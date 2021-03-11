  1. Home
  2. Guided over phone by doctor, teacher helps deliver baby in Mysuru park

March 11, 2021

Mysuru, Mar 11: In a rare incident, a high school teacher helped deliver a girl at a park in Mysuru and saved the mother and her child in the nick of time by following the guidance and instructions of a doctor from Mumbai over phone. 

Mallika, a 35-year-old expectant mother from Gonikoppal in Kodagu district, was in the park opposite Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarabad area of Mysuru when she contracted labour pain around 8.45am. Her two other children, a boy aged 4 and a girl aged 2, were also with her when she started bleeding. 

As she screamed for help, a few passersby and vendors called up ambulances and government hospitals but no help was forthcoming. As luck would have it, physical education teacher Shobha Prakash arrived just then to catch a bus to school at Navilur in Nanjangud taluk. Passers-by appealed to her to help and seeing the plight of the woman, Shobha stopped.

“I was not aware of how to go about a delivery. But a youth by the name of Karthik who was at the spot connected me with a doctor from Mumbai. He guided me on the procedure,” Shobha, a resident of JSS Layout, said. 

“What pained me is that when I requested women who were watching us to help me, no one came forward. Initially, I was scared. But I was determined to help her,” she added.

“Following the doctor’s instructions, I managed to extricate the baby safely but did not know how to clamp the umbilical cord. Fortunately, by that time, an ambulance arrived and the medical staff helped,” she said. “After the delivery, I gave her hot water from my flask and she was taken to hospital.” 

All through the delivery, Shobha said, “the two-year-old girl held on to her mother. She was not ready to leave her.”

Shobha later visited the mother and child in hospital and offered Rs 2,000 to the newborn. The district primary school teacher’s association also extended help.

Mallika, a resident of Aruvattoklu, had reportedly quarrelled with her husband four months ago and left home. With the baby on the way, she decided to return to him and was on her way to Mandya to meet him. Sources said she had spent the money she had and was working at a Mysuru hotel for the past three days.

“Both mother and baby are fine. As the delivery happened outside, we are closely monitoring the health of the child. Mallika’s mother has arrived and is taking care of the children,” said Dr Prameela, medical superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital. Mallika is now in the care of the women and child development department.

March 10,2021

New Delhi, Mar 10: On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao, Google shared a Doodle commemorating 'India's Satellite Man'.

Professor Rao, who passed away in 2017, was an Indian space scientist and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who propelled India's space program to dizzying heights. The doodle which was shared featured a sketch of Professor Rao with a background of the Earth and shooting stars.

The description on Google Doodle's website read, "Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes."

Professor Rao returned back to India in the year 1966 and started an extensive high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory, which was the country's premier institution for space sciences, before spearheading his country's satellite program in 1972.

He even supervised the launch of India's first satellite, 'Aryabhata', in 1975. It was one of over 20 satellites he developed that transformed much of rural India by advancing communication and meteorological services.

As per Google, "From 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to propel his nation's space program to stratospheric heights as chairman of India's Space Research Organization."

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017.

Professor Rao became the first-ever Indian to be inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame in the year 2013, the same year that PSLV launched India's first interplanetary mission 'Mangalyaan', which was a satellite that orbits Mars today.

His experiments on a number of Pioneer and Explorer spacecraft led to a complete understanding of the solar cosmic-ray phenomena and the electromagnetic state of the interplanetary space.

March 11,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 11: In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy died after being accidentally crushed under his father's truck at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred last evening.

The victim has been identified as Murshid, the eldest among two children of Ibrahim and Raheema couple from Ujire. He was Class 3 student at a madrasa in Ujire. 

It is learnt that Murshid had accompanied his father to a stonequarry in Moodbidri. According to reports, they boy accidentally came under the wheels of truck which was being driven by his father. 

Even though the father managed to shift his son to a hospital in Moodbidri soon after the tragedy, the latter had breathed his last by that time. 

A case of accidental death stands registered at Moodbidri police station. After the post-mortem, the boy was buried at a graveyard in Ujire. 

March 9,2021

New Delhi, Mar 9: More than 20 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 8, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 2.3 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As on day-52 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive (March 8), 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for 1st dose and 3,04,343 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received 2nd dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The 17,15,380 beneficiaries include 12,22,351 aged over 60 years and 2,21,148 aged 45 to 60 with specified comorbidities.

"India has recorded a significant achievement in its countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive which was rolled out from January 16. More than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.

A total of 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered through 4,05,517 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday.

These include 70,75,010 HCWs (1st dose), 37,39,478 HCWs (2nd dose), 67,92,319FLWs (1st dose) and 3,25,972 FLWs (2nd dose), 7,01,80 9beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the Covid-19 daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 15,388 new infections were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 8,744. It is followed by Kerala with 1,412 fresh cases while Punjab reported 1,229 new cases, the ministry stated.

"Eight states -- Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases," the ministry underlined.

India's active caseload has reached 1,87,462 which comprises 1.67 per cent of the country’s total infections.

Showing the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said four states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura -- did not report any new Covid-19 case, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala reported over 1,000 new cases.  

