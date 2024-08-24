How wife’s reel video obsession led to brutal murder by temple staff just 8 months into marriage in Udupi

  1. Home
News Network
August 23, 2024

Udupi: What began as a new chapter filled with promise and dreams ended in unthinkable tragedy on Friday night in Karkada, near Saligrama in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district. Jayashree, a 31-year-old woman who had hoped for a fresh start after her first husband's death, was found dead, allegedly at the hands of her second husband, Kiran Upadhya.

Jayashree, originally from Donagapura in Bidar, was married to Kiran, 41, an assistant cook in temples and a resident of Gundmi, Sastan. The couple had tied the knot just eight months ago, seemingly looking forward to building a life together. However, beneath the surface, their relationship was fraught with tension and conflict.

Jayashree was reportedly passionate about creating reel videos for social media. Her videos often featured herself, and sometimes, her husband. To the outside world, these clips portrayed a loving and playful couple, but behind the camera, the couple struggled with growing disagreements and frustrations.

Kiran found it increasingly difficult to cope with Jayashree's online habits. Her addiction to making videos was accompanied by an equally consuming passion for online shopping, which drained the couple's finances. She would often spend large sums on items they didn't need, adding to the financial strain on their young marriage. Jayashree also dreamed of a life filled with luxury—a big house, a fancy car, and more—demands that Kiran, with his modest income, could not meet.

Coming from a family of temple priests in the Panchamasali community of Bidar, Jayashree had seen her share of loss and hardship. Her first husband, a man from Mangaluru, had passed away, leaving her to rebuild her life. In Kiran, she saw a chance at stability, but their dreams soon turned to dust. After just two months of marriage, they moved into a rented house in Karkada, owned by an acquaintance. It was there that their disagreements over money and material possessions reached a boiling point.

On Thursday night, the situation escalated into a heated argument. In a moment of rage, Kiran allegedly attacked Jayashree with a sickle, ending her life. The landlord, who lived downstairs, was away in Mangaluru, leaving the crime unnoticed until it was too late.

In a state of panic, Kiran tried to cover up what he had done. He initially planned to bury Jayashree's body in a cow dung pit but quickly changed his mind. Desperate, he called friends and relatives, claiming his wife had fallen from the first floor and was unresponsive. Sensing something was amiss, they urged him to take her to the hospital.

At around 5:30 a.m., Kiran called for a Jeevan Mitra ambulance and rushed Jayashree to the government hospital in Udupi. Sadly, it was too late—doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Returning home, Kiran attempted to clean up the evidence of his crime, but by then, the neighbors were suspicious. They noticed his strange behavior and immediately contacted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene, took Kiran into custody, and began their investigation into what had led to such a devastating outcome.

Udupi Additional SP S.T. Siddalingappa, DySP D.T. Prabhu, Brahmavar Circle Inspector Divakara, and other police personnel visited the crime scene to gather evidence. Meanwhile, Jayashree's family, who were expected to arrive in Kota on Saturday, are left to mourn the sudden and violent loss of their loved one.

Locals have since revealed that Kiran's actions were premeditated. He reportedly purchased a new sickle from the local market on Thursday evening and had spoken ill of Jayashree to friends and family in the days leading up to the incident, hinting at a darkness that would soon shatter both their lives.

In the end, what was meant to be a new beginning for Jayashree and Kiran became a heart-wrenching story of a love that could not survive its struggles, leaving behind grief, questions, and an irrevocable loss.

News Network
August 23,2024

girls.jpg

Mangaluru: The All-India Tulu Federation, established for the development of Tulu language and culture, will hold one of the biggest shows based on Tuluva culture in Mangaluru city on August 24.

Nearly 46 Tulu service organisations across the country and some from abroad will participate as delegates and performers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of the organising committee, A C Bhandary said the event will be known as the Tulunad Folk Uchcha.

According to him, on August 24 at 8.30 am, the Tuluvera Dibbana procession will be held from Mangalore University to the Town Hall, in which about eight folk art ensembles will take part.

"Mangaluru South MLA D Veda Vyasa Kamat will inaugurate and the guests will be well-known Tulu people such as Divakara Shetty Sangli, Nagriguthu Rohit Shetty, Karnoor Mohan Rai and Ashok Pakkala," Bhandary said.

According to him, about 13 Tulu service organisations will participate in Tulunada Kalapanth.

Senior playwright, actor, producer and director Tonse Vijayakumar Shetty will be felicitated with the Permeda Tuluve 2024 award during the event, he added.

There will also be an art exhibition, Bhandary said.

Agencies
August 12,2024

khna.jpg

Get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle as Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The movie is scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

The Hindi trailer for the upcoming film was shared by Disney Films India on its official social media handles.

"The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," the caption read.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of Young Mufasa.

In a press note shared by the Disney team, Khan said, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional."

"It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful," he said.

The film, enriched by photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques, delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. The story features an array of new and beloved characters, further enhanced by the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

News Network
August 10,2024

Hindenburg Research, the entity which shorted Adani stocks and led to a massive crash in the conglomerate's market value, has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, wherein it said, "Something big soon India".

Their post has already started garnering a lot of attention, with many X users slamming the short seller based on the recent Sebi show cause notice to the firm regarding the Adani issue.

"Tool kit activated to distract more from Bangladesh," one user commented.

"Like the actual Hindenburg, I find your India coverage to be mostly hot air," another said.

Adani Enterprises had decided not to proceed with a debut retail bond offering of up to Rs 1000 crore last year after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Adani Group denied Hindenburg's allegations, but shares of its group companies lost more than $100 billion in value before recovering in late 2023.

Hindenburg Research had shared an advance copy of its damning report against Adani group with New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon about two months before publishing it and profited from a deal to share spoils from share price movement, according to market regulator Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its 46-page show cause notice to Hindenburg, detailed how the US short seller, the New York hedge fund and a broker tied to Kotak Mahindra Bank benefited from the over $150 billion routs in the market value of Adani group's 10 listed firms post-publication of the report.

Sebi charged Hindenburg of making "unfair" profits from "collusion" to use "non-public" and "misleading" information and induce "panic selling" in Adani Group stocks.

Hindenburg, which made public the Sebi notice, in its response, has described the show cause as an attempt to "silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India" and revealed that the vehicle used to bet against Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd belonged to Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd, a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 

