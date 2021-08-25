  1. Home
  2. Govt has taken college girl gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators will be caught soon: CM Bommai

News Network
August 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said the government has taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru "seriously" and that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

"It''s an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice," Bommai, is on a two-day visit to the national capital, told reporters.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. 

The police are trying to identify the culprits with the help of a mobile phone. They are checking the phone numbers that operated in the area at the time of the crime, an officer said.

In addition, the police have also collected CCTV footage. An officer also informed that the police have received leads about the accused and the culprits will be arrested in a day or two.

News Network
August 22,2021

New Delhi, Aug 22: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday rued the unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha and wastage of the recently concluded Parliament session without any debates on issues affecting people, saying he had not seen anything like it in his 30 years as a parliamentarian.

After the conclusion of the monsoon session on August 11, he met the opposition leaders and asked them what they had achieved as none of the issues affecting the people was discussed, Gowda said. "I was not allowed to speak during the monsoon session due to the ruckus by members of the ruling and opposition parties. No business took place and the session was wasted," the JD(S) leader told reporters at the party office here.

On the unruly behaviour of parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, he said, "I am disgusted with the behaviour of the ruling party, as well as the members of the opposition... People danced on the table in the well the house. In my 30 years as a parliamentarian, I have never witnessed any incident like this." Such behaviour was not good for society because it showed the degeneration of democratic values and was an insult to the great people who fought for the freedom of the country, he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had suspended four TMC MPs on August 4 for the rest of the day for creating a ruckus over the Pegasus spying issue.

Gowda said his party would launch a state-wide campaign after the conclusion of the legislature session on September 24, to resolve the water disputes in the state, including that pertaining to the Krishna and Mahadayi rivers and the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the river Cauvery.

He said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other BJP leaders in a bid to find a solution to the Krishna and Mahadayi water sharing dispute between the state and Maharashtra.

Regarding the Mekedatu issue, he said some leaders from Tamil Nadu he had spoken to had advocated a reservoir on the Cauvery river at Hogenakkal on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, and not Mekedatu in Ramanagara district. "A reservoir at Hogenakkal would mean encompassing a large catchment area whereas in Mekedatu, the catchment area is small," Gowda said.

The former PM said only a regional outfit like JD(S) could find a solution to these two river water disputes and not any national party.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi needed to 'walk the extra mile' to hone his political skills and wondered what he had achieved by taking out a bicycle rally recently to protest the hikes in fuel prices.

To a question on his recent meeting with Bommai, Gowda said he assured him support on various issues.

News Network
August 17,2021

New Delhi, Aug 17: Amid escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, India has evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul in a special Air Force flight.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately (sic)," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs, tweeted this morning.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst political crisis in two decades as Taliban returned to power on Sunday evening, months after the US withdrawal of troops from the South Asian country. Shocking visuals showed the terrorists inside the Presidential Palace, shortly after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. 

Tragic scenes from Kabul Airport on Monday captured the plight of locals as wells as foreigners stuck in the country. A video that has caught global attention shows three persons falling to death from a plane as they try to escape the Taliban rule. 

The evacuation operation resumed this morning at Kabul airport after Monday's mayhem. 

In a late-night tweet, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he "discussed" latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul". 

India has also announced a new category of electronic visa - "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" - to fast-track applications from Afghans who wish to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

News Network
August 17,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there was no proposal before the government to cut petrol prices in the state on the lines of neighboring Tamil Nadu. "There is no such proposal," Bommai said in response to a question by reporters, about any proposal to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting his maiden budget to the Assembly on Friday had said that the government has decided to cut tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. Following this Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah had urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the state.

Responding to a question on reports that Covid-19 negative certificates are being issued in exchange for money at testing camps, the CM said, "It has come to my notice, I will give directions to officials whether it is in railway stations or bus stands who ever is doing it- to take action against them and stop such things." He said, those who have been given such negative certificates, will be made to undergo tests once again.

Noting that he is reviewing the work of Higher Education, PWD and Housing departments today, Bommai said accelerating the development of the state is his main objective. "Infrastructure development will give a push to economic activities, also social and economic life of poor has to get improved, keeping this in mind I have begun my work," he said pointing out at various programmes announced by him on the Independence Day.

The Chief Secretary has been given directions to ensure speedy implementation of programmes, he said, adding that officials have been asked to function in a way that government's initiatives reach the people in a shortest time. 

