which Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal said, had left the healthcare system on the brink of collapse. Many deaths have also been attributed to a severe oxygen shortage for the last 10 days.  

The fixing of responsibility will happen later.

But for now, "this is the time for us to build solidarity and enough compassion for the poor people fighting the pandemic," said Harsh Mander, a former IAS bureaucrat who is now a civil rights activist. 

"The wealthy and the influential thought that they have an escape route to all this but this pandemic told us that we are all in this together," he said.

