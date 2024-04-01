In Dakshina Kannada, BJP-JDS vow to unitedly work towards strengthening Modi’s hands

  1. Home
April 2, 2024

Mangaluru: A coordination meeting of BJP-JD(S) coalition was held to discuss the Lok Sabha elections in the Dakshina Kannada constituency on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said BJP and JD(S) have joined hands to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

BJP district president Sathish Kumpala said though there were ideological differences, both parties have the same aim.

“Our main aim is the development of the district. If we join hands and work together, it will be made possible. Further, the coalition will help in controlling the corrupt Congress too,” he said. 

JD(S) district president Madhava Gowda said the party has entered the coalition with BJP to defeat the corrupt Congress and make the Viksit Bharat concept a reality. The coalition with JD(S) will help BJP increase its margin in Dakshina Kannada, he added.

JD(S) leader MB Sadashiva said, according to party supremo HD Deve Gowda, the definition of the word ‘secular’ is an ‘inclusive’ move by taking everyone along together. The coalition will work together to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

BJP Mahila Morcha units in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have said the Congress in Karnataka is anti-women. Mahila Morcha president Manjula Rao said demeaning women is part of Congress culture.

Referring to Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s sexist remarks, Rao said the remark of the veteran leader that ‘women should be limited to the kitchen’ has attracted the wrath of many people.

“Women are not limited to the kitchen. It was the BJP govt that ensured 33% reservation for women in the legislature. However, Congress has been denying opportunities for women,” she added. 

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Geethanjali Suvarna said in Udupi that voters in Karnataka will teach a lesson to the Congress in the LS election. “Minister Priyank Kharge has been attacking women through demeaning statements. The Congress govt follows an anti-women policy in the state. Women will reject Congress in the state,” said Suvarna.

March 26,2024

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two suspects in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the two suspects were in direct contact with the suspected bomber.

The NIA sleuths have picked up the suspects from an area in the state capital. However, a statement is yet to be made by the NIA in this regard.

Even as the investigating agencies, both NIA and state special wing CCB teams have launched an extensive search operation in various states, the bomber has remained elusive. The authorities had obtained the bomber’s images and videos from CCTV footage on March 1, soon after the incident.

Sources said that the sleuths were suspecting that the bomber had come from Tamil Nadu and was staying in a neighbouring state for two months before carrying out the blast.

The hair samples of the accused were gathered from the hat of the accused which he abandoned in Bengaluru near a religious place. The authorities have sent the samples for the DNA testing and were hoping for a breakthrough.

The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast took place on March 1 on the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) road in the Brookfield area. Low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to carry out the blast and nine persons were injured in the incident.

March 29,2024

Dozens of people have lost their lives and sustained injuries when Israeli military aircraft carried out a string of aerial assaults on targets near the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, according to Syrian officials.

Citing an unnamed military source, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that “the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack at approximately 1:45 a.m. local time on Friday (March 29) from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo.”

It added that “civilians and military personnel” had been killed and wounded in the strikes.

SANA noted that Israeli drone strikes had targeted civilians in Aleppo and its suburbs. It did not give an exact number for the casualties.

Two security sources said the strikes on Aleppo early on Friday killed 33 civilians and military personnel.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes.

Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once its commercial center, has come under such attacks in the past that led to the closure of its international airport. Friday's strike did not affect the airport.

On Thursday evening, Syrian media outlets reported Israeli airstrikes near the capital Damascus saying it wounded two civilians.

The Israeli regime often conducts airstrikes on military installations in Syria, particularly those belonging to the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been instrumental in supporting the Syrian army in its battle against terrorists backed by foreign entities.

The Tel Aviv regime does not acknowledge its military actions within Syrian territories, which is widely interpreted as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s triumph over terrorism.

Since the onset of foreign-backed militancy in Syria in 2011, the Israeli regime has stood as a staunch supporter of terrorist factions that are in opposition to the democratically-elected leadership of President Bashar al-Assad.

The recent strikes also come amid an upsurge in Israel’s acts of aggression against Syria and its ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has killed at least 32,552 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

March 26,2024

Mangaluru: Officials from Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station in Mangaluru have arrested a man for allegedly engaging in an online fraud by deceiving a person on the pretext of offering a part-time job. The arrested is Saddam Gauri alias Bavuri, 30, from Rajasthan.

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the CEN police received a complaint regarding an online scam related to a part-time job offer.

Police registered a case under sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, along with IPC Section 420. The complainant had received a link via WhatsApp from an unknown number, purportedly offering a part-time job opportunity.

Upon clicking the link, the complainant was instructed to complete certain tasks to earn money. However, during the process, the complainant incurred a loss of Rs 1.1 lakh.

Following an investigation into the matter, the CEN police successfully arrested the suspect and presented him before the court. In the course of arrest, police seized two mobile phones, eight debit cards, four bank cheque books, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other relevant documents from the accused.

The arrest was made possible through the efforts of CEN station inspector Shyam Sundar and his team, under the guidance of City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) ACP Ravish Nayak and DCP Siddharth Goyal.

