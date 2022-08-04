  1. Home
  2. Govt and media blatantly trivializing the Sangh Parivar orchestrated murders of innocent Muslims in DK: PFI

News Network
August 5, 2022

Mangaluru: The Popular Front of India's state executive committee has demanded an impartial investigation into the serial murders that took place in the coastal districts of Karnataka recently.

A PFI statement said that recently, within a span of 10 days, 3 young men were murdered in coastal Karnataka. The BJP government, which should have taken all three murder cases seriously by giving them equal importance has failed in this regard.

The BJP has instead been giving excessive attention to the murder of their party worker while blatantly trivializing the Sangh Parivar orchestrated murders of two innocent Muslim men, the statement said.

Although it is incumbent for the police department to investigate murder cases in the state, out of the three murders, it has been announced that the investigation into Praveen's murder will be handed over to the NIA, due to the sole reason that he was a BJP worker, the PFI statement alleged.

The malicious intent of the state government to prey on the innocent youth of the Muslim community under stringent laws is evident through this. Therefore, the Popular Front's state executive committee has demanded that the state government should abandon its discriminatory attitude and facilitate equal and impartial investigations into all three cases, the PFI demanded.

The statement noted that the outrageous news being broadcast by a section of the media about the murders is provoking the people emotionally. Furthermore, this type of media narrative is creating a mentality of vindictive retaliation among the youth.

Even as the police investigation into the murder cases is progressing, the media has been actively engaging in smear campaigns against the Muslim community and people's organizations like the PFI, it said.

Such behaviour on the part of the media is not just harmful to a healthy society but is also against the ethics of journalism. On this account, the executive committee demands that the media must stop such slanderous campaigns and take steps to ensure peace and harmony in the district, the statement said.

All the three victims belonged to poor families. In this regard, it was the state government's responsibility to provide equal compensation to all the affected families. But Chief Minister Bommai, who visited Praveen's house and gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation, did not visit Masood's residence in the same village and nor did he announce any compensation for his family, the statement said.

The PFI noted that similarly, neither government representatives nor the representatives of the people have visited Fazil's family and no compensation has been given to them.

The murders of a migrant worker from Kerala, Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha president Praveen Kumar Nettare and daily wage labourer Mohammad Fazil from Mangalpet in Dakshina Kannada district have ignited a debate on the communal divide and targeted killings by communal forces.

The investigation has revealed that Masood was killed in a road rage case and police arrested all the 8 accused within 24 hours. Praveen was killed for campaigning for a ban on halal meat and Fazil was killed in retaliation for Praveen's murder. The police have arrested all the main accused in Fazil's case.

The ruling BJP is pointing fingers at the PFI and the SDPI for creating a communal divide and inciting communal violence. Both the organisations have denied their involvement in the murders and challenged the BJP to prove its charges.

News Network
July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Friday.

The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.

"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent.

In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent. 

News Network
August 1,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 1: The police on Monday claimed a breakthrough in the Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet murder case by identifying a gang of four killers, sources said on Monday.

According to police sources, Suhas, Mohan, Giri and Amith had hacked Fazil to death. Investigations have revealed that Suhas is the main accused in the case. He has a criminal record and is involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. A manhunt for him has been launched.

Police have also seized the car used by killers to carry out the crime on July 28 and arrested its owner Ajith Crasta (40), a resident of Surathkal. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts are conducting checks of the seized vehicle and are expected to provide further leads and evidence.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that agencies have questioned 51 people in connection with the case and gathered exact clues on the killers. He also stated that they would be arrested soon.

After hacking Fazil to death, the car was abandoned in Padubidri police station limits by killers. As per the demand of Fazil's family, the police department has appointed an ACP ranked officer to head the investigation.

Opposition parties in the state had demanded an impartial probe into the youth's murder.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the police have been given a free hand in the investigation and to nab the murderers.

It is suspected that Fazil was killed by Hindutva terrorists despite knowing that he did not belong to any organisation. 

News Network
July 29,2022

Bengaluru, July 29: Strongly defending his government’s way of handling situation in coastal Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that special measures will be taken to clamp down on anti-social forces in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Mr Bommai, who decided not to visit families of Muslim victims during his Dakshina Kannada trip yesterday, told reporters today that the government has taken all three murder cases -- Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru, and Mohammed Fazil -- seriously. 

“The life of every citizen is important,” claimed the CM, who had wept after visiting Praveen’s family yesterday and refrained from visiting the families of Masood and Fazil.

The three murders have not only exposed communal fault lines in Dakshina Kannada, but also have exposed the communal mindset of the government. 

“I am meeting the director-general and other senior police officers to take stock of what we can do in the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” he said. “We will take some decisions for the two districts based on suggestions given by officials,” he added.
Bommai said miscreants are entering Karnataka from Kerala. “There are 55 roads from the Kerala border. We will take discuss how they need to be managed,” he said.

Hitting back at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for criticising the government, Bommai said, “When Siddaramaiah was there (as CM), there were 32 killings. What was he doing? It’s not right to do politics in everything.”

Ruling out the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Bommai said his government knows how to handle the situation.

“In the first murder case (Masood), we’ve arrested the accused. In other cases also, action will be taken,” he said.

Blaming the SDPI and PFI, Bommai said the previous Congress government allowed the two outfits to grow by withdrawing more than 200 cases against their workers. “They even attacked Congress MLA Tanveer Sait,” Bommai said. “Now, they’re doing their thing again.”

According to Bommai, there’s more to these murders. “This is an organised crime. These things shouldn’t happen. But, the anti-social forces are being given some encouragement, even political. They’re coming from across the Kerala border,” he said. “Wait for a few days and you’ll see the action.”

