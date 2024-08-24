How wife’s reel video obsession led to brutal murder by temple staff just 8 months into marriage in Udupi

Udupi: What began as a new chapter filled with promise and dreams ended in unthinkable tragedy on Friday night in Karkada, near Saligrama in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district. Jayashree, a 31-year-old woman who had hoped for a fresh start after her first husband's death, was found dead, allegedly at the hands of her second husband, Kiran Upadhya.

Jayashree, originally from Donagapura in Bidar, was married to Kiran, 41, an assistant cook in temples and a resident of Gundmi, Sastan. The couple had tied the knot just eight months ago, seemingly looking forward to building a life together. However, beneath the surface, their relationship was fraught with tension and conflict.

Jayashree was reportedly passionate about creating reel videos for social media. Her videos often featured herself, and sometimes, her husband. To the outside world, these clips portrayed a loving and playful couple, but behind the camera, the couple struggled with growing disagreements and frustrations.

Kiran found it increasingly difficult to cope with Jayashree's online habits. Her addiction to making videos was accompanied by an equally consuming passion for online shopping, which drained the couple's finances. She would often spend large sums on items they didn't need, adding to the financial strain on their young marriage. Jayashree also dreamed of a life filled with luxury—a big house, a fancy car, and more—demands that Kiran, with his modest income, could not meet.

Coming from a family of temple priests in the Panchamasali community of Bidar, Jayashree had seen her share of loss and hardship. Her first husband, a man from Mangaluru, had passed away, leaving her to rebuild her life. In Kiran, she saw a chance at stability, but their dreams soon turned to dust. After just two months of marriage, they moved into a rented house in Karkada, owned by an acquaintance. It was there that their disagreements over money and material possessions reached a boiling point.

On Thursday night, the situation escalated into a heated argument. In a moment of rage, Kiran allegedly attacked Jayashree with a sickle, ending her life. The landlord, who lived downstairs, was away in Mangaluru, leaving the crime unnoticed until it was too late.

In a state of panic, Kiran tried to cover up what he had done. He initially planned to bury Jayashree's body in a cow dung pit but quickly changed his mind. Desperate, he called friends and relatives, claiming his wife had fallen from the first floor and was unresponsive. Sensing something was amiss, they urged him to take her to the hospital.

At around 5:30 a.m., Kiran called for a Jeevan Mitra ambulance and rushed Jayashree to the government hospital in Udupi. Sadly, it was too late—doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Returning home, Kiran attempted to clean up the evidence of his crime, but by then, the neighbors were suspicious. They noticed his strange behavior and immediately contacted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene, took Kiran into custody, and began their investigation into what had led to such a devastating outcome.

Udupi Additional SP S.T. Siddalingappa, DySP D.T. Prabhu, Brahmavar Circle Inspector Divakara, and other police personnel visited the crime scene to gather evidence. Meanwhile, Jayashree's family, who were expected to arrive in Kota on Saturday, are left to mourn the sudden and violent loss of their loved one.

Locals have since revealed that Kiran's actions were premeditated. He reportedly purchased a new sickle from the local market on Thursday evening and had spoken ill of Jayashree to friends and family in the days leading up to the incident, hinting at a darkness that would soon shatter both their lives.

In the end, what was meant to be a new beginning for Jayashree and Kiran became a heart-wrenching story of a love that could not survive its struggles, leaving behind grief, questions, and an irrevocable loss.