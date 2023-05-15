  1. Home
  2. Cong chief summoned by court over remark against Bajrang Dal during Karnataka poll campaign

Cong chief summoned by court over remark against Bajrang Dal during Karnataka poll campaign

News Network
May 15, 2023

kharge.jpg

A court in Punjab’s Sangrur has summoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crores defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad.

Mallikarjun Kharge is accused of “making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal" during the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

The mention of Bajrang Dal by parties in their election rallies during the Karnataka assembly poll was quite frequent after Congress proposed in its manifesto that it would “ban" some organisations like “Bajrang Dal" for “promoting enmity".

Congress Karnataka election manifesto was in the eye of the storm since its release for its proposal to impose a ‘ban’ on individuals and organisations like “Bajrang Dal and PFI" or others “promoting enmity or hatred".

The party was at the receiving end of massive backlash from BJP and right-wing organisations for bracketing Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto for the May 10 polls.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

Congressvictory.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: Putting up a united front and making corruption a central theme of its campaign coupled with pre-poll 'guarantees' of free power and rice and unemployment dole did the trick for Congress in defeating the BJP, which was weighed down by anti-incumbency.

In addition, the Muslim vote, which accounted for nearly 13 per cent of the electorate, consolidated in favour of the party, Congress sources said.

The Congress has promised to implement poll ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti - on the very first day after coming to power in the state.

The Congress successfully wresting power in Karnataka after Himachal Pradesh will be a morale booster for the party in reviving its electoral fortunes and strengthening its credentials as the main opposition player against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I think this election is crucial. This result is the stepping stone for the party in the Lok Sabha election in 2024 .... I also hope that Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of this country," party stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

With the win in Karnataka, the Congress has also bounced back after the recent losses in the Northeastern states and it will give the momentum needed to take on the battle-ready election machinery of the BJP later this year in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Congress, by and large, focused on local issues in this election and its campaign also was run by state leaders initially. However, its central leaders such as party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched in subsequently.

The Congress entered the campaign with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of its two chief ministerial aspirants -- Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar -- who were often seen to be engaging in political one-upmanship, but succeeded in putting up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in the open and derailed its prospects.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 12,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, May 12: Amidst possibility of fractured mandate in Karnataka polls, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said he is ready to enter into an alliance with either the BJP or Congress depending on which party fulfils his conditions.

Kumaraswamy’s offer is in the context of seven out of 10 exit polls coming out on poll day on Wednesday indicating a fractured mandate while showing Congress as the single-largest party.

Speaking before leaving for Singapore for a quick break before counting day (Saturday), Kumaraswamy described the exit polls -- several of them project a major climbdown for the JD(S) -- as manipulative.

“I am still confident of winning 50 seats. This time, I will go with the party that agrees to fulfil my conditions,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy’s conditions stem from the hiccups he faced when he became the chief minister twice under coalition governments, once with the BJP (2006) and then Congress (2018). This time, he wants to ensure that his conditions are met before signing up for an alliance.

Broadly, Kumaraswamy’s condition is that as the chief minister he should have a free hand to run the government.

Specifically, Kumaraswamy wants JD(S) lawmakers to get plum portfolios like water resources, power and public works. He is firm that his coalition partner should allow him to implement promises made in the JD(S) manifesto.

Kumaraswamy does not want a coalition coordination committee, a mechanism that was set up in 2018 when he joined hands with the Congress. He also wants his coalition partner to steer clear of Mandya and Hassan -- the JD(S) territories. No ideology-related decisions to be made without discussion is another condition.

According to JD(S) sources, the party’s national president H D Deve Gowda who shares a good rapport with national leaders of both BJP and Congress will take a final decision on forming a coalition. 

Kumaraswamy had predicted a fractured mandate on a couple of occasions in the run-up to the Assembly election this time. In December 2022, Kumaraswamy had warned the BJP saying the saffron party would have to go to him after the 2023 polls. Then, in March, Kumaraswamy claimed that had received “feelers” from the high commands of both BJP and Congress, which was corroborated by Deve Gowda as well. 

Karnataka had a fractured mandate in 2018, 2008 and 2004, resulting in coalition governments and the attendant political instability.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.