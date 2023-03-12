Eshwarappa does it again! Here’s what he said on hearing Azaan during BJP rally in Mangaluru

  1. Home
News Network
March 13, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 13: Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa once again made a provocative remarks on using loudspeakers for Azaan which is likely to once again stoke a debate on it.

Eshwarappa, who was addressing a gathering during BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra held in Mangaluru’s Kavoor on Sunday, paused his speech on hearing azaan from a nearby mosque for a second but was quick in taking objection to the sound.

"In temples, girls and women offer prayers and bhajans. We are religious, but we don't use loudspeakers. If you have to call for prayers using loudspeakers, it means Allah is deaf," he said.

He further said Azaan gives him a headache and added that the Supreme Court's judgment is due, and this issue will come to an end one day.

The use of loudspeakers for Azaan has been a hot topic with many people complaining of disturbance. The Supreme Court had in July 2005 banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am, except in the cases of public emergencies, citing health impacts of noise pollution.

Later, in October 2005, the court said loudspeakers could be permitted to be used till midnight on festive occasions for 15 days a year.

In May 2020, lyricist Javed Akhtar had asked Azaan on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes discomfort to others. He also had stated that for 50 years Azaan on loudspeakers was Haraam in India for almost 50 years. It became Halaal thereafter, he added.

News Network
March 11,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Dakshina Kannada zilla police have issued externment orders against 11 persons from the district in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections and “to maintain law and order.”

They have been externed from March 6 to September 6. The order is based on a report submitted by superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and has been implemented after deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar MR conducted an inquiry.

Those who have been externed from the district are Nazir Kunigal from Bantwal, Ibrahim Khaleel from Arkula, Jayaraj Rai alias Jayaraj Shetty, Ibrahim alias Ibbi, Hakeem Koornadka alias Abdul Hakeem, Abubacker Siddiq from Puttur, Roshan, Prasad from Kadaba, Ubaid BS from Uppinangady, Thaslim from Belthangady and Kiran Kumar from Shishila, stated a release.

News Network
March 2,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: Beungaluru based student consultancy firm, Overseas Educational Services (OES) has arranged a ‘Meet the University Representatives in Mangaluru’ programme on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at its office at No. LG3, Marian Paradise Plaza, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangalore. Students aspiring for higher studies abroad can meet the representatives of RMIT University, Australia and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, the top universities of the two countries, for the July 2023/February 2024 admissions.

The students may visit the venue anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for personal counselling, to gain information, and to clarify doubts. Entry is free. The students are only required to bring two sets of their recent marks cards. Universities in Australia and New Zealand offer excellent, high-quality education with bachelor's and master's courses in various subjects like engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, law, business, finance, communication, food science, IT, artificial intelligence, cyber security, data science, counselling, biotechnology and pharmaceutical science. Students will be eligible for a post-study work permit in Australia and New Zealand for most of these courses.

Overseas Educational Services is a leading organisation offering free overseas student consultancy services to all major universities in Australia and New Zealand. It has successfully placed thousands of students over the last 30 years. For more details, students may call 9731616027 / 9845321201 or email to [email protected]

News Network
March 8,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 8: Hardline attendance policy will force as many as 4,492 students to stay away from the second pre-university final examinations, starting from March 9 in Karnataka. 

The Department of School Education and Literacy has brought back the 75 per cent compulsory attendance rule from this year. Students who failed to maintain 75 per cent of the attendance, will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

The department of PU education had issued notices to students on the same and had shared attendance shortage list with principals of PU colleges in the state. This year, considering the students’ list sent by colleges, the department has not generated admission tickets to those who have less than 75 per cent attendance.

During 2021 and 2022 board exams, the department had provided exemption from mandatory attendance of 75 per cent considering the Covid-19 pandemic, closure of schools and colleges, delayed reopening, etc.

However, this year, the department has brought back the 75 per cent attendance rule and informed the students about the same in the beginning of the academic year itself. 

“Despite repeated notices and warnings, these students failed to maintain 75 per cent attendance and wasted one academic year as they will be allowed to attend exams only as fresh candidates in 2024,” said a senior official of the department. The Rule 21 of Karnataka Education Act 2006 mandates 75 per cent attendance to get eligibility for students to appear for class 10 and II PU board exams.

These amendments were brought following the Supreme Court’s directions and according to the rule, if any student falls short of attendance (less than 75 per cent), such students will not be allowed to appear for exams and admission tickets will not be issued.

“Before this, there was a provision to give relaxation considering medical certificates and this was misused by students. Now, there aren’t such provisions,” the official said. More than 20,000 students have missed their II PU exams between 2015 and 2020.

The II PU exams will be held at 1,109 exam centres across the state, starting from Thursday. A total of 7,26,213 students have registered. Of this, 6,29,780 are regular students, 25,847 are private candidates and 70,586 are repeaters.

