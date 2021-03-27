D K Shivakumar is the worst politician; I have 11 pieces of evidence against him: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Accused of sexually exploiting a job aspirant woman, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi today exploded against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar calling him the worst politician.

“Everybody now knows who the Mahan Nayaka (great leader) is and what he’s done,” Ramesh told reporters. The statement comes after the father and brother of the woman in the Jarkiholi sex clip blamed D K Shivakumar for the entire scam.

“There isn't any politician who is worse than DK Shivakumar. He’s criminal-minded,” Ramesh said. “I have 11 pieces of evidence that I will hand over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” he said, adding that he would file a formal complaint against Shivakumar.

Ramesh used a Kannada expletive against Shivakumar multiple times, referring to him in the singular. “(Shivakumar) is unfit for politics. No one should indulge in such conspiracy politics. There’s no forgiving him for this. It’s best if (Shivakumar) retires,” he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Shivakumar had already admitted his links with Naresh Gowda, who is reportedly one of the accused in the scandal. “He has also admitted that the woman tried to meet him,” he said.

The sex scandal, which cost Ramesh his ministerial position, has taken the rivalry to another level.

“I will fight him next in Kanakapura,” Ramesh said, vowing to defeat Shivakumar in his turf. “I don’t fear him. I’m ready to join hands with anyone to defeat him in Kanakapura.”

Ramesh again asserted that he had not cheated the woman. “My family has never cheated any woman. We’d rather hang ourselves,” he said.

In all this, Ramesh pointed out that the woman belonged to an ST caste. Ramesh, too, belongs to the Valmiki ST community. “I thank the parents. If I’m wrong, let (police) kick me into jail, or the woman, or that Mahan Nayaka. It’s up to the authorities now,” Ramesh said.