DYFI state convention resolves to fight against communalism, casteism, CAA and UCC

Mangaluru: The 12th Karnataka state convention of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) resolved to oppose casteism, communalism, and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

At the valedictory of the three-day convention held at Thokkottu on Tuesday, February 27, the DYFI declared communalism as an evil in the society that promotes hatred and triggers intolerance.

“Communalism has been made a tool to gain political power by raking religious sentiments. There is a need to fight against it. Meanwhile, the implementation of CAA will affect the unity and integrity of the nation. The concept of CAA and UCC are unconstitutional. Hence, those laws should be repealed,” the convention demanded.

All the vacant posts should be filled and thereby youth should be given jobs. While the sanctioned posts in the state are 7.3 lakh, 2.8 lakh are lying vacant. Under the central govt, out of 40 lakh sanctioned posts, 9.6 lakh are lying vacant. The number of job aspirants keeps rising every year. For every 1,000 people, there are 36 unemployed in Karnataka, the resolution noted, adding that despite the Supreme Court’s order, daily wage labourers and outsourced employees are not given equal pay.

Welcoming the state govt’s Yuva Nidhi scheme that provides financial support to the unemployed youth, the DYFI urged that all youth, who have failed to get a job in the last several years, should be brought under the purview of the scheme. The conference also resolved to oppose atrocities on women and girls. The recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee should be implemented to allow for faster trials and harsher punishments for sexual assault against women and the PCPNDT Act also should be implemented effectively in the state.

Further, the DYFI also resolved to demand reservations in the private sector and welfare schemes for the Gulf expatriates. Condemning attacks on freedom of speech and minorities, the DYFI state committee demanded stringent laws to maintain harmony, unity, and integrity in Karnataka.

