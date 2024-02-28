  1. Home
  2. DYFI state convention resolves to fight against communalism, casteism, CAA and UCC

DYFI state convention resolves to fight against communalism, casteism, CAA and UCC

News Network
February 28, 2024

DyFi.jpg

Mangaluru: The 12th Karnataka state convention of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) resolved to oppose casteism, communalism, and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

At the valedictory of the three-day convention held at Thokkottu on Tuesday, February 27, the DYFI declared communalism as an evil in the society that promotes hatred and triggers intolerance.

“Communalism has been made a tool to gain political power by raking religious sentiments. There is a need to fight against it. Meanwhile, the implementation of CAA will affect the unity and integrity of the nation. The concept of CAA and UCC are unconstitutional. Hence, those laws should be repealed,” the convention demanded.

All the vacant posts should be filled and thereby youth should be given jobs. While the sanctioned posts in the state are 7.3 lakh, 2.8 lakh are lying vacant. Under the central govt, out of 40 lakh sanctioned posts, 9.6 lakh are lying vacant. The number of job aspirants keeps rising every year. For every 1,000 people, there are 36 unemployed in Karnataka, the resolution noted, adding that despite the Supreme Court’s order, daily wage labourers and outsourced employees are not given equal pay.

Welcoming the state govt’s Yuva Nidhi scheme that provides financial support to the unemployed youth, the DYFI urged that all youth, who have failed to get a job in the last several years, should be brought under the purview of the scheme. The conference also resolved to oppose atrocities on women and girls. The recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee should be implemented to allow for faster trials and harsher punishments for sexual assault against women and the PCPNDT Act also should be implemented effectively in the state.

Further, the DYFI also resolved to demand reservations in the private sector and welfare schemes for the Gulf expatriates. Condemning attacks on freedom of speech and minorities, the DYFI state committee demanded stringent laws to maintain harmony, unity, and integrity in Karnataka.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2024

patanjali.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 27, put a complete ban on Patanjali Ayurved from advertising its products and cautioned the firm from making any statements to media.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

“The entire country is taken for a ride! You wait for two years when the Acts says this (misleading advertisements) is prohibited,” Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, and ordered the Centre to file an affidavit explaining the steps it has taken to ensure compliance.

Coming down heavily on Patanjali, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said, “You had the courage and guts to come up with this advertisement after the order of this Court! And then you come up with this advertisement. Permanent relief, what do you mean by permanent relief? Is it a cure? We are going to pass a very, very strict order.”

The top court issued the band while hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev, founder of Patanjali, against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

On November 21 last year, the counsel representing the company had assured the apex court that henceforth there shall not be any violation of law, especially relating to advertising or branding of products, and no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy of Patanjali products or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form.

The apex court had then cautioned the company, co-founded by Ramdev and dealing in herbal products, against making “false” and “misleading” claims in advertisements about its medicines as cure of several diseases.

“All such false and misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved have to stop immediately. The Court will take any such infraction very seriously, and the Court will also consider imposing costs to the extent of Rs. 1 crores on every product regarding which a false claim is made that it can “cure” a particular disease,” Justice Amanullah orally said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 16,2024

hafeeza.jpg

Puttur, Feb 16: A pre-university college student died of cardiac arrest in her sleep near Karvelu of Nekkiladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Uppinangady in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Hafeeza (17), daughter of local businessman Muhammad Dawood.

Hafeeza had previously attended the Indian School of Uppinangady and was currently pursuing her second PU Science at St Philomena College, Puttur.

It is learnt that that she had been studying until late at night on Wednesday and then slept. However, when she did not wake up on Thursday morning, her family members went to check on her and tragically discovered that she had passed away.

Hafeeza is survived by her parents and three brothers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 19,2024

putin.jpg

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Washington, Berlin, London and Kiev with nuclear attacks if Russia is forced to retreat from Ukraine.

Medvedev, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote on Telegram on Sunday that if Moscow is forced to give up Ukrainian territory it has taken control of, it will “not hesitate” to make a “difficult decision.”

“Attempts to restore Russia’s 1991 borders will lead only to one thing — a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kiev, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad,” he wrote.

He added that Russia will have “enough guts” to take action if the country is “on the verge of extinction.”

“It’s better to return everything before it’s too late. Or we will return it ourselves with maximum losses for the enemy. Like in Avdiivka,” he concluded.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from the country’s eastern town of Avdiivka after a yearlong battle.

Earlier this month, Medvedev also took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize NATO allies for their “dangerous babbling” about a potential wider war with Russia.

“The response will be asymmetrical,” he wrote. “To defend our country’s territorial integrity, ballistic and cruise missiles carrying special warheads will be put to use. It is based on our military doctrine documents and is well known to all. And this is exactly that very Apocalypse. The end to everything.”

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 to defend the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev, and also to “de-Nazify” its neighbor.

In the same year, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson joined the Russian Federation after holding referendums.

Putin said at the time that Kiev and its backers have to respect the will of the people, vowing to defend the Russian land with all means.

The US-led Western alliance has vowed to back Kiev for as long as the war against Russia continues, flooding Ukraine with weapons and munitions, which Russia says will only prolong the war.

In May 2022, Medvedev said that if the West supplied Ukraine with weapons, the move would increase “the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.