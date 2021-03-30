  1. Home
  DKS hits out at govt for openly supporting accused in alleged sex-for-job scam

March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was supporting and standing behind former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been accused of involvement in the sex scandal that has rocked the state politics.

"I have nothing to say on this, it is honourable Minister (former Minister) who is involved, which all of you have seen through your eyes, the government is supporting him.. I don't know why the government is behind him, this also shows police's inability," Shivakumar told reporters in Kalaburagi to a question.

Asked whether SIT has issued any notice to him as he has been named by the woman's parents, he said, "why will it? (SIT issue notice to me).. even if it gives, most welcome, if they call me, whatever I know I will answer. I will cooperate."

The family of the woman in the purported sex video has repeatedly blamed Shivakumar for the sex scandal, accusing him of playing "dirty politics" by using their daughter. They have accused Shivakumar of keeping their daughter at an undisclosed location and pressuring her to issue statements. Noting that he doesn't want to comment much on the issue and the law will take its own course, Shivakumar said he wants to focus on the April 17 by-election.

Asked whether there was any pressure on the woman's parents to name him, he said, "let them do whatever they want for their convenience, investigation will happen, I don't want to speak much."

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal. While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was fake, the woman has accused him of sexually using her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job. 

March 22,2021
March 22,2021

JumaMasjid.jpg

A historic mosque located at Kalbadevi, an old neighbourhood in Mumbai, for the first time opened its doors for “non-Muslim brothers” on March 21, 2021, as part of its efforts to bridge the gap between communities.

Dozens of people from different faiths were taken around the 18th-century structure of Juma Masjid, showcasing everything from the pond located in the downstairs main courtyard, to the large minarets that flanked either side of the mosque. 
  
The visitors were guided into the main prayer room and shown the minbar: a white, hollow pillar-like structure, once used by the imam to give the call for azaan. Those assembled were also given a demonstration of how the namaz is offered. 

One of the people conducting the tour explained the different postures that the namaz incorporates and their respective meanings. “A unique thing about namaz is that while praying, a king and a pauper can be standing next to each other without any discrimination. Equality is one of the highest virtues of Islam.”

According to Shoaib Khatib, chairman of the Jumma Masjid Bombay Trust, “The main idea behind starting this tour is to bridge the gap between different communities. These are tough times in today’s political environment…where some people have made a gap between Hindus and Muslims for their own political advantage. Ours is an effort to bridge this gap—and what better ground to do so than at our masjid, where our non-muslim brothers can be brought and shown what exactly is Islam and what does it teach.”

“Our country is beautiful—it has given each and every citizen the right to practice and preach whichever religion they choose. But there are some people present in all religions, whose actions give the entire faith a bad name. It must be remembered that the actions of the individual are different and from the actions of the entire faith,” he added.

March 17,2021
March 17,2021

flightdelivery.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

"Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

March 19,2021
March 19,2021

accidenent.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19: A man from Dakshina Kannad lost his life and two others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Ravoof (22) from Harekala Aiku near Ullal in Mangaluru. 

Shakir from Pavoor Harekala suffered grievous injuries, while a youth from Natekal here escaped with minor nicks and cuts.

It is said that a lorry in which the youths were transporting fish from Odisha to Mangaluru met with and accident in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. 

The ill-fated vehicle, which had left a fisheries port in Odisha on Wednesday morning and had covered a distance of about 450 km when the accident occurred.

The lorry was expected to reach Mangaluru on Friday, March 19. The mortal remains is being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. 

