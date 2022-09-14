Court orders FIR, probe against BSY, family members in bribery case

Bengaluru, Sep 14: The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members.
The court directed the Lokayukta police to register FIR against Yediyurappa, his son Vijayendra, minister S T Somashekar, former Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G C Prakash, Yediyurappa's grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi, businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam of Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd and one K Ravi.
The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh.
The lower court had on July 8 dismissed the complaint, as the Governor had refused to give sanction to the complainant, T J Abraham.
The HC, however, ruled that the complainant was not the competent authority to seek sanction from the Governor.
The complaint is against Yediyurappa, the then chief minister, and his family members, alleging that they obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.
