  Decision on Dakshina Kannada, 4 other district soon, says CM as classes 9-12 reopen in rest of Karnataka

August 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where Covid test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai likened the reopening to freedom for students from Covid-19. "Students are very happy. It's like, they have got a freedom today from Covid-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th and 12 it's a real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told reporters after visiting a few schools in the city. He said students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but here in the physical classes they can interact with their teachers better.

Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends, the Chief Minister said. Bommai told teachers, staff and students to follow Covid-19 norms.

"There will be an experts' committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things -- one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to eighth standard," the Chief Minister explained.

At an event here, Bommai said if the reopening of schools become successful, August 23 will be celebrated as Education Day just as September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. He also said that this day is important as it will liberate children from Covid-19. The government decided to start the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The TAC had said that the teachers and other staff in the schools and PU colleges should be vaccinated first. Further, it said the classrooms should be sanitised, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained and everyone should wear masks compulsorily. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh visited a few schools in the city and interacted with students.

The government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru as Covid-19 positivity rate is above two per cent in these districts, government sources said. On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district in-charge ministers visited a few schools in their respective districts on Monday. In November 2020, degree colleges were opened and later in January 2021, 10th and pre-university colleges were opened for a brief period. The experiment could not continue for long as the second wave had hit the country and Karnataka was among the worst affected states reporting over 50,000 cases and about 500 fatalities daily.

August 11,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Dozens of men belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal today attempted to lay siege to the house of B M Basha, son of former MLA B A Idinabba located at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The development comes days after a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house over alleged terror links of the one of the family members. NIA also has seized the passport of a woman member of the family who supposedly got converted to Islam from Hinduism. 

Local police intervened to prevent the agitators from forcefully entering the house and took them to custody. VHP regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell was among those who were briefly detained by the cops. 

The agitators accused the family members of late Idinabba of indulging in so called ‘love jihad’ and urged the people of Ullal to boycott the family. 

Two days ago, Mr Pumpwell had announced that the saffron groups would hold a placard protest in Ullal between 7.30am and 9am. Mr Pumpwell went on to claim that the coastal region has been witnessing anti-national activities. 

“The recent arrest of former MLA’s kin by the NIA proves that the anti-nationals have made the coastal region their centre of activities. Hindu community should wake up against such terror activities,” he said.

August 17,2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to fearlessly join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents' takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Older generations remember their ultraconservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims” Samangani said. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Across Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross said thousands had been wounded in the fighting. Security forces and politicians handed over their provinces and bases without a fight, likely believing the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban. The last American troops had planned to withdraw at the end of the month.

“The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

A resolute US President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American forces and acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images unfolding in Kabul. Biden said he faced a choice between honouring a previously negotiated withdrawal agreement or sending thousands more troops back to begin a third decade of war.

“After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

Talks appeared to be continuing between the Taliban and several Afghan government officials, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council. President Ashraf Ghani earlier fled the country amid the Taliban advance and his whereabouts remain unknown.

An official with direct knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to brief journalists, said senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi had arrived in Kabul from Qatar. Muttaqi is a former higher education minister during the Taliban's last rule. Muttaqi had begun making contact with Afghan political leaders even before Ghani fled. 

August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

