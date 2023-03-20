DKS urges Swamiji to take lead against BJP’s communal agenda in Karnataka

  1. Home
March 20, 2023

Belagavi, Mar 20: KPCC president DK Shivakumar said he appealed to Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt to take lead against BJP’s communal agenda of creating disturbance in the society, through imaginary characters Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, claiming that both have killed Tipu Sultan.

He said Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji along with seers from other communities and Kannada organisations in Karnataka should undertake a movement against "acts of tampering" with history and giving a wrong message to the society. 

Shivakumar alleged BJP leaders are trying to hurt sentiments of the people by tampering with the history in a false way and said it is condemnable.

"There was a history and gazetteer about the life and death of Tipu Sultan while BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje were attempting to present wrong imaginative history," he said.

Shivakumar said that Tipu Sultan was killed 200 years ago, but now BJP wants to give a new twist to the history by stating that Urigowda and Nanjegowda killed him. "We too have read the history of Tipu Sultan and no such persons existed. It's the imagination of BJP leaders and now they want to make a film on their story."

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji should oppose such acts and stage a movement against them by taking seers of different communities and Kannada organisations with him.

"The acts of BJP leaders were to tamper with history and anti-Hindu. Wrong history was propagated by BJP's 'WhatsApp university'. The seer should not talk with the producer or director of the film or enter into any compromise. I have held talks with the seer over the phone and have been making an appeal through media,'' he stated.

Shivakumar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai panicked after Congress commenced the announcement of its guarantees to the people if voted to power. 

"Bommai has been announcing schemes now which should have been implemented earlier. Now, elections could be announced anytime and he has been announcing programmes for women and youth after Congress announced them. Instead, they should have been made part of the BJPs election manifesto. BJP has been following the line of thinking of Congress," he said.

"Congress has been fixing the narrative for the Assembly election while the BJP's narrative was corruption. BJP has given the most corrupt government in the country and does not have any concern for youth and women," he added.

"Corruption in employment has led to youth being deprived of opportunities. There was the involvement of a minister and officials in corruption and MLAs acted as a conduit. BJP had been demanding evidence of corruption and Lokyukta has given it," he further said.

March 17,2023

engineer.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 17: A junior engineer of Mulki town panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district, declared guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income, was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Junior engineer N K Padmanabha.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment, Judge Jakati said. 

The Lokayukta police received a complaint about the amassing of wealth by Padmanabha in 2015. Accordingly, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2). 

Lokayukta police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi conducted an investigation and inspector Bharathi G submitted a chargesheet to the court.

March 14,2023

yusuffali.jpg

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Managing Director and Chairman of LuLu Group International, M. A. Yusuff Ali for questioning in connection with its probe in the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission housing complex scam.

The LIFE Mission house plan is part of government housing schemes in Kerala to provide shelter to landless and homeless people in Kerala. It’s a joint venture with Kerala government and private firms from United Arab Emirates. The target is to build 4.3 lakh LIFE mission homes in five years. Under the LIFE mission project, housing complexes will be built with all modern amenities and provisions will be made for the beneficiaries, to pursue their livelihoods.

The UAE-based Yusuff Ali, who hails from Kerala, has been called for questioning on March 16 by the ED. According to ED sources, Ali was earlier called on March 1 but did not appear at the ED office.

Ali’s LuLu Group is known for establishing the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu shopping malls.

On Saturday, the ED arrested M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala chief minister, in connection with the Life Mission scam, and was later admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.

The Life Mission scam pertains to bribes that were allegedly taken from the builders of the government’s flagship housing project in Wadakkanchery town in Thrissur.

Houses were to be built for 140 families in the region at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore out of the Rs 20 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The CBI had in 2020 filed an FIR in a Kochi court under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 35 of FCRA on a complaint by then Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, the Managing Director of Unitac Builder, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as second accused.

The two companies had undertaken the construction based on the agreement entered with them by Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, which had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore towards the Life Mission project.

The Congress has been alleging that there was corruption in the selection of the contractor by Red Crescent.

However, the Life Mission CEO had submitted before the court that Unitac and Sane Ventures had undertaken the construction based on the agreement entered into with them by Red Crescent and had directly accepted foreign contributions from Red Crescent, which is a foreign agency.

The CEO has also contended that the companies which signed an agreement with the Red Crescent do not come under the categories of persons prohibited from receiving any foreign contribution as per Section 3 of FCRA.

March 9,2023

Chennai, Mar 9: Defections from the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP continued on Wednesday as 13 party functionaries, including an IT wing office bearer quit the saffron organisation.

Orathi Anbarasu, IT wing chief of the party's Chennai west unit and 12 others quit the party but made it clear they would not join the ruling DMK. They would follow the political path of their "leader" and former State IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar, who had also quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK.

A couple of other party functionaries had also left the BJP and joined the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK which has led to a war of words between the two allies. In a statement, Anbarasu said he had been in the BJP for long and said he did not want to fall prey to "conspiracies " in the party and was therefore quitting it.

Meanwhile, responding to a query raised by mediapersons in Coimbatore, BJP State president K Annamalai said that the issue of some second or third rung leaders leaving the party has taken a bigger dimension, as other parties were keenly watching the developments in BJP.

"There are possibilities of some big leaders leaving BJP and big leaders coming to the party after three months," he said. Annamalai said that he had not joined BJP to have a MP or MLA tag behind his name but for the growth of the party.

