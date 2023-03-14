Dakshina Kannada: NRI’s teenage daughter dies of ‘suspected dengue fever’

Mangaluru, Mar 14: A teenage girl student of a pre university college at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district reportedly died of high fever, suspected to be dengue.

The deceased has been identified as Misriya (17), the second daughter of Mayyaddi and Ramlath couple from Jyotinagar area in Moodbidri. She was a science stream student of first PUC at a private college.

She was suffering from high fever since some days and died on Sunday late night. It is learnt that the girl was suffering from high fever for past few days. According to sources, she breathed her last as her white blood cells dropped drastically.

It is suspected that this is a case of dengue. However, only the test report will confirm the exact cause of the death.

Mayyaddi, who works in a gulf country, had come down to native place after knowing that his daughter was suffering from fever.

Taluk health officer Dr Sujay Bhandary said, “If dengue and malaria cases are admitted to government hospitals, we get immediate information. However, from private hospitals, only when the report is sent to Malaria centre we come to know of the case and take suitable survey. Misriya’s death case is yet to be reported to the Malaria centre.

“So far this year, no death is reported in Moodbidri taluk due to dengue. If this is confirmed, then it will be the first case. We will investigate the case and take suitable action immediately,” he said.