  Congress finalises Satish Jarkiholi for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll

March 26, 2021

Belagavi, Mar 26: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Satish Jarkiholi as party candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka’s Belagavi parliamentary constituency, where BJP has registered four consecutive victories.

KPCC working president, 59-year-old Jarkiholi is sitting MLA from Yamakanmardi in Belagavi district. 

He has won two elections to the state Council and three to the Assembly so far, besides having rich experience in handling important portfolios in various state cabinets. 

Powered by his leadership capabilities, the Congress could win elections to several assembly seats in North Karnataka in the past two decades. Many believe he played an instrumental role in the victory of former CM Siddaramaiah in Badami in the last assembly election.

The Jarkiholi family, with three sitting MLAs, has considerable influence on voters in the region, where he is seen as a future chief minister of Karnataka. Jarkiholi started his political career in 1992 by winning as director of Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank. He won as MLC from the local bodies constituency in 1997 as a Janata Dal candidate from Belagavi, and retained the seat in the 2004-05 MLC election when he contested on a JDS ticket. He served as Textile Minister in the Congress-JDS cabinet.

After Yamakanmardi assembly segment in Chikkodi LS seat was marked as “reserved for SCs’’, following delimitation in 2008, Jarkiholi won all three assembly elections from this constituency (in 2008, 2013, 2018) on Congress ticket.He was Excise minister in 2013, and Minor Irrigation minister in 2014. He was Forests minister in the Congress-JDS government in 2018.  

March 23,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Tulu movie 'Pingara' directed by Preetham Shetty has won the Best Tulu movie Award at the 67th National Film Awards.

'Pingara', produced by Manjunath Reddy and Avinash Shetty, revolves around the story of three generations and is set in the backdrop of Bhootaradhane culture of Tulunadu. The star cast includes Neema Ray, Usha Bhandari, Sharan Shetty, Guru Hegde, Sunil Nelligudde and Sinchana Chandrashekhar.

Director Preetham Shetty who is immensely pleased with the national honour, dedicated the award to the entire team.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced at a press meet on 22 March 2021 to honour the best films of 2019 and 2020, in the Indian cinema.

The award ceremony, at which the Directorate of Film Festivals presents its annual National Film Awards to honour the best films of in Indian cinema, was originally slated to be held on 3 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would now be held in the first week of May 2021.
 

March 13,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 13: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took a new turn on Saturday afternoon after one of his confidants filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police alleging that the sensational clip provided by activist Dinesh Kallahalli, which was also uploaded on social media, was fake and defamatory.

The complaint does not mention any name but it says that some unknown people were behind the release of the fake CD and asked the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary action against the concerned persons. 

According to Sadashivanagar police, former MLA Nagaraj approached the police with a copy of the complaint signed by Jarkiholi and told them that he had come to file the complaint on behalf of the former minister.

The details and allegations made in the complaint were being verified by the station house officer. According to sources, the police officials have contacted their seniors, including the officers in the SIT, and briefed them about the complaint details. 

Sources said that the police would be contacting legal experts to take their opinion before registering an FIR. 

March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the RSS is behind the agitation by various organisations demanding reservation in the state.

In a series of tweets, he said that BJP and RSS have opposed the report of the Miller Commission from the state to the Chinnappa Reddy Commission and the Central Mandal Commission, people of the backward castes should understand this.

"It is clear that the state BJP government is maligning the backward castes, Dalits and minorities." There should be a protest at the district and taluk level against this anti-people stance of the government, he added.

He said that time has come for backward castes to seek reservation not only in employment and education but also in the political arena. Political reservation in local bodies for backward castes needs to be extended to Lok Sabha and Assembly.

As per the Constitution every community should be given the required level of representation in every field. When he was Chief Minister made reservations for backward castes even in the cooperative sector.

The Vidyasiri scheme, which was a previous government plan and implemented for students of backward castes, has been stopped. Hostels of backward castes are being neglected. Not releasing funds for scholarships, he pointed out.

