  Gujarat HC quashes order to show Modi's PG degree, imposes fine on CM Kejriwal

Gujarat HC quashes order to show Modi's PG degree, imposes fine on CM Kejriwal

March 31, 2023

The Gujarat High Court allowed a petition moved by Gujarat University (GU) challenging direction of Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the varsity to provide post graduate degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Right to Information Act (RTI) to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 
 
While setting aside the direction of CIC, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Kejriwal. The Delhi CM was party respondent in the case. The court refused to stay its order after a request by Kejriwal's lawyer for appealing the verdict. 
 
In 2016, GU had moved the court challenging the order passed by CIC directing it to provide information to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the graduation degree of Modi. 
 
The then information commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu had passed the direction to the Prime Minister's Office to provide information of Modi's graduation and post graduation degrees to GU as well as Delhi University to help them in searching those documents. GU approached the court stating that CIC didn't have jurisdiction to pass such an order and pleaded the court to quash it.
 
The Delhi Chief Minister himself never filed any formal RTI application. It happened after he provided information about his electoral photo identity but criticised CIC publicly saying that it was "obstructing information on Modi's degrees." 
 
The CIC took cognisance of Delhi CM's response as an application and issued notice to PMO to provide "specific number and year" of degrees of "Narendra Damodardas Modi" for making the search for the documents easy for GU and Delhi University.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had appeared for the state government-run university and argued, "Although the varsity had nothing to hide, a very short and significant question arises for consideration before the court is whether, in principle, the Right to Information Act be applied either for extraneous purpose to satisfy somebody's curiosity or to give a job opportunity to a few individuals who are misusing the provisions. So, in principle the university is contesting." 
 
Mehta had argued, "No objection so far as degree is concerned... degree is in public domain.. degree was placed in public domain in more than one forum. This particular degree nobody is hiding. But, in principle, this needs to be examined." Mehta argued that seeking education qualification of a public person has to satisfy the RTI exemption clauses that it must be in public interest. He said that "just because the public is interested, it can't be held that it is of public interest." 
 
Mehta said that elections can't be questioned on the basis of educational qualification. "Can you seek any personal information merely because you are curious about it? Can a CM seek information about the health of a PM?," Mehta argued. He gave examples of federal laws of the United States of America and the United Kingdom, which guard personal information of citizens.
 
At the end of his submission, he had told the court that the varsity's petition should be allowed with a cost. "Otherwise, we would be doing a great disservice to the Act, which is intended for something else but it is used for something else...it is used for settling political scores, used for childish jabs against opponents."
 
Appearing for Kejriwal, senior lawyer Percy Kavina responded, saying "Settling political scores and politics is inextricably linked with this matter because of the allied parties who are politically antithetical to each other. He stated that provisions under RTI are clear that one shouldn't be required to give the purpose of seeking information.
 
Kavina argued that direction is to furnish information to the public information officer (PIO) of Gujarat University under RTI Act and not the varsity itself. There is no order against the university. 
 
"The university is a statutory body which can't hold the brief for somebody else no matter how desirable it is. The commission directed the PIO of the Prime Minister's Office and Gujarat University. Why should GU spring to the defence of a person who has not chosen to challenge this order. The PIO of the PMO, public information officer of PMO, is the principal directee... he has not chosen to challenge this order," Kavina argued. He also said that instead of challenging it in the high court, an alternative remedy was available for filing an appeal against the commission's order.
 
He argued that when a candidate contesting elections discloses his or her educational qualification, he goes out of the purview of exemption under RTI Act. "An attempt was made and we inquired that a person doesn't hold qualification. It is an offence to file wrong information. Kavina also contended that no information related to the degree was available in the public domain.
 
"Entire case of the university is being pleaded for by a person who is not before the court. If the university is directed to comply with an order then it is for the person whose information is to be given to be asked yes or no. The order can be treated as a request. Do you have a problem? If you have, I will consider it...it is how the rule of law operates. Ex-US president Donald Trump and US president Joe Biden's houses were also investigated by the FBI. No one is above the law," Kavina had argued. 

March 17,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 17: A junior engineer of Mulki town panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district, declared guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income, was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Junior engineer N K Padmanabha.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment, Judge Jakati said. 

The Lokayukta police received a complaint about the amassing of wealth by Padmanabha in 2015. Accordingly, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2). 

Lokayukta police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi conducted an investigation and inspector Bharathi G submitted a chargesheet to the court.

March 28,2023

Shivamogga, Mar 28: The Banjaras' protest against the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement justice A J Sadashiva panel report on internal reservation among SCs has spread across the district. 

The vehicular movement between Shivamogga and Shikaripur was disrupted as Banjaras staged 'rasta roko' at Kunchenahalli in the taluk on Tuesday.

Vehicles were stranded on the road connecting Shivamogga with Savalanga. The protesters burnt tyres on the road and raised slogans against the state government.

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra said in Shikaripur that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is ready to resolve the issues related to reservation by holding talks with the people of the community, hence they should not take law into their hands.

He said the government has taken a step to provide justice to the people of all communities. Nobody should get provoked by rumours. Efforts are on to provide reservation to people of all communities. So, all communities must understand, he added.

Referring to the attack on police, he said some people are trying to take political advantage from the protest. He has information that some parties are using the situation for political gains. Police personnel were injured and the department has taken the case seriously.

The Minister held a meeting with SP G K Mithun Kumar. MP B Y Raghavendra, son of B S Yediyurappa, was also present at the meeting. 

March 30,2023

Aurangabad, Mar 30: A mob of more than 500 persons allegedly attacked policemen in Aurangabad in Maharashtra after some youth clashed among themselves, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kiradpura, which has a renowned Ram Temple where a huge crowd is expected as usual to celebrate Ram Navami during the day, he said.

"We don't know who the people, numbering 500 to 600, involved in the attack were. It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to nab them," Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told PTI.

"The mob incident went on for almost an hour. The Ram Temple is safe. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged. No arrest has been made so far," he added.

A heavy police force has been called in to the area to prevent a communal escalation, especially because of Ram Navami and the month of Ramzan. The situation, they said, is now under control.

In videos circulating on social media, local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, state Bharatiya Janata Party minister Atul Save and others can be seen making efforts to ensure peace.

"The Ram Temple is safe. Police must nab those involved immediately," Jaleel said. 

