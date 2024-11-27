Dakshina Kannada: 3 nursing students drown in river after gathering at friend’s home

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking incident, three first-year nursing students drowned in the Phalguni River near Barkaje dam, within the Venoor police station limits, on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary reports identify the deceased as Lawrence from Moodbidri, Suraj from Belthangady, and Jaison from Vagga in Bantwal.

According to police sources, the tragedy occurred around 5:30 PM. The group of friends had gathered at a friend's house to celebrate a church feast. After lunch, five of them decided to visit the river near the dam for a swim.

While in the water, two of the students were caught in the strong current. Jaison, attempting to rescue them, was also swept away. Fire and emergency services personnel, along with the police, rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies.

This tragic event has left the community in deep sorrow.