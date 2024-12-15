  1. Home
Harekala Hajabba’s school introduces bilingual education

News Network
December 16, 2024

In a significant milestone, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Newpadpu, Harekala, has introduced a bilingual Kannada-English medium this academic year, a move spearheaded by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. The school has so far received 13 admissions for its Class 1 bilingual program.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the state government, which approved 38 schools across the district to launch bilingual mediums. Expressing his delight, Hajabba shared that he had been advocating for a bilingual school for years. "The bilingual medium will greatly benefit students in this region who otherwise rely on private schools. However, we currently face a shortage of classrooms. Construction of two additional classrooms is underway, and once completed, we expect higher admissions," he said.

The school had previously been permitted to introduce LKG and UKG classes in the last academic year. According to the school’s headmistress, Rajeshwari, while the pre-primary sections have seen good enrolment, the bilingual Class 1 faced challenges, securing only 13 students. She attributed this to the late notification of permission, which arrived a month after the academic year began, leading many children to enroll elsewhere.

Rajeshwari remains optimistic about the future. "We expect better admissions next academic year as awareness about bilingual education at this government school grows," she said, adding that the classroom shortage will soon be addressed.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Venkatesha Subraya Patagara noted that bilingual schools across Dakshina Kannada have generally received a positive response, with some schools enrolling more than 100 students. The effort to offer bilingual education in government schools marks a step forward in providing affordable, quality education to underserved regions.

News Network
December 11,2024

Udupi: The police have booked a case against the office-bearers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for holding 'Chalo Belagavi - Ambedkar Jatha’ without permission and thereby disrupting the movement of vehicles on national highway at Hejmadi.

The SDPI held a jatha on December 10 from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. According to the police, the group had unlawfully gathered near the National Highway toll gate in Hejmadi. Despite instructions from the PSI to disperse, they failed to act and disrupted the traffic on the national highway.

The police have booked case against SDPI state secretary Riyaz Kadumbu, leaders Haneef Muloor, Nooruddin Mallaru, Firoz Kanchinadka, Thoufeeq Uchila, Majeed Uchila, Ibrahim Kanchinadka and others under Sections 57, 189(2), 189(3), 281, 285 and 190 of the BNS.

About 75 to 100 people commenced a procession --without obtaining permission -- in cars and two-wheelers shouting slogans. They caused inconvenience to the vehicles moving on the national highway, police said. 

The jatha, which was launched in Udupi on December 10, is expected to cover Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Haveri, Koppal, Bagalkote, Hubballi, Dharwad and reach Belagavi on December 16.

News Network
December 10,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka has declared a holiday for state government offices, schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 11, in the wake of a state funeral for former chief minister S M Krishna, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The last rites of Krishna, 92, will be held at his native village of Somanahalli in Mandya's Maddur taluk.

A government order stated that the holiday would apply to private aided educational institutions too.

Besides, the government has declared three days of mourning (December 10-12), during which no public entertainment programmes would take place, while the national flag would fly at half-mast.

S M Krishna passed away at his residence on December 10, 2024. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

A charismatic leader with a modern outlook, he not only laid a strong foundation for the growth of IT and BT industries in Karnataka but also managed to get them onboard with the government to build “Brand Bengaluru” at the international level.

He held several prominent positions throughout his career as External Affairs Minister, Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Minister in the Karnataka government.

Although known for his tech savviness, flamboyancy, style and the Western outlook, the Congressman-turned-BJP senior leader was a hardcore Bengalorean who loved the city’s trees and flowers. SMK also had a love for tennis. Even when he was Chief Minister, he would visit the tennis court to play the game two to three times a week. 

News Network
December 16,2024

The Supreme Court on Monday while hearing a petition against the stand of Karnataka High Court's view that shouting 'Jai Sriram' inside a mosque was not an offence, sought the stand of the State of Karnataka in the matter.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the matter.

"Alright, they were shouting a particular religious slogan. How is that an offence?" Justice Mehta asked, as bench posted the matter for January 2025.

The bench asked if the accused persons had been identified. Kamat replied that CCT visuals had been collected and the police identified the accused persons, as recorded in the remand report. The bench asked if merely spotting the accused near the mosque would mean that they shouted the slogans.

"Are you able to identify the actual accused? What material you have brought?" the Court asked. Kamat clarified that he was only representing the complainant (caretaker of the mosque) and it is for the police to conduct the investigation and collect the evidence. The FIR need only give information about the offence and need not be an 'encyclopedia' containing all evidence, he added.

This comes after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court questioning the Karnataka High Court's order of September 13, 2024 which quashed an FIR lodged against two men for raising the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan within mosque premises.

The high court's single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna had said, "It is ununderstandable as to how if someone shouts 'Jai Shri Ram' it would outrage the religious feeling of any class, when the complainant himself states that Hindu - Muslims are living in harmony in the area".

