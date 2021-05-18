  1. Home
  2. Covid Care Centres for children to be set up across Karnataka amidst fears over 3rd wave

May 18, 2021

Bangaluru, May 18: Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday.

Jolle said that the facilities are proposed to be set up by the Directorate of Child Protection.

The government will identify centres up for the 0-6 and 7-18 age group affected by Covid-19 in each of the districts. While asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic children will be treated at 'Fit Facilities' attached to Covid Care Centres, serious cases will be treated at Covid-19 hospitals.

"Directions are issued to set up Peadiatric Covid wards at the district or taluk government hospitals," Jolle said. In case parents are negative and their child is positive, arrangements will be made for parents or extended family members to stay at the Fit Facility.

The Department has also drawn up a rehabilitation plan for children whose parents are either hospitalised or deceased due to Covid, she said.

The minister also warned citizens on social media messages about children being up for adoption.

"Two children are orphaned due to the pandemic, one each in Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts," she said, noting that both were with their extended family members. "Most of the contact numbers mentioned in the viral messages are fake. Children can be adopted only after due process carried out through the Child Welfare Committee."

If extended family members were willing to take care of the child, then adoption by relatives under Regulation 51 of Adoption Regulations, 2017, will be considered. If there are no extended family members or relatives are unwilling to adopt, such children will be considered for adoption under Central Adoption Resource Authority.

Siblings will not be separated during the rehabilitation of the children, the minister said. The adoption of child or children will be under the regulations of Juvenile Justice Act and related rules. 

May 9,2021

Bengaluru, May 9: The Karnataka government has clarified that weddings that have already been scheduled will be allowed to take place within homes, but the number of guests has been limited to 40. 

In an addendum issued on Saturday, the Karnataka government said that passes will be issued to the 40 guests and they can only enter the premises where the event is being held upon showing the passes.

The notification by the government said that those organising weddings will be required to submit a duly signed application along with the invitation card or any other relevant document to the concerned Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in the BBMP area or the concerned Tahsildar in the districts to obtain permission to conduct the marriage function. 

“On the receipt of the application, the Joint Commission of the BBMP Zone or Tahsildar shall issue 40 passes for each of the marriage event. Only people with passes shall be allowed to attend the marriage function and pass shall not be transferable,” the order said.

In the same notification, the government has also allowed iron ore mining for sale to the steel industry and has also permitted limestone mining for use in the cement industry.

The Karnataka government on May 7 extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. The lockdown was originally imposed from April 26 to May 12 and has been extended by two more weeks. As per the revised guidelines, one can no longer use vehicles for takeaway but home delivery services, however, will continue. 

As earlier, public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. 

May 9,2021

Bengaluru, May 9: The 17 Muslim BBMP war room staffers that were suspended from their jobs and branded as “terrorists” after a communally motivated “raid” by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya's team earlier this week, are expected to get their jobs back from May 10. 

On May 4, the MP along with MLAs Sathish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar stormed the war room and made allegations of a bed-blocking scam during which he read out the names of only Muslim staff and questioned their appointment.

The 17 were part of the 212 staffers outsourced by Crystal Infosystems and Services. Within minutes after the MP singled them out, they were branded as terrorists and many of them were picked up by the police in the night.

Sources said Crystal Infosystems and Services, the company which had outsourced the employees to the BBMP, met Thulasi Maddineni, the IAS officer who is in charge of the South Zone War room, on Saturday and requested for the reinstatement of the staffers considering that none of them were connected to the bed-blocking facility.

To a question, the officer said they have assured the company that the jobs will be restored. "The agency came and requested us to reinstate the issue. For many of the employees, it is the question of their livelihood. The request was made on Saturday. The staffers will be taken back from Monday," she said.

Shivu Naik, manager of Crystal Infosystems, said he was yet to hear from officials but the move was a good step forward considering none of the staffers provided by the company were working in the bed-blocking section. "It's definitely a welcome move. Our company had given a letter to BBMP on behalf of the employees as the job was important to them in the pandemic. I will meet the officials tomorrow," he said.

A day after Tejasvi Surya's allegations, the war room had seen attrition as many employees refused to work citing the leakage of their personal phone numbers. Surya visited them once again and apologised for the leak of numbers. His office has clarified that the MP didn't apologise for what happened to the Muslim staffers as reported by some media.

May 16,2021

RajeevSatavCong.jpg

Pune, May 16: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav, passed away in a hospital in Pune due to Cytomegalovirus, after a 23-day long battle with COVID-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

Rajiv Satav was 46-years-old and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav was fit and healthy just four weeks ago. He developed COVID-19 symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21.

He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and as his condition worsened, a week later he was put on a ventilator.

After a brief spell of recovery, his condition again deteriorated alarmingly since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early today.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that besides COVID-19, Satav was also being treated for cytomegalovirus infection and some additional complications with the help of experts. 
State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health while Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was regularly in touch with the family and the hospital.

He won from Hingoli in Marathwada in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Satav was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Gujarat. He was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.
Known for his clarity of thought, he was respected by every member of Congress and also other political parties.

A big loss

Condoling his demise, several leaders from Congress and other parties expressed their grief.

" I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
 
"Speechless!" wrote Surjewala, who remebered Satav and his first foray into politics with joining the Youth Congress.

 "A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic!" Jairam Ramesh wrote.

 Sharad Pawar also offered his condolences and said it was a sad day for the state.

 "I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

