  1. Home
  2. Indian embassy did not help students stuck in Ukraine, says father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Indian embassy did not help students stuck in Ukraine, says father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

News Network
March 1, 2022

Haveri, Mar 1: No one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine, where a Karnataka native pursuing medicine was killed in shelling amid a Russian military offensive, the victim's father alleged on Tuesday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from the district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed.

The victim's residence in Chalageri in this district slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

The boy's father Gyanagoudar complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated. Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Gyanagoudar over the phone and expressed his sorrow.

Bommai assured Gyanagoudar he would make every effort to bring back his son's body to India. He also told him that he is in touch with the officials in the external affairs ministry.

The bereaved father told Bommai that Naveen had called him in the morning as well. Daily the son used to ring him up at least two to three times, he told the Chief Minister.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 1,2022

naveenkarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 24,2022

The movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said in a fresh advisory to Indians there.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult," it said.

It said for those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, the embassy is in touch with establishments to put them up.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it said.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," it said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 21,2022

violence.jpg

Shivamogga, Feb 21: Communal tension gripped Shivamogga on Monday, after three persons were injured when miscreants pelted stones at a funeral procession in which the body of Harsha (28), a Bajrang Dal worker, who was murdered by a gang of four members in the city on Sunday, was being carried under tight police security. 

Some media reports claimed that the people who pelted stones were carrying saffron flags.

At least 20 vehicles were also damaged and a few set afire, the police said.

A photojournalist suffered head injuries, while a woman, a cop and a man were also injured in the stone-pelting

The procession, from District McGann Hospital after a post-mortem examination to Rotary cemetery at Vidyanagar, was disrupted when miscreants hurled stones near NT road.

However, the police brought the situation under control and ensured that the procession would move on smoothly. Azadnagar, Vidyanagar, Clarkpet and Seegehatti were the most affected areas as communal tension gripped the city.

Commercial establishments remained shut on the procession route to avoid untoward incidents. Miscreants also set tyres afire at Vidyanagar. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.