  2. Court orders FIR, probe against BSY, family members in bribery case

News Network
September 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Sep 14: The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members.

The court directed the Lokayukta police to register FIR against Yediyurappa, his son Vijayendra, minister S T Somashekar, former Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G C Prakash, Yediyurappa's grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi, businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam of Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd and one K Ravi.

The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh.

The lower court had on July 8 dismissed the complaint, as the Governor had refused to give sanction to the complainant, T J Abraham.

The HC, however, ruled that the complainant was not the competent authority to seek sanction from the Governor.

The complaint is against Yediyurappa, the then chief minister, and his family members, alleging that they obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.

September 13,2022

Kalaburgi, Sept 13: Police officials of Brhampur station have lodged a complaint against three people for playing loud DJ music with violent song in front of a masjid during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday.

Circle Inspector Sachin Chalawadi said that the organisers had played a song that would hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. 

They claimed that the organisers did not listen to the police despite the police insisting them to stop playing the song at 2 AM when the procession had reached Mehbas Masjid in Janata Bazar in the city. An FIR has been filed against the DJ provider and organisers on Sunday.

The police officials had banned DJ music after 10 AM during the Ganesh idol immersion programme but the organisers played the song Khoon Se Iss Dharti Ko Hum Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge.

"The song is objectionable and threatening. Therefore, we insisted they stop playing the song. But, they continued to play the song with a high-volume sound system. Therefore, we have booked three persons for violating noise norms and playing an inflammatory song that would hurt another community," circle inspector Sachin Chalawadi said.

September 13,2022

Kolkata, Sept 13: Violence broke out in different parts of Kolkata adjacent Howrah district, especially at the Santragachi area, following clashes between police and BJP supporters over the latter's march to the West Bengal secretariat against corruption issues on Tuesday.

Tension gripped the area as the second arm of the marching BJP supporters, led by the state BJP president in West Bengal and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar and BJP legislator, Agnimitra Paul started moving towards the state secretariat of Nabanna from Santragachi on the Howrah side.

Huge police contingent deployed there stopped the marching BJP supporters. The police resorted to baton charging and water-cannons to disperse the agitated BJP supporters, who retaliated with brickbats and bamboo poles. Many policemen were injured when BJP supporters pelted stones. Finally, the police resorted to firing of teargas shells to dispel the mob.

Being stopped from progressing further, Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Pual immediately sat down on the streets along with their supporters near Howrah Maidan and started a sit- in demonstration. Both alleged that the police, along with ruling Trinamool Congress activists, resorted to unprovoked attacks on their supporters. Later, Sukanta Majumdar was also put in the prison van.

Separate clashes were reported between the BJP supporters and the police forces at the Santragachi railway station. The saffron wing activists started picking up stones from the railway tracks pelting towards the police. The police also resorted to baton charges and teargas shell firing to control the violent mob. Some of the police personnel were also injured in the clashes.

Following the clashes, the traffic at the adjacent Kona Expressway got totally disrupted, with a large number of vehicles, including some ambulances ferrying critical patients, got stranded.

Trinamool Congress state general secretary and the party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said the BJP leaders and workers deliberately attacked the police personnel. "The BJP leaders know that they lack mass base and support in West Bengal. So, they are trying to attract attention through such violent tactics," he said.

Sukanta Majumdar said that the police had started actions against BJP workers across the state from early Tuesday morning much before the beginning of the rally. "Many of our supporters were not even allowed to board the trains coming to Kolkata this morning," he alleged. 

September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A large number of students participated in official programme of PM Narendra Modi at Gold Finch City grounds, here as district administration has declared holiday to educational institutions on account of Ganapathy immersion processions. 

PM Modi arrived at the international airport in the city to inaugurate various projects including those of NMPT and MRPL worth Rs 3,800 crore. He was welcomed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

People in large numbers started arriving at the venue, as early as 9 am, even though the event was scheduled to start in the afternoon, wherein the PM is slated to lay the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 3,800 crore.

Most of the city buses remained off roads as they were used to ferry people to the venue. With public transport hit, the movement of people in most areas other than the venue was limited.

Nearly 100 senior police officers are in the city to ensure tight security during PM's visit. In addition to 2,000 policemen, platoons of Karnataka state reserve police, anti-naxal force, city armed reserve, district armed reserve, coastal security police, rapid action force, garuda force have been deployed. In total, about 3,000 personnel from different units are in the city.

The police security at the entrance gates prevented people from even carrying umbrellas. People were even asked to remove shoes during frisking at the entrance gate. A majority of the party workers reached the venue wearing saffron shawls and caps with BJP written on it. ASHA workers and students were also seen at the venue. 

While MLAs had visited several houses asking people to attend the programme, BJP Yuva Morcha representatives had visited various colleges urging students to be present for the programme. Whenever a minister arrived, the public would start shouting ‘Modi Modi”.

