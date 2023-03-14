  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: NRI’s teenage daughter dies of ‘suspected dengue fever’

March 14, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 14: A teenage girl student of a pre university college at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district reportedly died of high fever, suspected to be dengue. 

The deceased has been identified as Misriya (17), the second daughter of Mayyaddi and Ramlath couple from Jyotinagar area in Moodbidri. She was a science stream student of first PUC at a private college. 

She was suffering from high fever since some days and died on Sunday late night. It is learnt that the girl was suffering from high fever for past few days. According to sources, she breathed her last as her white blood cells dropped drastically. 

It is suspected that this is a case of dengue. However, only the test report will confirm the exact cause of the death.  

Mayyaddi, who works in a gulf country, had come down to native place after knowing that his daughter was suffering from fever.

Taluk health officer Dr Sujay Bhandary said, “If dengue and malaria cases are admitted to government hospitals, we get immediate information. However, from private hospitals, only when the report is sent to Malaria centre we come to know of the case and take suitable survey. Misriya’s death case is yet to be reported to the Malaria centre.

“So far this year, no death is reported in Moodbidri taluk due to dengue. If this is confirmed, then it will be the first case. We will investigate the case and take suitable action immediately,” he said.

March 12,2023

Mandya, Mar 12: The police and agencies deputed to ensure the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mandya got the T-shirt removed from a boy who had come to attend the public rally on Sunday.

The boy was wearing a black T-shirt and had come to attend the rally with his mother. The police stopped him and asked his mother to remove his T-shirt as it was black.

The mother removed it and took his son topless inside the premises where the rally was planned. The mother again put the T-shirt on her boy after passing through the metal detectors.

 But, the police personnel rushed to her and told her that they can not allow the boy inside with the black T-shirt due to protocols.

The mother had to remove her son's black T-shirt again and took him inside topless. The police maintained that they could not take chances with the protocols.

March 10,2023

Hassan, Mar 10: Seventy-eight-year-old Hiregowda of Alur taluk, Hassan district, became the first victim of H3N2 virus infection in Karnataka, according to District Health Officer Dr Shivaswamy.

Hiregowda was suffering from fever, throat pain, cough, and other symptoms for a few days in February. His throat swab and samples were sent to the lab for testing. But he succumbed on March 1.

Health screening is being conducted in and around the villages. Those suffering from any symptoms of viral fever and infection have been subjected to further screening. The throat swabs have been sent for testing, Shivaswamy said.

Six cases of the virus have been identified so far in Hassan district. The virus is primarily affecting children below 15 years and senior citizens. They have been advised to be cautious and undergo medical checkups in case of any symptoms, the DHO said.

The health department has directed its personnel to keep a eye on those above 60 years and suffering from diabetes and other comorbidities.

The department has been directed to conduct medical screening for the next 14 days, around the farmhouse, where Hiregowda was living and measures are being taken, the DHO said.

February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Seeking to give a boost to its campaign for the Assembly polls round the corner in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday will launch its 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre' from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or "Rathas" with the party's central leaders set to give it a headstart.

BJP National President J P Nadda will kick-start the 'yatre' from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off another Yatre on March 2 from Nandagad in Belagavi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to launch the third and fourth yatras that will start from Basavakalyana in Bidar district and Avathy in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, on March 3, in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister and BJP's Parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, party's state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and national General Secretary C T Ravi are among those expected to take part in the launch of the yatras. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday, Bommai said, "PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have been visiting the state already. Union Ministers Dharmandra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are poll in-charges too have visited. Many other important leaders too will visit the state for campaigning."

The Ratha Yatras that will begin on March 1, 2 and 3 will cover all the Assembly constituencies, he said, adding that "during this yatre too many party leaders will be visiting the state." According to party leaders, more than 50 state and national leaders will take part in this campaign, which will cover all 31 districts and 224 constituencies of the state, where elections are due by May.

The tours will cover 8,000 km, along which the party has planned over 80 rallies, 74 public meetings and about 150 road shows, they said, adding that it is expected to "touch" about four crore people. The 20 days 'yatre' will culminate with a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The yatre that will begin from four different places will consist of 10-12 leaders in each of them. All the four places of historical or religious importance seem to have been chosen for the start of yatras -- Basavakalyana is a holy place for the Lingayats, while Nandgad (where memorial of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna is located) and Avathy (birthplace of NadaPrabhu Kempegowda) are reportedly picked with an eye on Kuruba and Vokkaliga communities.

The Male Mahadeshwara Hills, where Nadda will kickstart the Yatre tomorrow is a religious place, which is of importance to SC/ST communities. The specially designed four "Rathas" are buses, 30-ft in height and eight-ft in width. They have a place on the top where the leaders can stand and deliver speeches. They also have facilities to charge mobiles, home theatre, audio systems, cameras, LED display and a generator for power backup, among others. 

