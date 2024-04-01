In Dakshina Kannada, BJP-JDS vow to unitedly work towards strengthening Modi’s hands

Mangaluru: A coordination meeting of BJP-JD(S) coalition was held to discuss the Lok Sabha elections in the Dakshina Kannada constituency on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said BJP and JD(S) have joined hands to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

BJP district president Sathish Kumpala said though there were ideological differences, both parties have the same aim.

“Our main aim is the development of the district. If we join hands and work together, it will be made possible. Further, the coalition will help in controlling the corrupt Congress too,” he said.

JD(S) district president Madhava Gowda said the party has entered the coalition with BJP to defeat the corrupt Congress and make the Viksit Bharat concept a reality. The coalition with JD(S) will help BJP increase its margin in Dakshina Kannada, he added.

JD(S) leader MB Sadashiva said, according to party supremo HD Deve Gowda, the definition of the word ‘secular’ is an ‘inclusive’ move by taking everyone along together. The coalition will work together to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

BJP Mahila Morcha units in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have said the Congress in Karnataka is anti-women. Mahila Morcha president Manjula Rao said demeaning women is part of Congress culture.

Referring to Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s sexist remarks, Rao said the remark of the veteran leader that ‘women should be limited to the kitchen’ has attracted the wrath of many people.

“Women are not limited to the kitchen. It was the BJP govt that ensured 33% reservation for women in the legislature. However, Congress has been denying opportunities for women,” she added.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Geethanjali Suvarna said in Udupi that voters in Karnataka will teach a lesson to the Congress in the LS election. “Minister Priyank Kharge has been attacking women through demeaning statements. The Congress govt follows an anti-women policy in the state. Women will reject Congress in the state,” said Suvarna.