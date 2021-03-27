  1. Home
D K Shivakumar is the worst politician; I have 11 pieces of evidence against him: Ramesh Jarkiholi

coastaldigest.com news network
March 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Accused of sexually exploiting a job aspirant woman, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi today exploded against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar calling him the worst politician. 

“Everybody now knows who the Mahan Nayaka (great leader) is and what he’s done,” Ramesh told reporters. The statement comes after the father and brother of the woman in the Jarkiholi sex clip blamed D K Shivakumar for the entire scam. 

“There isn't any politician who is worse than DK Shivakumar. He’s criminal-minded,” Ramesh said. “I have 11 pieces of evidence that I will hand over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” he said, adding that he would file a formal complaint against Shivakumar.

Ramesh used a Kannada expletive against Shivakumar multiple times, referring to him in the singular. “(Shivakumar) is unfit for politics. No one should indulge in such conspiracy politics. There’s no forgiving him for this. It’s best if (Shivakumar) retires,” he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Shivakumar had already admitted his links with Naresh Gowda, who is reportedly one of the accused in the scandal. “He has also admitted that the woman tried to meet him,” he said. 

The sex scandal, which cost Ramesh his ministerial position, has taken the rivalry to another level. 

“I will fight him next in Kanakapura,” Ramesh said, vowing to defeat Shivakumar in his turf. “I don’t fear him. I’m ready to join hands with anyone to defeat him in Kanakapura.” 

Ramesh again asserted that he had not cheated the woman. “My family has never cheated any woman. We’d rather hang ourselves,” he said. 

In all this, Ramesh pointed out that the woman belonged to an ST caste. Ramesh, too, belongs to the Valmiki ST community. “I thank the parents. If I’m wrong, let (police) kick me into jail, or the woman, or that Mahan Nayaka. It’s up to the authorities now,” Ramesh said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

KS Sayeed.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Haji KS Sayeed Karnire, a noted entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader from coastal Karnataka, passed away tonight at a private hospital in the city following brief illness. He was 80.

Hailing from a humble background in Udupi’s Karnire he went on to lead a huge company. He was the chairman of Expertise Group of Companies. 

He was also known for his charitable activities. He was the founder of the Karnire Charitable Trust. He also served as the president of Karnire Jamaat for three decades. 

His children established the Expertise Group in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

Sayeed Karnire is survived by eleven children including five daughters. 

Family sources said that his funeral rites will be carried on Saturday (March 27) noon. 

ABDUL NASER
 - 
Saturday, 27 Mar 2021

One of the noble personalities. May ALLAH forgive him and accept him in highest place of Jannah.

News Network
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of Covid vaccine in the state. "There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine," Sudhakar said.

He said the state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre by next week. Before that, an& additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flights. The government will ensure there is no shortage of vaccine, the minister was quoted as saying to reporters at Chikkaballapura by his office in a release.

Noting that the second wave of Covid-19 has begun in the state, Sudhakar said cases are increasing in several parts, and people should be vigilant and ensure that Covid protocol is followed.

"People not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for next two months," he added.

Further stating that from April 1, vaccine will be available to all citizens above 45 years, the minister said, "this will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free." He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.

News Network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: In the wake of fresh spike in covid-19 cases in the coastal belt of Karnataka, the Mangalore University has suspended the classes for post-graduation and research students from March 25 to 29.

The decision was taken after many students in the Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri tested positive for covid-19.

Hostel wardens were advised to ensure that the students stay in hostels and do not visit their houses, a circular issued by the Registrar of the University stated.

Mangalore University has 25 postgraduate departments offering 40 PG programmes.

