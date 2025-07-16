  1. Home
  2. ‘Digital arrest’ fraud strikes Mangaluru again: Woman loses over ₹61 lakh to cyber scammers

‘Digital arrest’ fraud strikes Mangaluru again: Woman loses over ₹61 lakh to cyber scammers

News Network
July 17, 2025

Mangaluru, July 17: In a distressing case that highlights the growing menace of cybercrime, a woman in Mangaluru was duped of ₹61.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam. The incident unfolded over a period of nearly three weeks, leaving the family shocked and the police urging the public to remain vigilant.

"Police Officers"

According to police reports, the woman received a call on June 19 from an unknown person who introduced himself as "Investigation Officer Sandeep" from Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. Speaking fluently in English, the caller claimed that the complainant’s identity had been used in serious crimes including human trafficking and drug smuggling. He also alleged that her Canara Bank account was being used for money laundering.

To intensify the pressure, the caller warned her not to speak about the matter with anyone, especially her husband, or else he could lose his job. Later the same day, she received multiple follow-up calls from other individuals.

On June 20, the woman received a WhatsApp video call from another man claiming to be "Investigation Officer Mohit Kumar." He repeated the earlier accusations and asked her to provide her PAN card and bank account details under the pretext of account verification. She was then instructed to transfer money to a series of bank accounts, with the assurance that the funds would be returned after verification.

Psychological Manipulation 

Out of fear and confusion, and under immense psychological pressure, the woman followed the instructions without informing her family. Between June 21 and July 9, she transferred ₹61.2 lakh in phases through RTGS to various accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When the demands for more money continued even after these large transfers, the woman finally confided in her husband and children. Realizing she had been deceived, the family approached the authorities. A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

What Is a Digital Arrest Scam?

A "digital arrest" scam involves fraudsters posing as law enforcement or government officials, accusing the victim of being involved in serious crimes and placing them under so-called "digital surveillance." They isolate the victim emotionally, threaten legal consequences, and coerce them into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

How to Protect Yourself

Mangaluru police have issued an advisory asking the public to stay alert and informed. Below are essential precautions:

Do:
•    Disconnect immediately if someone claims you're under investigation.
•    Contact the official number of the police or concerned agency to verify any such call.
•    Inform your family or close contacts if you're being threatened or asked to transfer money.
•    Report such incidents to the nearest police station or to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Don’t:
•    Do not trust unknown callers claiming to be from police or investigation agencies.
•    Never share your PAN, bank details, OTPs, or personal documents over phone or messaging apps.
•    Do not transfer money based on verbal instructions from strangers.

A Serious Warning for All

This case serves as a powerful reminder that cyber fraud is evolving rapidly and no one is immune to its traps. The victim here was systematically manipulated through fear, isolation, and official-sounding threats.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and tracking the bank accounts used in the scam. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to remain cautious, talk openly about suspicious calls, and act fast to avoid becoming victims of similar fraud.

If in doubt, pause, verify, and protect yourself.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more key accused in a massive overseas job visa scam that duped nearly 300 job seekers and siphoned off over ₹4.5 crore.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in the case has now risen to three.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the two newly arrested as: Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, alias Anil Patil (34), from Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra.

How the Scam Worked

According to the police, the accused opened an office in Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, under the name: Hireglow Elegant Overseas International (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Using newspaper advertisements and false promises of guaranteed overseas jobs, the suspects allegedly lured hundreds of job seekers. Victims were charged hefty amounts for visa processing and placement services, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that at least 289 individuals were defrauded, with the total loss amounting to approximately ₹4.5 crore. No genuine visas were issued to any of the victims.

Legal Action and Previous Arrest

The case is being pursued under sections 316(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was initially registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested Masiwulla Khan, a Mumbai-based accomplice, who is currently in judicial custody. The latest arrests are believed to be of the prime accused in the case.

More Arrests Likely

Both newly arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests, as the investigation continues into the full extent of the racket and whether more victims or agents are involved.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: In a chilling reminder of how fear and impersonation can override rationality, a Mangaluru woman was allegedly defrauded of a staggering ₹3.16 crore by cybercriminals posing as senior law enforcement officials and a public prosecutor.

This incident underscores the urgent need for public awareness about increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams, where fraudsters exploit legal jargon and fear tactics to drain victims financially.

According to a complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on June 5 when the woman received a call from an individual claiming to be Inspector Anu Sharma from the National Cyber Response Portal (NCRP). The caller informed her that a SIM card was allegedly purchased in her husband’s name and was being used for sending fraudulent messages and suspicious links.

The call was transferred multiple times — first to a so-called sub-inspector Mohan Kumar from ‘Sahar Police Station’ in Mumbai, who gathered personal details, and then to someone identifying himself as Public Prosecutor Deepak Venkata Ramana. The supposed prosecutor convinced the woman that her and her husband’s bank accounts were under scrutiny and needed to be “verified” through urgent fund transfers.

The complainant was threatened to maintain complete secrecy and promised that all transferred amounts would be refunded once the verification process was complete. Gripped by fear and manipulated through psychological pressure, she allegedly made a series of RTGS transfers between June 10 and June 27, totaling ₹3,16,52,142, into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Once the funds were drained, the fraudsters cut all communication and blocked the victim’s number. Only after she confided in her children did she realise that she had been conned.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Why this matters:

This case highlights a disturbing trend in digital fraud, where scammers combine technology with fearmongering and impersonation to bypass even the most cautious minds. Authorities urge the public to be extremely wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from police, banks, or legal institutions — especially when money is demanded under the guise of investigation or legal procedure.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2025

pilots.jpg

A month after the tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed over 270 people, a preliminary investigation has revealed a chilling mid-air mystery: the aircraft’s engine fuel switches were inexplicably turned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just seconds after takeoff—cutting off fuel to both engines and dooming the flight within moments.

In the final moments captured on the cockpit voice recorder, one of the pilots was heard asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other pilot replied, “I didn’t.”

This haunting exchange is now at the centre of India’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

The 15-page report, released Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), sheds light on a puzzling chain of events aboard the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. Data from the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) indicates that both engines’ fuel control switches were manually moved to CUTOFF within seconds of each other—an act that immediately terminated fuel supply to the engines.

Startlingly, the switches were then flipped back to RUN, suggesting the pilots tried desperately to recover the aircraft—but it was too late. The voice recorder went silent seconds later. The aircraft was airborne for just 32 seconds.

Shortly after, a panicked MAYDAY call was transmitted by one of the pilots. Air Traffic Control responded, asking for the call sign—but received no answer. Moments later, the aircraft nosedived and exploded outside the airport boundary, crashing into a hostel for medical students. Only one person aboard survived. Nearly 30 people on the ground were also killed.

The report confirms that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flying hours, was at the controls. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. Both were certified fit and well-rested.

Investigators found no signs of sabotage but highlighted a known FAA advisory about a potential flaw in fuel control switch installations. A past bulletin warned that switches on some Boeing aircraft may be installed with a disabled locking mechanism—though it was not deemed an "unsafe condition" at the time.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup system used in case of dual engine failure, deployed immediately after takeoff, as seen on CCTV footage—confirming total power loss. No bird strike or foreign object interference was observed.

In a chilling parallel, the report recalls a 1980s Delta Air Lines incident in which a pilot accidentally cut off engine fuel—but managed to restart mid-air due to higher altitude. The Air India crew wasn’t so lucky.

The AAIB is expected to conduct deeper forensic analysis into the fuel switch mechanism and crew inputs. Until then, one question echoes louder than ever: “Why did you cut off?”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.